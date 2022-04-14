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Top Gaming (GameFi) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

GameFi combines blockchain technology with gaming, allowing players to earn cryptocurrency and own in-game assets as NFTs. Tokens in this sector function as in-game currency, reward mechanisms, and governance tools for decentralised gaming ecosystems. The market valuation of these assets is closely tied to player adoption and the broader play-to-earn (P2E) economy.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Monad
Monad
MON
$ 0.02113
0.00%
+4.88%
-3.23%
$ 251.52M
$ 8.34M
2
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.1006
+0.30%
-7.04%
-11.31%
$ 200.80M
$ 603.72K
3
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002008
+0.10%
-1.33%
-2.06%
$ 191.59M
$ 3.91B
4
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.8408
-0.15%
-1.69%
-4.22%
$ 145.54M
$ 74.99K
5
Project Ailey
Project Ailey
ALE
$ 0.2608
0.00%
-0.04%
+0.12%
$ 126.84M
$ 288.41K
6
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06346
+0.33%
-0.24%
-2.64%
$ 126.09M
$ 928.15K
7
Rollbit Coin
Rollbit Coin
RLB
$ 0.078221
+0.01%
+0.04%
+4.95%
$ 124.65M
$ 409.05K
8
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1237
-0.40%
-1.27%
-1.74%
$ 124.00M
$ 835.55K
9
GoMining
GoMining
GOMINING
$ 0.288
+0.24%
+0.03%
+1.02%
$ 116.39M
$ 321.09K
10
$ 0.03891
-0.13%
-1.12%
-0.74%
$ 114.42M
$ 1.78M
11
GEODNET
GEODNET
GEOD
$ 0.2136
+0.43%
+8.32%
+12.51%
$ 93.86M
$ 502.46K
12
$ 0.2031
+0.35%
+2.73%
+0.25%
$ 93.80M
$ 320.28K
13
GRASS
GRASS
GRASS
$ 0.32
-0.22%
+2.97%
+0.78%
$ 78.59M
$ 272.56K
14
FORM
FORM
FORM
$ 0.2047
+0.05%
-0.83%
-5.36%
$ 77.60M
$ 360.48K
15
Gala
Gala
GALA
$ 0.001415
-0.36%
-14.40%
-17.91%
$ 68.17M
$ 618.28M
16
NEXPACE
NEXPACE
NXPC
$ 0.2067
-0.47%
+0.10%
+6.80%
$ 59.96M
$ 311.55K
17
BabyDogeCoin
BabyDogeCoin
BABYDOGE
$ 0.0000000003229
+0.37%
-0.71%
-6.03%
$ 57.81M
$ 209.68T
18
G Coin
G Coin
GCOIN
$ 0.0022434
+0.18%
+7.88%
+38.46%
$ 55.92M
$ 124.75M
19
SuperVerse
SuperVerse
SUPER
$ 0.08612
+0.10%
-0.00%
+1.22%
$ 55.13M
$ 3.02M
20
ECOMI
ECOMI
OMI
$ 0.0001863
+0.11%
-1.11%
-4.99%
$ 52.67M
$ 469.08M
21
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.0234
-0.04%
-1.94%
-7.44%
$ 45.95M
$ 2.30M
22
Xphere
Xphere
XP
$ 0.016067
-0.11%
+0.46%
-0.47%
$ 44.56M
$ 3.95M
23
ONEchain
ONEchain
CROSS
$ 0.10358
+2.02%
+5.44%
+5.76%
$ 43.42M
$ 1.12M
24
Pentagon Chain
Pentagon Chain
PC
$ 41.61
-0.07%
-0.00%
-0.50%
$ 40.92M
$ 985.10
25
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.23414
-0.68%
-11.53%
-76.99%
$ 38.74M
$ 8.92M
26
Loaded Lions
Loaded Lions
LION
$ 0.00124274
-0.42%
-0.01%
+0.86%
$ 38.13M
$ 70.36K
27
Notcoin
Notcoin
NOT
$ 0.0003817
+0.21%
-1.55%
+5.14%
$ 37.80M
$ 181.24M
28
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.04751
+0.11%
-2.12%
-4.31%
$ 36.72M
$ 1.29M
29
Propy
Propy
PRO
$ 0.3223
-0.03%
-2.63%
-5.85%
$ 32.16M
$ 174.65K
30
Mocaverse
Mocaverse
MOCA
$ 0.007205
+0.01%
-2.64%
-3.20%
$ 30.30M
$ 7.88M
31
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003021
