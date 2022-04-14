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Top Frog-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Frog-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002592
-0.23%
-1.16%
-8.40%
$ 1.06B
$ 34.85B
2
APE and PEPE
APE and PEPE
APEPE
$ 0.0000009317
+0.50%
-0.15%
+0.67%
$ 195.07M
$ 194.68B
3
BOOK OF MEME
BOOK OF MEME
BOME
$ 0.0007755
-0.53%
-2.10%
+2.02%
$ 53.86M
$ 95.03M
4
Turbo
Turbo
TURBO
$ 0.0007732
+0.05%
-1.20%
-4.00%
$ 53.21M
$ 119.11M
5
Brett
Brett
BRETT
$ 0.0036774
-0.02%
-0.02%
-7.40%
$ 36.44M
$ 4.91M
6
HARRY
HARRY
HARRY
$ 0.013139
-0.05%
+3.12%
-3.50%
$ 13.13M
$ 4.19M
7
PEP
PEP
PEP
$ 0.0000878
+2.09%
+11.42%
+40.71%
$ 9.04M
$ 47.23M
8
PepeCoin
PepeCoin
PEPECOIN
$ 0.073
-0.07%
+1.90%
+1.11%
$ 7.88M
$ 763.15K
9
Apu Apustaja
Apu Apustaja
APU
$ 0.00001855
0.00%
-3.13%
-3.49%
$ 6.27M
$ 33.93M
10
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.006179
+1.11%
-0.26%
+37.41%
$ 6.19M
$ 12.81M
11
PepeFork
PepeFork
PORK
$ 1.369E-8
+2.98%
-4.00%
+18.43%
$ 5.76M
--
12
SUPERFORTUNE
SUPERFORTUNE
GUA
$ 0.04481
+0.11%
+7.70%
-14.81%
$ 5.56M
$ 4.53M
13
Toby ToadGod
Toby ToadGod
TOBY
$ 1.1116E-8
-0.44%
-4.10%
+55.19%
$ 4.20M
--
14
FWOG
FWOG
FWOG
$ 0.003865
-0.18%
-3.49%
-7.66%
$ 3.77M
$ 14.37M
15
Major
Major
MAJOR
$ 0.04321
-0.09%
-4.59%
-1.93%
$ 3.60M
$ 1.77M
16
PURPLE PEPE
PURPLE PEPE
PURPE
$ 7.16E-6
0.00%
-4.30%
-7.61%
$ 3.01M
--
17
PeiPei
PeiPei
PEIPEI
$ 0.000000005993
+0.10%
+0.05%
+0.67%
$ 2.52M
$ 359.39B
18
Taboshi
Taboshi
TABOSHI
$ 23.18
+0.78%
-0.14%
+44.69%
$ 2.34M
$ 4.43K
19
LOXI
LOXI
LOXI
$ 0.00205694
-0.55%
-0.17%
-13.25%
$ 2.06M
$ 8.78K
20
Froge
Froge
FROGE
$ 1.838E-9
+0.55%
-7.10%
-5.06%
$ 1.19M
--
21
Hoppy
Hoppy
HOPPY
$ 2.7E-6
-0.37%
+0.90%
0.00%
$ 1.13M
--
22
Wall Street Pepe
Wall Street Pepe
WEPE
$ 4.97E-6
0.00%
-0.20%
-0.40%
$ 966.86K
--
23
Mind of Pepe
Mind of Pepe
MIND
$ 3.179E-5
+0.28%
-0.20%
-0.22%
$ 832.17K
--
24
FRIC
FRIC
FRIC
$ 0.00060968
+0.43%
+0.01%
-0.17%
$ 609.62K
$ 1.24K
25
BNB Frog Inu
BNB Frog Inu
BNBFROG
$ 0.0
--
-0.10%
--
$ 551.74K
$ 7.10K
26
Frodo the Virtual Samurai
Frodo the Virtual Samurai
FROG
$ 8.592E-5
-0.14%
-0.40%
-1.60%
$ 429.48K
--
27
Trog
Trog
TROG
$ 9.43639E-7
0.00%
+2.40%
-0.41%
$ 396.98K
--
28
Baby Pepe
Baby Pepe
BABYPEPE
$ 9.07031E-7
+0.39%
-2.80%
-1.67%
$ 381.38K
--
29
Skull of Pepe Token
Skull of Pepe Token
SKOP
$ 0.00200045
+0.01%
+0.00%
-0.48%
$ 300.06K
$ 16.04K
30
Pumpfun Pepe
Pumpfun Pepe
PFP
$ 0.0002558
