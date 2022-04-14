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Top Decentralized Identifier (DID) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Decentralized Identifier (DID) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0.3249
-0.21%
-9.05%
-3.81%
$ 1.11B
$ 2.45M
2
ENS
ENS
ENS
$ 3.877
+0.03%
-1.70%
-6.50%
$ 156.26M
$ 14.73K
3
BAS
BAS
BAS
$ 0.026268
+0.19%
-1.85%
+0.45%
$ 64.73M
$ 2.44M
4
Swop
Swop
SWOP
$ 0.00640364
+0.01%
+0.04%
+1.64%
$ 64.04M
$ 165.53
5
Billions
Billions
BILL
$ 0.01993
-0.20%
-1.33%
-14.25%
$ 48.52M
$ 3.65M
6
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003431
+1.51%
+4.31%
+7.04%
$ 43.34M
$ 33.74M
7
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0.003826
+0.10%
+0.18%
+8.38%
$ 41.80M
$ 30.65M
8
SPACE ID
SPACE ID
ID
$ 0.0275
+0.62%
-2.24%
-3.13%
$ 38.60M
$ 2.35M
9
Mocaverse
Mocaverse
MOCA
$ 0.007229
+0.01%
-2.64%
-3.20%
$ 30.30M
$ 7.88M
10
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.004672
-0.36%
-3.78%
-11.65%
$ 24.55M
$ 15.92M
11
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.2886
+0.17%
-1.03%
-5.66%
$ 20.24M
$ 191.35K
12
Civic
Civic
CVC
$ 0.01638306
+0.11%
-0.03%
-7.13%
$ 16.38M
$ 1.19M
13
Metadium
Metadium
META
$ 0.0063089
+0.02%
-0.01%
-4.92%
$ 10.99M
$ 121.06K
14
MetaMUI
MetaMUI
MMUI
$ 0.02228273
+0.01%
+0.00%
+0.47%
$ 10.60M
$ 572.79K
15
LUKSO
LUKSO
LYX
$ 0.2139
+0.47%
+6.72%
-0.46%
$ 6.60M
$ 102.74K
16
SYMM
SYMM
SYMM
$ 0.0349
0.00%
+10.44%
+8.39%
$ 5.76M
$ 252.41K
17
Layer3
Layer3
L3
$ 0.003958
-0.05%
-0.15%
-7.15%
$ 4.87M
$ 13.78M
18
PoP Planet
PoP Planet
P
$ 0.02984518
+0.53%
+0.01%
+154.88%
$ 4.17M
$ 280.30K
19
SuiNS
SuiNS
NS
$ 0.0106
-1.14%
-1.97%
-7.19%
$ 3.13M
$ 6.21M
20
Lifeform
Lifeform
LFT
$ 0.00399521
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.46M
$ 846.76
21
IdOS
IdOS
IDOS
$ 0.00557817
+0.35%
+0.01%
+25.09%
$ 1.58M
$ 102.89K
22
Syscoin
Syscoin
SYS
$ 0.001754
-1.61%
+1.95%
-12.89%
$ 1.58M
$ 33.03M
23
Solana Name Service
Solana Name Service
SNS
$ 0.00055682
+0.78%
-0.11%
+24.10%
$ 1.39M
$ 2.67K
24
ORCIB
ORCIB
PALMO
$ 0.0003187
-0.02%
-0.00%
-5.84%
$ 836.57K
$ 831.70
25
Ethy AI
Ethy AI
ETHY
$ 0.00080438
+0.36%
+0.01%
-20.90%
$ 804.41K
$ 8.06K
26
$ 0.001087
0.00%
-15.43%
-24.58%
$ 693.89K
$ 29.13M
27
myDid
myDid
SYL
$ 0.00005881
+0.36%
+0.33%
+24.22%
$ 451.80K
$ 301.81M
28
AVC
AVC
AVC
$ 0.0001194
+0.01%
-0.00%
-5.15%
$ 424.07K
$ 13.75K
29
DecideAI
DecideAI
DCD
$ 0.00067375
-0.26%
-0.01%
-0.11%
$ 391.46K
$ 1.82
30
PureFi
PureFi
UFI
$ 0.00365931
+0.77%
+0.01%
+2.40%
$ 342.03K
$ 20.06
31
Humanode
Humanode
HMND
$ 0.001462
+0.14%
+0.55%
-3.17%
$ 332.86K
$ 20.70M
32
OneID
OneID
ONEID
$ 0.00047337
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 236.69K
$ 2.65
33
Solana ID
Solana ID
SOLID
$ 0.00025796
+0.12%
-0.00%
-4.95%
$ 189.21K
$ 55.57
34
Taraxa Coin
Taraxa Coin
TARA
$ 0.00002995
+4.25%
+5.49%
+17.45%
$ 182.94K
$ 1.96B
35
Black Mirror
Black Mirror
MIRROR
$ 0.0001724
+0.01%
--
-0.02%
$ 172.39K
$ 3.76
36
Idena
Idena
IDNA
$ 0.00111224
+0.18%
0.00%
-1.61%
$ 110.70K
$ 7.97K
37
AllDomains Name Service
AllDomains Name Service
ADNS
$ 2.081E-5
-0.19%
+0.20%
+0.92%
$ 104.04K
--
38
Wrapped G
Wrapped G
WG
$ 0.00385791
+0.03%
0.00%
+8.27%
$ 91.59K
$ 32.90
39
BaaSid
BaaSid
BAAS
$ 8.94E-6
0.00%
-39.40%
-36.10%
$ 89.37K
--
40
Helixa Cred
Helixa Cred
CRED
$ 8.87654E-7
-0.08%
-1.60%
-2.65%
$ 88.76K
--
41
Hypersign Identity
Hypersign Identity
HID
$ 0.00246787
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 83.91K
$ 2.15
42
Talent Protocol
Talent Protocol
TALENT
$ 0.00018829
+0.51%
-0.02%
-1.81%
$ 52.26K
$ 178.47
43
SelfKey
SelfKey
KEY
$ 6.21E-6
0.00%
+2.50%
+2.48%
$ 37.23K
--
44
Sonic Name Service
Sonic Name Service
SNS
$ 0.00061322
+0.35%
+0.01%
-5.79%
$ 31.48K
$ 5.28
45
Clawvatar
Clawvatar
CLAWVATAR
$ 2.96633E-7
0.00%
-0.20%
+2.57%
$ 29.66K
--
46
Base Identity
Base Identity
BASEID
$ 2.15402E-7
-0.11%
-1.50%
-0.25%
$ 21.54K
--
47
Verida Token
Verida Token
VDA
$ 4.975E-5
0.00%
-1.30%
0.00%
$ 17.52K
--
48
KGEN
KGEN
KGEN
$ 0.1758
-0.57%
+2.27%
-9.98%
--
$ 566.29K
49
ForU AI
ForU AI
FORU
$ 0.00858
+0.23%
-0.81%
-1.49%
--
$ 6.51M
50
JMDT
JMDT
JMDT
$ 1.1137
-0.46%
+1.88%
+21.43%
--
$ 177.34K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens and why are they popular?
Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 51 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.72B.
What is the best-performing Decentralized Identifier (DID) token right now?
Among Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens tracked on MEXC, SYMM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 10.44% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 51 Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens include WLD, ENS, BAS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Decentralized Identifier (DID) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens is approximately $1.72B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Identifier (DID) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.