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Top Gaming Blockchains Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gaming Blockchains sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.1006
+0.30%
-7.04%
-11.31%
$ 200.80M
$ 603.72K
2
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1237
-0.40%
-1.27%
-1.74%
$ 124.00M
$ 835.55K
3
$ 0.2031
+0.35%
+2.73%
+0.25%
$ 93.80M
$ 320.28K
4
SuperVerse
SuperVerse
SUPER
$ 0.08612
+0.10%
-0.00%
+1.22%
$ 55.13M
$ 3.02M
5
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.0234
-0.04%
-1.94%
-7.44%
$ 45.95M
$ 2.30M
6
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.04751
+0.11%
-2.12%
-4.31%
$ 36.72M
$ 1.29M
7
Unipoly Coin
Unipoly Coin
UNP
$ 0.10706
-0.01%
+0.02%
-0.01%
$ 23.48M
$ 410.34K
8
Somnia
Somnia
SOMI
$ 0.09051
-0.39%
-0.76%
+2.45%
$ 21.93M
$ 667.61K
9
BORA
BORA
BORA
$ 0.01831255
+0.43%
-0.03%
-5.04%
$ 21.23M
$ 229.10K
10
HIVE
HIVE
HIVE
$ 0.0383
+0.18%
-2.68%
-5.32%
$ 21.10M
$ 2.01M
11
SKALE
SKALE
SKL
$ 0.00328
-0.03%
-3.63%
-5.50%
$ 20.22M
$ 18.61M
12
B3 Base
B3 Base
B3
$ 0.000414
0.00%
-3.06%
-5.72%
$ 19.13M
$ 131.73M
13
WAX
WAX
WAXP
$ 0.003546
0.00%
-2.30%
-7.60%
$ 16.24M
$ 19.77M
14
Xai
Xai
XAI
$ 0.007036
-0.48%
+3.67%
+11.46%
$ 14.93M
$ 21.34M
15
Echelon Prime
Echelon Prime
PRIME
$ 0.230491
+1.05%
-0.04%
-8.74%
$ 14.40M
$ 373.30K
16
Sonic SVM
Sonic SVM
SONIC
$ 0.01771
-0.17%
-3.56%
-0.68%
$ 11.80M
$ 3.24M
17
GUNZ
GUNZ
GUN
$ 0.003027
-0.49%
-0.85%
-3.65%
$ 7.16M
$ 24.62M
18
MARBLEX
MARBLEX
MBX
$ 0.02049
+0.05%
-0.97%
-8.56%
$ 5.70M
$ 2.75M
19
SAGA
SAGA
SAGA
$ 0.0133
+0.08%
-0.75%
-5.07%
$ 5.37M
$ 6.10M
20
CONX
CONX
CONX
$ 0.00373237
+0.12%
-0.03%
-5.89%
$ 3.76M
$ 26.21K
21
Oasys
Oasys
OAS
$ 0.00039978
+2.42%
+0.03%
+9.41%
$ 2.73M
$ 4.70K
22
Ancient8
Ancient8
A8
$ 0.004067
+0.20%
-2.88%
-13.40%
$ 2.25M
$ 11.55M
23
Mythos
Mythos
MYTH
$ 0.0023115
+0.60%
-0.03%
-2.84%
$ 1.99M
$ 93.02
24
LumiWave Protocol
LumiWave Protocol
LWP
$ 0.00193061
+0.02%
+0.01%
-13.74%
$ 1.56M
$ 11.52K
25
Xterio
Xterio
XTER
$ 0.007885
-0.18%
-0.29%
-0.22%
$ 1.54M
$ 7.69M
26
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.00821886
+1.36%
-0.09%
-5.35%
$ 1.13M
$ 54.23K
27
BEAM
BEAM
BEAM
$ 0.006996
-0.62%
-1.14%
-12.08%
$ 1.05M
$ 107.23K
28
Vulcan Forged PYR
Vulcan Forged PYR
PYR
$ 0.02131
+0.10%
-12.68%
-66.30%
$ 948.07K
$ 4.11M
29
Myria
Myria
MYRIA
$ 1.17E-5
+7.83%
-9.40%
+29.00%
$ 566.60K
--
30
The Root Network
The Root Network
ROOT
$ 0.00016127
+0.01%
+0.01%
+0.51%
$ 491.02K
$ 6.94K
31
Neoxa
Neoxa
NEOX
$ 4.192E-5
+0.05%
+0.40%
+11.64%
$ 449.06K
--
32
Mobox
Mobox
MBOX
$ 0.0005568
-0.22%
+0.20%
-7.80%
$ 306.25K
$ 99.61M
33
Wrapped OAS
Wrapped OAS
WOAS
$ 0.00039468
+0.01%
-0.59%
-59.05%
$ 194.24K
$ 1.85K
34
Taraxa Coin
Taraxa Coin
TARA
$ 0.00002991
+4.25%
+5.49%
+17.45%
$ 182.94K
$ 1.96B
35
Merit Circle
Merit Circle
MC
$ 0.01385236
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 164.93K
$ 153.32
36
Satoxcoin
Satoxcoin
SATOX
$ 7.55E-6
+0.40%
+0.90%
+1.34%
$ 29.10K
--
37
VEMP Horizon
VEMP Horizon
VEMP
$ 4.901E-5
-0.49%
-7.20%
-3.88%
$ 24.51K
--
38
UniX
UniX
UNIX
$ 7.703E-5
0.00%
-1.40%
0.00%
$ 18.87K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gaming Blockchains tokens and why are they popular?
Gaming Blockchains tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 38 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $778.48M.
What is the best-performing Gaming Blockchains token right now?
Among Gaming Blockchains tokens tracked on MEXC, TARA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.49% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gaming Blockchains tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 38 Gaming Blockchains tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gaming Blockchains tokens include IMX, APE, WEMIX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gaming Blockchains category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Gaming Blockchains tokens is approximately $778.48M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming Blockchains sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.