+0.80%
+0.05%
-10.86%
$ 255.71K
$ 26.16K
31
Mystery
Mystery
MYSTERY
$ 5.81492E-10
0.00%
-3.00%
-3.33%
$ 244.63K
--
32
Young Peezy AKA Pepe
Young Peezy AKA Pepe
PEEZY
$ 0.00024145
+0.03%
+0.00%
+1.35%
$ 241.45K
$ 56.83
33
pepe in a memes world
pepe in a memes world
PEW
$ 2.25213E-7
0.00%
+1.20%
-0.69%
$ 225.21K
--
34
HOOD PEPE
HOOD PEPE
HPEPE
$ 0.00022728
-0.92%
-0.17%
-11.46%
$ 221.07K
$ 4.59K
35
Virgen
Virgen
VIRGEN
$ 0.00020763
+0.08%
+0.29%
+18.75%
$ 207.90K
$ 8.26K
36
Peezy
Peezy
PEEZY
$ 5.43316E-7
0.00%
+0.50%
-0.38%
$ 173.02K
--
37
Pepoclown
Pepoclown
HONK
$ 3.42979E-10
-0.15%
-3.40%
-4.44%
$ 144.21K
--
38
Strawberry In Bloom
Strawberry In Bloom
BERRY
$ 0.00031685
+0.77%
+0.00%
-3.69%
$ 133.46K
$ 24.52K
39
History of Pepe
History of Pepe
HOPE
$ 0.00012662
+0.34%
-0.00%
+3.28%
$ 126.62K
$ 117.94
40
BULL FROG
BULL FROG
BOA
$ 0.00060814
0.00%
--
-1.30%
$ 123.12K
$ 10.80
41
Fefe
Fefe
FEFE
$ 0.00029071
0.00%
--
-12.35%
$ 122.30K
$ 48.71
42
Okayeg
Okayeg
OKAYEG
$ 2.64626E-7
-0.11%
-1.60%
-4.10%
$ 111.32K
--
43
Froggy
Froggy
FROG
$ 0.00010452
-0.67%
-0.00%
+0.27%
$ 105.47K
$ 503.49
44
Krex
Krex
KREX
$ 4.91E-6
0.00%
0.00%
-5.39%
$ 103.22K
--
45
Donald Toad Coin
Donald Toad Coin
DTC
$ 0.00143831
0.00%
+0.00%
-0.43%
$ 99.24K
$ 1.27
46
Based Froc
Based Froc
FROC
$ 9.37911E-7
-0.11%
-2.30%
-0.98%
$ 93.78K
--
47
JEJE
JEJE
JJ
$ 2.19001E-10
0.00%
+1.50%
-0.22%
$ 92.13K
--
48
Kroak on Kaspa
Kroak on Kaspa
KROAK
$ 0.00012883
+0.33%
-0.01%
-3.36%
$ 88.89K
$ 88.32
49
Yellow Pepe
Yellow Pepe
YEPE
$ 8.027E-5
-0.14%
-0.80%
-2.82%
$ 80.25K
--
50
Apu Gurl
Apu Gurl
APUGURL
$ 1.84255E-7
0.00%
+0.60%
+0.50%
$ 77.51K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Frog-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Frog-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 93 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.49B.
What is the best-performing Frog-Themed token right now?
Among Frog-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, UFO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 36.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Frog-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 93 Frog-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Frog-Themed tokens include PEPE, APEPE, BOME. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Frog-Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Frog-Themed tokens is approximately $1.49B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Frog-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.