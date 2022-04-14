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Top Gaming Platform Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gaming Platform sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Gala
Gala
GALA
$ 0.001415
-0.36%
-14.40%
-17.91%
$ 68.17M
$ 618.28M
2
DEAPcoin
DEAPcoin
DEP
$ 0.0009905
-0.13%
-0.20%
-0.92%
$ 29.59M
$ 144.15M
3
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03716
-0.05%
+0.73%
+4.61%
$ 28.66M
$ 2.44M
4
Unipoly Coin
Unipoly Coin
UNP
$ 0.10706
-0.01%
+0.02%
-0.01%
$ 23.48M
$ 410.34K
5
Portal
Portal
PORTAL
$ 0.01412
+3.31%
-11.24%
+34.13%
$ 12.33M
$ 8.30M
6
READY
READY
READY
$ 0.004729
0.00%
-7.48%
-10.91%
$ 4.69M
$ 3.77M
7
CRETA
CRETA
CRETA
$ 0.001478
-0.41%
+4.26%
+13.17%
$ 4.29M
$ 7.56M
8
CONX
CONX
CONX
$ 0.00373237
+0.12%
-0.03%
-5.89%
$ 3.76M
$ 26.21K
9
Nakamoto Games
Nakamoto Games
NAKA
$ 0.02875
-0.38%
-1.07%
-2.68%
$ 2.80M
$ 2.96M
10
Altura
Altura
ALU
$ 0.002629
+0.73%
-0.87%
-2.67%
$ 2.60M
$ 17.93M
11
$ 0.0014718
+1.39%
-0.10%
+2.64%
$ 2.58M
$ 41.06M
12
Metacade
Metacade
MCADE
$ 0.00079781
+0.05%
-0.00%
-3.20%
$ 1.51M
$ 63.90K
13
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.00821886
+1.36%
-0.09%
-5.35%
$ 1.13M
$ 54.23K
14
PortugalNationalTeam
PortugalNationalTeam
POR
$ 0.07777
+0.15%
-1.27%
-4.42%
$ 1.01M
$ 722.07K
15
Hooked Protocol
Hooked Protocol
HOOK
$ 0.00349863
-0.87%
-0.04%
-1.59%
$ 1.01M
$ 41.63K
16
Vulcan Forged PYR
Vulcan Forged PYR
PYR
$ 0.02131
+0.10%
-12.68%
-66.30%
$ 948.07K
$ 4.11M
17
MimboGameGroup
MimboGameGroup
MGG
$ 4.865E-5
+0.14%
0.00%
-10.45%
$ 632.38K
--
18
Elympics
Elympics
ELP
$ 0.00036872
-0.21%
0.00%
-0.15%
$ 592.95K
$ 58.60K
19
Myria
Myria
MYRIA
$ 1.17E-5
+7.83%
-9.40%
+29.00%
$ 566.60K
--
20
PlayDapp
PlayDapp
PDA
$ 0.00085625
-0.03%
0.00%
-2.73%
$ 562.13K
$ 16.58K
21
Tevaera
Tevaera
TEVA
$ 0.00048448
+0.85%
-0.03%
-5.23%
$ 542.98K
$ 9.28K
22
GAIMIN
GAIMIN
GMRX
$ 9.28E-6
-0.11%
+5.40%
+6.18%
$ 533.79K
--
23
Super Champs
Super Champs
CHAMP
$ 0.00047678
+0.75%
-0.03%
-9.36%
$ 456.72K
$ 559.13
24
QORPO
QORPO
QORPO
$ 0.000725
-2.15%
-2.15%
-2.02%
$ 453.68K
$ 17.91M
25
Creo Engine
Creo Engine
CREO
$ 0.0006239
-0.06%
+0.16%
-1.64%
$ 429.52K
$ 52.08M
26
Imaginary Ones
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE
$ 7.38E-5
-0.20%
-2.90%
-4.12%
$ 299.69K
--
27
Bitcoin Cats
Bitcoin Cats
1CAT
$ 5.895E-5
-0.51%
+0.50%
+0.34%
$ 294.74K
--
28
HYBUX
HYBUX
HYBUX
$ 4.05E-5
-0.22%
-10.20%
+120.47%
$ 176.32K
--
29
GameSwift
GameSwift
GSWIFT
$ 0.00032952
+0.06%
+0.02%
-8.19%
$ 154.21K
$ 99.33
30
TON Station
TON Station
MRSOON
$ 2.09E-6
-2.34%
-5.90%
0.00%
$ 141.31K
--
31
Catheon Gaming
Catheon Gaming
CATHEON
$ 7.054E-5
-0.70%
+0.10%
+0.86%
$ 112.88K
--
32
Octo Gaming
Octo Gaming
OTK
$ 0.000184
-0.22%
-2.08%
-9.36%
$ 90.07K
$ 27.36M
33
Bario Entertainment System
Bario Entertainment System
$BAES
$ 4.88417E-7
-0.11%
+4.50%
-1.95%
$ 48.84K
--
34
Imagine Game Studio
Imagine Game Studio
IMAGINE
$ 5.031E-5
-18.88%
0.00%
-71.36%
$ 47.69K
--
35
HyperChainX
HyperChainX
HPX
$ 3.663E-5
0.00%
-0.90%
+3.15%
$ 36.63K
--
36
PPKAS
PPKAS
PPKAS
$ 1.08E-5
0.00%
-19.10%
0.00%
$ 26.41K
--
37
DEGA
DEGA
DEGA
$ 2.35E-6
0.00%
-6.40%
-10.98%
$ 22.94K
--
38
GG
GG
GGTK
$ 0.00058763
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.04K
$ 5.74
39
MXS Games
MXS Games
XSEED
$ 1.14E-6
-4.20%
-10.60%
+9.62%
$ 16.47K
--
40
E4C
E4C
E4C
$ 5.735E-5
-0.33%
-3.50%
+2.52%
$ 13.28K
--
41
Matr1x
Matr1x
MAX
$ 7.165E-5
0.00%
-0.50%
0.00%
$ 12.34K
--
42
PMG
PMG
PMG
$ 0.0011271
0.00%
0.00%
-2.15%
--
--
43
SQUID MEME
SQUID MEME
GAME
$ 22.7064
-0.72%
-0.82%
+16.51%
--
$ 2.58K
44
YOM
YOM
YOM
$ 0.09821
+0.20%
-3.05%
+1.45%
--
$ 600.42K
45
Rain Protocol
Rain Protocol
RAIN
$ 0.0131106
0.00%
-0.30%
+1.04%
--
$ 201.30M
46
SPCM
SPCM
SPCM
$ 0.000388
0.00%
+1.04%
+7.60%
--
$ 559.29M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gaming Platform tokens and why are they popular?
Gaming Platform tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 46 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $194.83M.
What is the best-performing Gaming Platform token right now?
Among Gaming Platform tokens tracked on MEXC, GMRX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.40% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gaming Platform tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 46 Gaming Platform tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gaming Platform tokens include GALA, DEP, PLAY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gaming Platform category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Gaming Platform tokens is approximately $194.83M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming Platform sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.