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Top Hydration Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Hydration Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.467
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
2
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.2
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
3
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05462
+0.15%
+2.52%
+2.36%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.24M
4
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64,806
+1.04%
+0.02%
+2.18%
$ 291.57M
$ 1.97M
5
Kusama
Kusama
KSM
$ 2.854
0.00%
-1.77%
-2.81%
$ 52.00M
$ 20.90K
6
Hydrated Dollar
Hydrated Dollar
HOLLAR
$ 0.997372
+0.01%
-0.00%
+0.02%
$ 11.45M
$ 365.53K
7
Energy Web
Energy Web
EWT
$ 0.2623
-0.08%
+4.79%
-3.28%
$ 7.89M
$ 107.70K
8
GIGAETH
GIGAETH
GETH
$ 1,914.16
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.20%
$ 3.21M
$ 115.27K
9
GIGADOT
GIGADOT
GDOT
$ 0.741815
+0.43%
-0.01%
-5.52%
$ 3.10M
$ 2.14K
10
RingDAO
RingDAO
RING
$ 0.00031657
+0.36%
--
+2.15%
$ 540.74K
$ 44.69

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Hydration Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Hydration Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $9.22B.
What is the best-performing Hydration Ecosystem token right now?
Among Hydration Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, EWT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.79% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Hydration Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Hydration Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Hydration Ecosystem tokens include LINK, AAVE, SKY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Hydration Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Hydration Ecosystem tokens is approximately $9.22B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Hydration Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.