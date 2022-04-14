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Top Harmony Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Harmony Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1756
-0.29%
0.00%
-4.44%
$ 6.34B
$ 12.58M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.454
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
3
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.282
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
4
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.27
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
5
Wrapped One
Wrapped One
WONE
$ 0.175587
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 858.46M
$ 172.53
6
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.37
+0.17%
+5.05%
+8.03%
$ 174.90M
$ 4.44K
7
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.8408
-0.15%
-1.69%
-4.22%
$ 145.54M
$ 74.99K
8
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01333
+0.08%
-1.19%
-4.60%
$ 143.90M
$ 5.28M
9
BAT
BAT
BAT
$ 0.05915
-0.27%
+0.70%
-4.02%
$ 88.82M
$ 978.94K
10
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,931.7
-0.23%
-1.24%
-1.41%
$ 68.81M
$ 32.94
11
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.1936
-0.16%
-2.77%
-4.50%
$ 66.46M
$ 385.77K
12
Livepeer
Livepeer
LPT
$ 1.184
-0.42%
-0.59%
-2.72%
$ 58.63M
$ 75.48K
13
Holo Token
Holo Token
HOT
$ 0.0003271
0.00%
-0.58%
-0.55%
$ 57.56M
$ 169.37M
14
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02338
-0.04%
-1.94%
-7.44%
$ 45.95M
$ 2.30M
15
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1601
-0.25%
-1.05%
-0.68%
$ 45.81M
$ 382.58K
16
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.05983
+0.22%
-2.12%
-0.45%
$ 27.24M
$ 913.04K
17
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0.04639909
+0.63%
-0.02%
-0.70%
$ 26.45M
$ 352.89K
18
Orbs
Orbs
ORBS
$ 0.00512102
-0.34%
-0.02%
-3.61%
$ 25.47M
$ 1.33M
19
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2764
0.00%
-2.33%
-7.00%
$ 24.38M
$ 222.26K
20
STORJ
STORJ
STORJ
$ 0.04037
-0.25%
-4.68%
-10.63%
$ 17.14M
$ 1.43M
21
Keep Network
Keep Network
KEEP
$ 0.01532425
-1.23%
-0.01%
-8.91%
$ 14.79M
$ 303.10
22
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.01912
-0.36%
-3.43%
+0.05%
$ 14.58M
$ 2.84M
23
Aave WETH
Aave WETH
AWETH
$ 1,892.12
-0.11%
-0.00%
+0.14%
$ 12.05M
--
24
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0.971096
+0.06%
-0.00%
-1.62%
$ 11.52M
$ 4.11K
25
Huobi
Huobi
HT
$ 0.101323
+0.01%
-0.00%
+3.42%
$ 11.08M
$ 278.33
26
Harmony
Harmony
ONE
$ 0.0007025
+0.03%
-2.48%
-2.98%
$ 10.57M
$ 180.12M
27
Rupiah Token
Rupiah Token
IDRT
$ 5.557E-5
+0.14%
+1.70%
-1.58%
$ 9.66M
--
28
Wise
Wise
WISE
$ 0.10313
-0.01%
-0.00%
+0.28%
$ 8.96M
$ 1.28K
29
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0.10585
-0.19%
-1.00%
-2.47%
$ 7.36M
$ 547.95K
30
Badger
Badger
BADGER
$ 0.340179
+0.08%
0.00%
-2.15%
$ 6.64M
$ 1.27M
31
renBTC
renBTC
RENBTC
$ 15,424.85
+0.61%
+0.01%
-7.93%
$ 4.70M
$ 1.04K
32
Ampleforth
Ampleforth
AMPL
$ 1.31
0.00%
+0.06%
+5.65%
$ 3.65M
$ 4.56K
33
Ren
Ren
REN
$ 0.00312788
-0.92%
-0.05%
-4.84%
$ 3.13M
$ 207.60K
34
Reef
Reef
REEF
$ 0.00005205
+0.21%
-1.28%
-2.01%
$ 1.90M
$ 1.07B
35
Chain Games
Chain Games
CHAIN
$ 0.00387746
-0.27%
+0.03%
+24.11%
$ 1.50M
$ 23.63K
36
Frontier
Frontier
FRONT
$ 0.01440507
+0.32%
--
+2.86%
$ 1.47M
$ 135.27
37
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
KNCL
$ 0.100733
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.65%
$ 1.10M
$ 16.92
38
Bridged WBNB
Bridged WBNB
WBNB
$ 295.22
-90.01%
-0.51%
-84.67%
$ 1.07M
$ 30.38
39
Unistake
Unistake
UNISTAKE
$ 0.00162479
0.00%
--
-0.91%
$ 417.62K
$ 6.00
40
Celsius Network
Celsius Network
CEL
$ 0.01048661
-1.16%
-0.03%
-5.92%
$ 374.57K
$ 277.13
41
DSLA Protocol
DSLA Protocol
DSLA
$ 3.759E-5
-0.13%
+18.10%
-28.22%
$ 213.69K
--
42
BakerySwap
BakerySwap
BAKE
$ 0.00071553
+5.79%
-0.00%
-2.79%
$ 206.58K
$ 130.08
43
SparkPoint
SparkPoint
SRK
$ 9.88E-6
-0.20%
-0.30%
+7.86%
$ 128.60K
--
44
Digital Reserve Currency
Digital Reserve Currency
DRC
$ 0.00012234
+0.19%
-0.01%
-1.08%
$ 124.70K
$ 37.16
45
OpenxAI Network
OpenxAI Network
OPENX
$ 0.0102
0.00%
-2.52%
-10.25%
$ 100.73K
$ 2.73M
46
Solar
Solar
SXP
$ 9.991E-5
0.00%
-97.10%
-97.16%
$ 67.28K
--
47
Furucombo
Furucombo
COMBO
$ 0.0002604
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 26.04K
$ 3.89
48
Crypto Royale
Crypto Royale
ROY
$ 0.00013042
+0.38%
+0.01%
-11.15%
$ 15.75K
$ 25.33
49
BELUGA
BELUGA
BELUGA
$ 101.192
+0.40%
-4.05%
-0.40%
--
$ 203.37

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Harmony Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Harmony Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 49 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $17.96B.
What is the best-performing Harmony Ecosystem token right now?
Among Harmony Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, DSLA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 18.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Harmony Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 49 Harmony Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Harmony Ecosystem tokens include ADA, LINK, UNI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Harmony Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Harmony Ecosystem tokens is approximately $17.96B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Harmony Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.