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Top Internet of Things (IoT) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

IoT blockchains facilitate secure, trustless data transfer between interconnected physical devices and smart machines. These networks use decentralised ledgers to ensure data integrity and enable automated micro-transactions in machine-to-machine (M2M) economies. Tokens in this sector are utilised to pay for network bandwidth, incentivise data sharing, and power smart city infrastructures.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
VeChain
VeChain
VET
$ 0.004422
+0.07%
-1.03%
-4.63%
$ 378.76M
$ 9.19M
2
Jasmy
Jasmy
JASMY
$ 0.003575
-1.09%
-5.10%
-12.59%
$ 175.78M
$ 30.67M
3
DigiByte
DigiByte
DGB
$ 0.00385882
+0.26%
-0.07%
-5.10%
$ 71.11M
$ 4.21M
4
XYO
XYO
XYO
$ 0.00291
0.00%
-3.04%
-1.71%
$ 39.61M
$ 17.69M
5
IO
IO
IO
$ 0.11379
+0.15%
-2.51%
-3.76%
$ 39.18M
$ 1.60M
6
Helium Network Token
Helium Network Token
HNT
$ 0.1694
+0.12%
-0.24%
-6.09%
$ 31.58M
$ 350.13K
7
IoTeX Network
IoTeX Network
IOTX
$ 0.002526
-0.24%
-0.59%
+0.99%
$ 23.97M
$ 21.18M
8
MVL
MVL
MVL
$ 0.00071476
+0.64%
0.00%
-2.65%
$ 19.87M
$ 40.80K
9
NATIX Network
NATIX Network
NATIX
$ 0.00006099
0.00%
-0.29%
+16.59%
$ 2.48M
$ 166.31M
10
OCTA
OCTA
OCTA
$ 0.05421
+0.34%
+10.61%
+3.17%
$ 2.25M
$ 1.39M
11
Skey Network
Skey Network
SKEY
$ 0.00182059
+0.12%
+0.01%
+0.17%
$ 1.47M
$ 283.28K
12
XNET Mobile
XNET Mobile
XNET
$ 0.00157764
-0.90%
+0.06%
-5.11%
$ 633.88K
$ 4.38K
13
Matrix AI Network
Matrix AI Network
MAN
$ 0.00115
0.00%
+16.48%
-34.57%
$ 506.34K
$ 3.13M
14
Chirp
Chirp
CHIRP
$ 0.0043
+0.02%
-0.74%
-0.85%
$ 451.84K
$ 4.24M
15
Rowan Coin
Rowan Coin
RWN
$ 0.00090239
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 175.97K
$ 0.18
16
Streamr XDATA
Streamr XDATA
XDATA
$ 0.00022275
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 163.21K
$ 3.87
17
Empulser Enterprises
Empulser Enterprises
$CPT
$ 0.01164532
+0.01%
-0.35%
-45.58%
$ 81.52K
$ 17.51K

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Internet of Things (IoT) cryptocurrency sector?
The Internet of Things (IoT) cryptocurrency sector focuses on blockchain networks designed to facilitate secure, trustless data transfer and automated micro-transactions between interconnected physical devices and smart machines.
How does blockchain technology improve Internet of Things (IoT) networks?
Blockchain technology improves Internet of Things (IoT) networks by providing a decentralised, immutable ledger that prevents data tampering and eliminates single points of failure in massive machine-to-machine communication systems.
What are IoT cryptocurrency tokens primarily used for?
IoT cryptocurrency tokens are primarily used to pay for network bandwidth, incentivise users to share device sensor data, and execute automated machine-to-machine payments without requiring human intervention or traditional banking systems.
What is a Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) in the IoT sector?
A Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) uses IoT tokens to financially incentivise individuals worldwide to deploy and maintain physical hardware, such as wireless routers or storage drives, creating a community-owned infrastructure grid.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Internet of Things (IOT) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.