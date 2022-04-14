GameFi combines blockchain technology with gaming, allowing players to earn cryptocurrency and own in-game assets as NFTs. Tokens in this sector function as in-game currency, reward mechanisms, and governance tools for decentralised gaming ecosystems. The market valuation of these assets is closely tied to player adoption and the broader play-to-earn (P2E) economy.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming (GameFi) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.