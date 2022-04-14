IoT blockchains facilitate secure, trustless data transfer between interconnected physical devices and smart machines. These networks use decentralised ledgers to ensure data integrity and enable automated micro-transactions in machine-to-machine (M2M) economies. Tokens in this sector are utilised to pay for network bandwidth, incentivise data sharing, and power smart city infrastructures.

Internet of Things (IoT) blockchains face immense scalability challenges because IoT blockchains must securely process millions of micro-transactions per second generated by billions of smart devices without incurring prohibitive network transaction fees.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Internet of Things (IOT) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.