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Top Gaming Utility Token Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gaming Utility Token sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0,8408
-0,15%
-1,69%
-4,22%
$ 145,54M
$ 74,99K
2
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0,1237
-0,40%
-1,27%
-1,74%
$ 124,00M
$ 835,55K
3
$ 0,03891
-0,13%
-1,12%
-0,74%
$ 114,42M
$ 1,78M
4
BabyDogeCoin
BabyDogeCoin
BABYDOGE
$ 0,0000000003229
+0,37%
-0,71%
-6,03%
$ 57,81M
$ 209,68T
5
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0,03716
-0,05%
+0,73%
+4,61%
$ 28,66M
$ 2,44M
6
SKALE
SKALE
SKL
$ 0,00328
-0,03%
-3,63%
-5,50%
$ 20,22M
$ 18,61M
7
Smooth Love Potion
Smooth Love Potion
SLP
$ 0,0005214
-0,06%
-1,14%
-0,25%
$ 18,95M
$ 112,31M
8
Gama Token
Gama Token
GAMA
$ 0,182785
+0,02%
-0,00%
+0,48%
$ 18,28M
$ 5,77K
9
Pixels
Pixels
PIXEL
$ 0,004838
-1,06%
+1,15%
+11,61%
$ 16,39M
$ 16,11M
10
Echelon Prime
Echelon Prime
PRIME
$ 0,230491
+1,05%
-0,04%
-8,74%
$ 14,40M
$ 373,30K
11
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0,13455
+0,07%
+3,41%
+15,84%
$ 13,51M
$ 1,01M
12
Metahero
Metahero
HERO
$ 0,00044805
+0,24%
-0,00%
-1,20%
$ 4,48M
$ 263,93
13
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0,0003287
+0,23%
-0,01%
-6,75%
$ 4,40M
$ 560,79K
14
Splintershards
Splintershards
SPS
$ 0,00327295
+0,51%
-0,02%
-1,59%
$ 4,35M
$ 3,62K
15
Star Atlas
Star Atlas
ATLAS
$ 0,000122
-0,81%
+1,67%
0,00%
$ 3,03M
$ 8,56M
16
PX
PX
PX
$ 0,0114
+2,68%
+0,88%
-7,26%
$ 2,25M
$ 692,78K
17
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0,04237375
+0,03%
-0,00%
-2,57%
$ 2,23M
$ 11,91K
18
$ 367,3
+1,30%
+0,94%
+1,35%
$ 2,02M
$ 151,58
19
Freya Protocol
Freya Protocol
FREYA
$ 0,00351416
+0,01%
--
+7,65%
$ 1,93M
$ 984,85
20
Cornucopias
Cornucopias
COPI
$ 0,0017372
0,00%
--
-5,50%
$ 1,79M
$ 7,94
21
Aurory
Aurory
AURY
$ 0,01787565
0,00%
+0,02%
+1,73%
$ 1,67M
$ 1,80K
22
My Lovely Planet
My Lovely Planet
MLC
$ 0,01154
-1,62%
-0,69%
+0,26%
$ 1,22M
$ 675,86K
23
StarLink
StarLink
STARL
$ 1,1164E-7
-0,15%
-0,80%
+0,46%
$ 1,11M
--
24
Seraph
Seraph
SERAPH
$ 0,00340145
+0,02%
-0,01%
-0,25%
$ 1,08M
$ 162,84K
25
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on Solana
GST-SOL
$ 0,00091503
+0,09%
-0,00%
-6,66%
$ 1,05M
$ 17,77K
26
Crown by Third Time Games
Crown by Third Time Games
CROWN
$ 0,00370801
+0,22%
-0,01%
+27,32%
$ 927,00K
$ 2,29K
27
Guild of Guardians
Guild of Guardians
GOG
$ 0,00101723
+0,01%
-0,01%
-14,06%
$ 892,32K
$ 2,08K
28
Reality Metaverse
Reality Metaverse
RMV
$ 0,00349
-2,26%
-2,26%
+9,15%
$ 864,63K
$ 32,65M
29
Voxies
Voxies
VOXEL
$ 0,00287482
+0,85%
-0,16%
+5,77%
$ 860,35K
$ 99,61K
30
Shrapnel
Shrapnel
SHRAP
$ 0,00029415
+7,71%
