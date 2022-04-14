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Top HyperEVM Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the HyperEVM Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00077
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.467
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
3
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
4
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.99907
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 4.06B
$ 76.86M
5
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
6
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.37M
7
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
KHYPE
$ 60.73
-0.03%
+0.01%
+5.43%
$ 830.41M
$ 2.90M
8
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 64,628
+0.91%
+0.02%
+2.10%
$ 420.42M
$ 7.35K
9
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.006051
0.00%
+1.50%
-5.04%
$ 382.38M
$ 29.31M
10
Wrapped HYPE
Wrapped HYPE
WHYPE
$ 59.11
-0.37%
0.00%
+4.94%
$ 341.49M
$ 51.60M
11
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.35
-0.22%
+1.98%
+0.60%
$ 229.14M
$ 192.44K
12
Unit Bitcoin
Unit Bitcoin
UBTC
$ 64,205
+0.07%
+0.01%
+1.26%
$ 210.15M
$ 19.37M
13
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 63,818
+0.17%
+0.01%
+1.19%
$ 190.38M
$ 10.70K
14
Staked HYPE
Staked HYPE
STHYPE
$ 59.52
+0.25%
+0.01%
+5.68%
$ 176.80M
$ 11.32K
15
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1237
-0.40%
-1.27%
-1.74%
$ 124.00M
$ 835.55K
16
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
THBILL
$ 1.018
0.00%
0.00%
+0.39%
$ 117.96M
$ 156.87K
17
$ 72.08
-0.36%
-2.88%
+4.05%
$ 102.07M
$ 1.37K
18
Unit Pump
Unit Pump
UPUMP
$ 0.00280416
+0.88%
-0.03%
+1.66%
$ 89.46M
$ 567.81K
19
Felix feUSD
Felix feUSD
FEUSD
$ 0.999555
+0.06%
+0.00%
-0.04%
$ 74.97M
$ 16.46K
20
$ 938.61
-1.82%
-7.82%
+3.12%
$ 70.87M
$ 79.25
21
$ 779.38
+0.07%
-1.00%
-0.37%
$ 70.15M
$ 73.45
22
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.09277
+0.12%
-2.70%
-6.32%
$ 68.83M
$ 600.62K
23
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63,950
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.11%
$ 62.85M
$ 303.53
24
Wrapped Savings rUSD
Wrapped Savings rUSD
WSRUSD
$ 1.094
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 57.74M
--
25
$ 219.06
-0.89%
-3.29%
-1.96%
$ 52.71M
$ 256.30
26
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
27
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
WXRP
$ 0.999302
+0.01%
0.00%
-1.25%
$ 49.97M
$ 27.44K
28
Kinetiq Earn Vault
Kinetiq Earn Vault
VKHYPE
$ 61.39
+0.02%
+0.01%
+5.48%
$ 43.42M
$ 425.05K
29
Purr
Purr
PURR
$ 0.07263
+0.06%
-2.71%
+11.11%
$ 43.17M
$ 806.27K
30
$ 774.68
-0.02%
-0.81%
-0.35%
$ 42.92M
$ 83.18
31
$ 720
-0.36%
-2.04%
-0.64%
$ 36.34M
$ 79.68
32
Talus
Talus
US
$ 0.01627
-0.97%
-8.38%
-47.34%
$ 36.10M
$ 3.56M
33
Kinetiq Markets HYPE
Kinetiq Markets HYPE
KMHYPE
$ 60.51
0.00%
+0.01%
+5.53%
$ 35.73M
$ 3.83
34
Kinetiq
Kinetiq
KNTQ
$ 0.129554
-0.61%
+0.04%
+26.06%
$ 35.69M
$ 2.12M
35
Mantle Restaked ETH
Mantle Restaked ETH
CMETH
$ 2,081.11
+0.27%
0.00%
+0.44%
$ 32.68M
$ 6.01K
36
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 1.0002
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 31.96M
$ 8.44K
37
Rekt
Rekt
REKTCOIN
$ 0.0000000988
-1.13%
+0.86%
-4.26%
$ 27.84M
$ 174.96B
38
Unit Plasma
Unit Plasma
UXPL
$ 0.076025
+0.17%
0.00%
+1.20%
$ 27.38M
$ 71.94K
39
$ 58.03
-0.39%
-2.46%
-1.56%
$ 26.50M
$ 1.77K
40
Neiro
Neiro
NEIRO
$ 6.298E-5
-0.51%
-1.00%
-4.71%
$ 26.50M
--
41
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.006026
+0.12%
-3.44%
-3.44%
$ 24.13M
$ 9.83M
42
$ 344.19
+0.21%
-0.60%
+0.01%
$ 23.84M
$ 182.32
43
USDH
USDH
USDH
$ 0.99669
+0.01%
+0.00%
+0.26%
$ 21.29M
$ 20.55K
44
$ 336.17
-0.55%
-0.74%
+3.80%
$ 21.25M
$ 210.51
45
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.07718
-0.48%
-1.69%
+3.94%
$ 18.15M
$ 2.06M
46
Hypurr Fun
Hypurr Fun
HFUN
$ 15.36
0.00%
-0.01%
-3.64%
$ 15.30M
$ 29.05K
47
$ 483.05
-0.11%
-0.76%
-2.47%
$ 14.16M
$ 126.08
48
$ 311.99
+0.89%
+1.54%
+2.44%
$ 13.75M
$ 196.53
49
$ 82.23
+0.02%
-0.59%
-0.65%
$ 13.15M
$ 687.74
50
Unit Ethereum
Unit Ethereum
UETH
$ 1,896.06
+0.01%
-0.00%
+0.26%
$ 12.19M
$ 14.63M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 148 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $99.02B.
What is the best-performing HyperEVM Ecosystem token right now?
Among HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, USDUC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 9.08% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 148 HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LINK, USDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the HyperEVM Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens is approximately $99.02B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the HyperEVM Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.