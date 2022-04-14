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Top Gaming Marketplace Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gaming Marketplace sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.1006
+0.30%
-7.04%
-11.31%
$ 200.80M
$ 603.72K
2
Open Loot
Open Loot
OL
$ 0.004317
-0.21%
-0.94%
-12.03%
$ 3.43M
$ 12.70M
3
Altura
Altura
ALU
$ 0.002629
+0.73%
-0.87%
-2.67%
$ 2.60M
$ 17.93M
4
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.00821886
+1.36%
-0.09%
-5.35%
$ 1.13M
$ 54.23K
5
PortugalNationalTeam
PortugalNationalTeam
POR
$ 0.07777
+0.15%
-1.27%
-4.42%
$ 1.01M
$ 722.07K
6
GAIMIN
GAIMIN
GMRX
$ 9.28E-6
-0.11%
+5.40%
+6.18%
$ 533.79K
--
7
HYBUX
HYBUX
HYBUX
$ 4.05E-5
-0.22%
-10.20%
+120.47%
$ 176.32K
--
8
ShinAI
ShinAI
SHINJUKU
$ 0.0001212
-2.53%
-0.38%
-29.82%
$ 113.59K
$ 169.25K
9
Nifty League
Nifty League
NFTL
$ 6.523E-5
-0.15%
-4.10%
-8.58%
$ 65.20K
--
10
Shockwaves
Shockwaves
NEUROS
$ 0.00049862
0.00%
--
+0.57%
$ 30.63K
$ 7.39
11
Unfettered Ecosystem
Unfettered Ecosystem
SOULS
$ 1.212E-5
0.00%
+0.80%
0.00%
$ 13.23K
--
12
Overtake
Overtake
TAKE
$ 0.04824
+1.90%
-4.70%
+13.58%
--
$ 1.62M
13
The9bit
The9bit
9BIT
$ 0.050049
+0.04%
-0.06%
-0.18%
--
$ 15.83M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gaming Marketplace tokens and why are they popular?
Gaming Marketplace tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 13 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $209.90M.
What is the best-performing Gaming Marketplace token right now?
Among Gaming Marketplace tokens tracked on MEXC, GMRX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.40% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gaming Marketplace tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 13 Gaming Marketplace tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gaming Marketplace tokens include IMX, OL, ALU. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gaming Marketplace category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Gaming Marketplace tokens is approximately $209.90M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming Marketplace sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.