+0.47%
+0.10%
-5.19%
$ 29.97M
$ 1.88B
32
DEAPcoin
DEAPcoin
DEP
$ 0.0009905
-0.13%
-0.20%
-0.92%
$ 29.59M
$ 144.15M
33
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03716
-0.05%
+0.73%
+4.61%
$ 28.66M
$ 2.44M
34
Undeads Games
Undeads Games
UDS
$ 0.2647
0.00%
+0.08%
+0.38%
$ 26.36M
$ 80.95K
35
Unipoly Coin
Unipoly Coin
UNP
$ 0.10706
-0.01%
+0.02%
-0.01%
$ 23.48M
$ 410.34K
36
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.22813
+3.52%
+26.44%
+111.83%
$ 23.38M
$ 4.96M
37
Starpower
Starpower
STAR
$ 0.1142
-5.69%
-12.23%
+40.96%
$ 21.90M
$ 1.14M
38
Catizen
Catizen
CATI
$ 0.0477
-0.44%
-1.55%
+13.52%
$ 21.60M
$ 1.29M
39
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 2.915
-0.14%
-4.06%
-0.10%
$ 21.32M
$ 18.99K
40
BORA
BORA
BORA
$ 0.01831255
+0.43%
-0.03%
-5.04%
$ 21.23M
$ 229.10K
41
Degen
Degen
DEGEN
$ 0.0009003
+0.58%
-8.42%
-25.68%
$ 20.86M
$ 63.86M
42
SKALE
SKALE
SKL
$ 0.00328
-0.03%
-3.63%
-5.50%
$ 20.22M
$ 18.61M
43
Smooth Love Potion
Smooth Love Potion
SLP
$ 0.0005214
-0.06%
-1.14%
-0.25%
$ 18.95M
$ 112.31M
44
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00596524
+0.54%
-0.03%
-9.81%
$ 18.55M
$ 3.03M
45
Power Protocol
Power Protocol
POWER
$ 0.08724
+0.08%
+0.23%
-9.60%
$ 18.51M
$ 2.63M
46
Gama Token
Gama Token
GAMA
$ 0.182785
+0.02%
-0.00%
+0.48%
$ 18.28M
$ 5.77K
47
Yooldo Games
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS
$ 0.03072
+0.33%
-8.54%
-21.12%
$ 17.85M
$ 1.86M
48
CARV
CARV
CARV
$ 0.02914
-0.34%
-2.12%
-2.51%
$ 17.73M
$ 1.88M
49
IdleMine
IdleMine
IDLE
$ 0.00166228
+0.19%
-0.01%
-0.21%
$ 16.62M
$ 134.60K
50
Pixels
Pixels
PIXEL
$ 0.004838
-1.06%
+1.15%
+11.61%
$ 16.39M
$ 16.11M

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GameFi (Gaming Finance) in the Web3 ecosystem?
GameFi is the intersection of blockchain technology and the gaming industry. It incorporates decentralised finance (DeFi) principles into games, allowing players to truly own in-game assets and earn cryptocurrency through gameplay.
How do Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanisms work in blockchain gaming?
Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanisms reward players with GameFi tokens or NFTs for completing tasks, winning battles, or contributing to the game's ecosystem. These digital rewards can then be traded for fiat or other cryptocurrencies on open markets.
What is the difference between an in-game utility token and a GameFi governance token?
In-game utility tokens are highly inflationary assets used for daily micro-transactions like breeding or repairing items. GameFi governance tokens have a capped supply and represent voting rights and a stake in the overall gaming studio's revenue.
Why do blockchain games use Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for in-game assets?
Blockchain games use NFTs so players can verifiably own their digital items (like swords, land, or characters) outside the game's servers, allowing them to freely sell or rent these assets on decentralised marketplaces.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming (GameFi) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.