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Top Gaming Governance Token Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gaming Governance Token sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.8408
-0.15%
-1.69%
-4.22%
$ 145.54M
$ 74.99K
2
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1237
-0.40%
-1.27%
-1.74%
$ 124.00M
$ 835.55K
3
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 2.915
-0.14%
-4.06%
-0.10%
$ 21.32M
$ 18.99K
4
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00596524
+0.54%
-0.03%
-9.81%
$ 18.55M
$ 3.03M
5
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.0191
-0.36%
-3.43%
+0.05%
$ 14.58M
$ 2.84M
6
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.13455
+0.07%
+3.41%
+15.84%
$ 13.51M
$ 1.01M
7
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained
GODS
$ 0.02445
+0.29%
+10.09%
-15.16%
$ 10.35M
$ 2.59M
8
Alien Worlds Trilium
Alien Worlds Trilium
TLM
$ 0.0013798
-0.33%
-0.50%
-9.98%
$ 9.38M
$ 63.19M
9
Heroes of Mavia
Heroes of Mavia
MAVIA
$ 0.03054
-0.29%
+0.07%
+0.82%
$ 7.57M
$ 2.18M
10
WilderWorld
WilderWorld
WILD
$ 0.01291
+0.08%
-2.79%
-1.53%
$ 6.45M
$ 4.44M
11
XBorg
XBorg
XBG
$ 0.01048801
-1.16%
-0.02%
-2.06%
$ 5.46M
$ 1.08K
12
Metahero
Metahero
HERO
$ 0.00044805
+0.24%
-0.00%
-1.20%
$ 4.48M
$ 263.93
13
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.0003287
+0.23%
-0.01%
-6.75%
$ 4.40M
$ 560.79K
14
Splintershards
Splintershards
SPS
$ 0.00327295
+0.51%
-0.02%
-1.59%
$ 4.35M
$ 3.62K
15
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.00064475
+45.19%
+13.39%
+272.58%
$ 2.95M
$ 25.41K
16
Star Atlas DAO
Star Atlas DAO
POLIS
$ 0.00902951
+1.14%
+0.02%
-5.34%
$ 2.65M
$ 15.89K
17
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0.04237375
+0.03%
-0.00%
-2.57%
$ 2.23M
$ 11.91K
18
Karrat
Karrat
KARRAT
$ 0.00231813
+0.98%
-0.01%
-3.50%
$ 2.03M
$ 25.81K
19
Cornucopias
Cornucopias
COPI
$ 0.0017372
0.00%
--
-5.50%
$ 1.79M
$ 7.94
20
Aurory
Aurory
AURY
$ 0.01787565
0.00%
+0.02%
+1.73%
$ 1.67M
$ 1.80K
21
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.00821886
+1.36%
-0.09%
-5.35%
$ 1.13M
$ 54.23K
22
StarLink
StarLink
STARL
$ 1.1164E-7
-0.15%
-0.80%
+0.46%
$ 1.11M
--
23
Guild of Guardians
Guild of Guardians
GOG
$ 0.00101723
+0.01%
-0.01%
-14.06%
$ 892.32K
$ 2.08K
24
Shrapnel
Shrapnel
SHRAP
$ 0.00029415
+7.71%
+0.03%
-0.28%
$ 854.15K
$ 1.45K
25
Draggin Karma Points
Draggin Karma Points
DKP
$ 0.0001838
-1.93%
-0.08%
-11.89%
$ 733.54K
$ 1.11K
26
Altered State Machine
Altered State Machine
ASTO
$ 0.00250621
0.00%
--
-0.12%
$ 725.50K
$ 108.94
27
Moon Tropica
Moon Tropica
CAH
$ 0.197365
+0.06%
0.00%
-6.27%
$ 553.69K
$ 256.97
28
UFO Gaming
UFO Gaming
UFO
$ 1.8983E-8
0.00%
-2.10%
-30.08%
$ 488.97K
--
29
Artyfact
Artyfact
ARTY
$ 0.01894
-0.16%
+4.28%
+3.53%
$ 365.45K
$ 3.17M
30
zkRace
zkRace
ZERC
$ 0.00260269
+0.01%
--
-0.25%
$ 312.33K
$ 198.48
31
Mobox
Mobox
MBOX
$ 0.0005568
-0.22%
+0.20%
-7.80%
$ 306.25K
$ 99.61M
32
RFOX
RFOX
RFOX
$ 0.00012273
0.00%
-0.69%
-69.86%
$ 236.81K
$ 4.93
33
Savanna Survival
Savanna Survival
SVSA
$ 0.00114223
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.46%
$ 219.09K
$ 114.01
34
Gamium
Gamium
GMM
$ 4.54E-6
+1.11%
-1.50%
-7.16%
$ 142.93K
--
35
Genopets
Genopets
GENE
$ 0.00132589
+0.11%
+0.07%
+6.15%
$ 127.89K
$ 332.64
36
Domi
Domi
DOMI
$ 0.00022309
+0.57%
0.00%
-0.76%
$ 109.21K
$ 1.09
37
Medieval Empires
Medieval Empires
MEE
$ 0.0001879
+0.27%
-1.72%
-2.18%
$ 105.23K
$ 70.33M
38
REVV
REVV
REVV
$ 7.756E-5
+0.28%
+0.90%
+1.43%
$ 86.12K
--
39
Bag
Bag
BAG
$ 1.266E-5
0.00%
+0.20%
-1.40%
$ 74.47K
--
40
Lucha
Lucha
LUCHA
$ 0.00591626
+0.43%
+0.00%
-1.97%
$ 73.38K
$ 629.35
41
Nifty League
Nifty League
NFTL
$ 6.523E-5
-0.15%
-4.10%
-8.58%
$ 65.20K
--
42
Sidus
Sidus
SIDUS
$ 3.34E-6
0.00%
+3.50%
-13.92%
$ 63.00K
--
43
League of Kingdoms
League of Kingdoms
LOKA
$ 0.00070743
0.00%
--
-0.32%
$ 47.41K
$ 5.16
44
Gunstar Metaverse
Gunstar Metaverse
GSTS
$ 0.00011036
0.00%
--
-9.49%
$ 39.95K
$ 1.41K
45
Virtua
Virtua
TVK
$ 0.00040253
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 32.98K
$ 313.54
46
MAXX AI
MAXX AI
MXM
$ 7.302E-5
0.00%
+0.40%
-1.68%
$ 25.26K
--
47
Perion
Perion
PERC
$ 0.00044844
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 18.17K
$ 1.24
48
Crypto Royale
Crypto Royale
ROY
$ 0.00013042
+0.38%
+0.01%
-11.15%
$ 15.75K
$ 25.33
49
SENATE
SENATE
SENATE
$ 0.00010059
+0.51%
-0.01%
-14.05%
$ 14.80K
$ 97.65
50
MetaFighter
MetaFighter
MF
$ 1.104E-5
-0.18%
-0.60%
-25.20%
$ 13.58K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gaming Governance Token tokens and why are they popular?
Gaming Governance Token tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 51 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $412.24M.
What is the best-performing Gaming Governance Token token right now?
Among Gaming Governance Token tokens tracked on MEXC, FITFI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.39% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gaming Governance Token tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 51 Gaming Governance Token tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gaming Governance Token tokens include AXS, APE, ILV. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gaming Governance Token category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Gaming Governance Token tokens is approximately $412.24M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming Governance Token sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.