+0,03%
-0,28%
$ 854,15K
$ 1,45K
31
KOMPETE
KOMPETE
KOMPETE
$ 0,00092189
+0,38%
+0,03%
+5,35%
$ 783,58K
$ 43,74
32
Altered State Machine
Altered State Machine
ASTO
$ 0,00250621
0,00%
--
-0,12%
$ 725,50K
$ 108,94
33
Katana Inu
Katana Inu
KATA
$ 0,00001505
+0,20%
-0,33%
-2,08%
$ 562,84K
$ 1,68B
34
Game Meteor Coin
Game Meteor Coin
GMTO
$ 2,718E-5
+0,37%
+0,70%
-10,21%
$ 557,73K
--
35
Moon Tropica
Moon Tropica
CAH
$ 0,197365
+0,06%
0,00%
-6,27%
$ 553,69K
$ 256,97
36
EDOM
EDOM
EDOM
$ 6,835E-5
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 549,50K
--
37
RavenQuest
RavenQuest
QUEST
$ 0,00142405
-0,04%
-0,00%
-7,12%
$ 532,08K
$ 2,77K
38
UFO Gaming
UFO Gaming
UFO
$ 1,8983E-8
0,00%
-2,10%
-30,08%
$ 488,97K
--
39
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
GST-BSC
$ 0,00112759
-2,43%
+0,00%
+0,15%
$ 462,42K
$ 354,81
40
Super Champs
Super Champs
CHAMP
$ 0,00047678
+0,75%
-0,03%
-9,36%
$ 456,72K
$ 559,13
41
QORPO
QORPO
QORPO
$ 0,000725
-2,15%
-2,15%
-2,02%
$ 453,68K
$ 17,91M
42
END
END
END
$ 0,00300962
+0,39%
0,00%
-2,38%
$ 391,78K
$ 4,98
43
Deputy Dawgs
Deputy Dawgs
DDAWGS
$ 9,98423E-7
0,00%
+1,30%
-2,12%
$ 312,51K
--
44
zkRace
zkRace
ZERC
$ 0,00260269
+0,01%
--
-0,25%
$ 312,33K
$ 198,48
45
FERMA
FERMA
FERMA
$ 0,02584322
+0,38%
+0,01%
+1,37%
$ 284,27K
$ 46,08K
46
DICE
DICE
$DICE
$ 0,00079495
+0,42%
+0,05%
+9,66%
$ 236,85K
$ 701,82
47
Ridotto
Ridotto
RDT
$ 0,00089433
0,00%
--
-61,95%
$ 229,43K
$ 2,34
48
SolForge Fusion
SolForge Fusion
SFG
$ 0,00943833
0,00%
+0,00%
-9,89%
$ 212,88K
$ 66,31
49
Forgotten Playland
Forgotten Playland
FP
$ 4,578E-5
0,00%
+0,90%
0,00%
$ 186,61K
--
50
Decimated
Decimated
DIO
$ 0,00031483
+0,01%
-0,02%
-7,98%
$ 171,04K
$ 777,27

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gaming Utility Token tokens and why are they popular?
Gaming Utility Token tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 89 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $619.70M.
What is the best-performing Gaming Utility Token token right now?
Among Gaming Utility Token tokens tracked on MEXC, PZP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 10.12% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gaming Utility Token tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 89 Gaming Utility Token tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gaming Utility Token tokens include AXS, APE, SAND. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gaming Utility Token category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Gaming Utility Token tokens is approximately $619.70M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming Utility Token sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.