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Top Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.467
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
2
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.278
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
3
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.2
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
4
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,931.2
-0.23%
-1.24%
-1.41%
$ 68.81M
$ 32.94
5
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.1937
-0.16%
-2.77%
-4.50%
$ 66.46M
$ 385.77K
6
Harmony
Harmony
ONE
$ 0.0007029
+0.03%
-2.48%
-2.98%
$ 10.57M
$ 180.12M
7
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0.10572
-0.19%
-1.00%
-2.47%
$ 7.36M
$ 547.95K
8
Anyswap
Anyswap
ANY
$ 0.513205
+0.17%
-0.00%
-1.34%
$ 6.77M
$ 4.09
9
ELA
ELA
ELA
$ 0.2505
0.00%
+2.52%
-4.82%
$ 6.03M
$ 5.68K
10
DeLorean
DeLorean
DMC
$ 0.0002895
+0.31%
-7.06%
-15.28%
$ 2.00M
$ 169.14M
11
Allbridge Zero
Allbridge Zero
ABR0
$ 0.050248
+0.01%
--
-7.16%
$ 1.03M
$ 859.04
12
Deri Protocol
Deri Protocol
DERI
$ 0.00076093
+0.16%
--
-3.44%
$ 356.07K
$ 80.65
13
Channels
Channels
CAN
$ 0.0002508
+0.34%
-0.00%
+0.03%
$ 125.40K
$ 6.19
14
O3 Swap
O3 Swap
O3
$ 0.00088511
0.00%
--
-0.50%
$ 22.94K
$ 13.52
15
mETHProtocol
mETHProtocol
COOK
$ 0.00237
+0.04%
-1.37%
-2.55%
--
$ 23.18M
16
Minto
Minto
BTCMT
$ 0.6504
+0.02%
-2.23%
-1.90%
--
$ 123.95K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 16 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $9.78B.
What is the best-performing Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem token right now?
Among Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ELA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.52% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 16 Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem tokens include LINK, UNI, AAVE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem tokens is approximately $9.78B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Huobi ECO Chain Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.