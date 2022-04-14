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Top Fuse Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Fuse Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.0008
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,752.48
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
3
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999654
0.00%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 32.74M
$ 3.54M
4
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0.00000002694
+0.07%
+0.49%
-0.26%
$ 26.71M
$ 2.95T
5
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,910.07
+0.83%
+0.01%
+1.02%
$ 13.94M
$ 566.07K
6
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999216
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 2.47M
$ 354.15K
7
Voltage Finance
Voltage Finance
VOLT
$ 4.847E-5
0.00%
+745.50%
+519.82%
$ 423.07K
--
8
Fuse Network
Fuse Network
FUSE
$ 0.001788
+0.33%
+5.26%
-4.51%
$ 395.79K
$ 49.51M
9
Wrapped FUSE
Wrapped FUSE
WFUSE
$ 0.01778494
-1.16%
+0.04%
+711.69%
$ 242.94K
$ 402.78
10
Elk Finance
Elk Finance
ELK
$ 0.00790007
+0.36%
+0.02%
+0.69%
$ 127.46K
$ 110.76
11
FUSD
FUSD
FUSD
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
--
$ 6.31K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Fuse Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Fuse Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $82.45B.
What is the best-performing Fuse Ecosystem token right now?
Among Fuse Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, VOLT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 745.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Fuse Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 Fuse Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Fuse Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, USDC.E. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Fuse Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Fuse Ecosystem tokens is approximately $82.45B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fuse Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.