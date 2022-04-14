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Top Impossible Finance Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Impossible Finance Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.003808
-0.13%
-1.73%
-4.54%
$ 76.57M
$ 17.76M
2
CARV
CARV
CARV
$ 0.02906
-0.34%
-2.12%
-2.51%
$ 17.73M
$ 1.88M
3
Fuel
Fuel
FUEL
$ 0.00087
0.00%
0.00%
+2.35%
$ 7.24M
$ 827.92K
4
Brickken
Brickken
BKN
$ 0.06042
-0.43%
-0.03%
+3.51%
$ 4.87M
$ 1.03M
5
Impossible Finance Launchpad
Impossible Finance Launchpad
IDIA
$ 0.00402013
-0.03%
-0.00%
-5.67%
$ 3.86M
$ 457.87
6
Highstreet
Highstreet
HIGH
$ 0.02053
+1.13%
-2.52%
+1.89%
$ 1.98M
$ 2.78M
7
Zyfai
Zyfai
ZFI
$ 0.00503361
-0.02%
-0.06%
+10.73%
$ 1.17M
$ 5.44K
8
Wild Forest Token
Wild Forest Token
WF
$ 0.00054764
-0.12%
-0.00%
-9.11%
$ 22.32K
$ 58.09

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Impossible Finance Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
Impossible Finance Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $113.44M.
What is the best-performing Impossible Finance Launchpad token right now?
Among Impossible Finance Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, FUEL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Impossible Finance Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 Impossible Finance Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Impossible Finance Launchpad tokens include ATH, CARV, FUEL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Impossible Finance Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Impossible Finance Launchpad tokens is approximately $113.44M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Impossible Finance Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.