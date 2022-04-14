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Top Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Binance Life
Binance Life
币安人生
$ 0.4666
-0.02%
+0.21%
-3.77%
$ 464.12M
$ 168.72K
2
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0832
0.00%
-1.42%
-7.86%
$ 62.39M
$ 4.65K
3
Wormhole
Wormhole
W
$ 0.00813
-0.09%
-3.18%
-0.42%
$ 48.94M
$ 17.98M
4
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.0278
+0.07%
-0.54%
-17.65%
$ 46.38M
$ 1.96M
5
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3472
0.00%
+0.12%
-0.14%
$ 36.14M
$ 163.62K
6
Tutorial
Tutorial
TUT
$ 0.042709
-1.06%
+5.30%
-36.66%
$ 35.92M
$ 68.53M
7
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02016
-0.15%
-1.28%
-5.16%
$ 26.15M
$ 3.43M
8
SIREN
SIREN
SIREN
$ 0.03118
+0.68%
+0.10%
-9.73%
$ 22.60M
$ 2.18M
9
CZ S DOG
CZ S DOG
BROCCOLI
$ 0.01556
-0.13%
-1.67%
-6.36%
$ 14.80M
$ 4.84M
10
Test
Test
TST
$ 0.014541
-0.05%
-4.00%
+0.10%
$ 13.53M
$ 8.42M
11
4
4
4
$ 0.010893
-1.09%
-0.03%
-1.75%
$ 10.68M
$ 17.99M
12
Freedom of Money
Freedom of Money
FREEDOM OF MONEY
$ 0.00408912
+0.39%
-0.02%
-12.57%
$ 4.09M
$ 499.89K
13
MIZU KAPPA
MIZU KAPPA
MIZU
$ 0.00257423
0.00%
+0.04%
+1.67%
$ 2.57M
$ 7.59K
14
Torch of Liberty
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY
$ 0.00187706
0.00%
--
+0.26%
$ 1.88M
$ 2.72
15
IceCream AI
IceCream AI
ICECREAM
$ 0.00184703
0.00%
--
+7.74%
$ 1.85M
$ 3.75
16
B-Lucky
B-Lucky
LUCKY
$ 0.001775
+0.17%
+3.08%
-8.51%
$ 1.78M
$ 8.72M
17
Palu
Palu
PALU
$ 0.0013303
-1.80%
-0.03%
+2.64%
$ 1.33M
$ 411.33K
18
Hachiko Inu
Hachiko Inu
HACHIKO
$ 0.00121158
+0.40%
+0.01%
-0.08%
$ 1.15M
$ 38.35K
19
ClipX
ClipX
CLIPX
$ 0.00076505
+0.16%
-0.04%
-8.09%
$ 765.05K
$ 61.50K
20
NianNian
NianNian
NIANNIAN
$ 0.00073731
-0.14%
+0.01%
-22.32%
$ 672.79K
$ 9.93K
21
CaptainBNB
CaptainBNB
CAPTAINBNB
$ 0.00055656
+0.01%
-0.12%
-13.48%
$ 556.56K
$ 1.28M
22
Bifrost
Bifrost
BNC
$ 0.014126
+0.09%
-5.79%
-5.32%
$ 522.66K
$ 2.04M
23
ZygoSwap
ZygoSwap
ZSWAP
$ 0.00049432
+0.09%
+0.01%
+22.88%
$ 494.31K
$ 398.23K
24
memes will continue
memes will continue
MEMES
$ 0.00045756
-0.95%
-0.00%
-11.44%
$ 457.25K
$ 1.03M
25
Mubarakah
Mubarakah
MUBARAKAH
$ 0.0003929
+0.11%
+0.00%
-0.44%
$ 392.11K
$ 32.84K
26
Ucan fix life in1day
Ucan fix life in1day
1
$ 0.00036763
-0.20%
-0.00%
-4.26%
$ 367.65K
$ 13.72K
27
Conscious Token
Conscious Token
CONSCIOUS
$ 0.00071069
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 332.85K
$ 30.33
28
BORT
BORT
BORT
$ 0.00033064
+0.43%
+0.04%
-27.06%
$ 321.83K
$ 76.29K
29
DOYR
DOYR
DOYR
$ 0.00029764
+0.54%
+0.02%
+0.45%
$ 297.64K
$ 33.68K
30
PUP
PUP
PUP
$ 0.00025381
-1.20%
-0.05%
-13.83%
$ 253.81K
$ 28.35K
31
Donkey
Donkey
DONKEY
$ 0.0001846
+0.37%
-0.00%
-1.41%
$ 184.60K
$ 654.24
32
Shih Tzu
Shih Tzu
SHIH
$ 0.00017653
+0.47%
-0.04%
+27.13%
$ 165.95K
$ 1.31K
33
BULL FROG
BULL FROG
BOA
$ 0.00060814
0.00%
--
-1.30%
$ 123.12K
$ 10.80
34
Gorilla
Gorilla
GORILLA
$ 0.00010802
+0.30%
-0.00%
-3.28%
$ 107.91K
$ 24.37K
35
Binance Super Cycle
Binance Super Cycle
BSC
$ 0.00010501
+0.22%
-0.10%
+6.54%
$ 104.98K
$ 2.90K
36
Perry
Perry
PERRY
$ 0.00010408
0.00%
+0.00%
-2.85%
$ 104.08K
$ 11.67
37
Eaglecoin
Eaglecoin
EGL
$ 9.837E-5
-0.13%
-1.40%
-3.36%
$ 98.34K
--
38
BNBXBT
BNBXBT
BNBXBT
$ 8.591E-5
0.00%
-2.20%
-10.44%
$ 85.91K
--
39
Binancians
Binancians
BINANCIANS
$ 8.309E-5
-0.14%
-0.60%
+2.63%
$ 83.07K
--
40
JobIess
JobIess
JOBIESS
$ 6.893E-5
-1.40%
-1.90%
-13.74%
$ 68.93K
--
41
ZIBA
ZIBA
ZIB
$ 6.789E-5
-0.13%
+0.10%
+0.31%
$ 67.87K
--
42
Brain On BNB AI
Brain On BNB AI
BOBAI
$ 6.342E-5
-0.14%
+0.30%
+0.44%
$ 56.45K
--
43
01
01
01
$ 0.00010551
+0.17%
--
-1.56%
$ 47.48K
$ 1.27
44
Bubb
Bubb
BUBB
$ 4.098E-5
-0.12%
-9.00%
-13.60%
$ 40.97K
--
45
Chain Talk Daily
Chain Talk Daily
CTD
$ 3.676E-5
0.00%
+7.20%
+6.83%
$ 36.76K
--
46
Sora Oracle
Sora Oracle
SORA
$ 3.511E-5
-0.14%
+0.40%
-3.70%
$ 35.10K
--
47
P2pzcoin
P2pzcoin
P2PZ
$ 3.383E-5
-0.15%
+5.30%
-5.05%
$ 33.82K
--
48
Giggle Panda
Giggle Panda
GIGL
$ 3.215E-5
-0.16%
+2.20%
+0.06%
$ 32.15K
--
49
DOODiPALS
DOODiPALS
DOODI
$ 3.138E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+12.07%
$ 30.16K
--
50
Astherus
Astherus
ASTHERUS
$ 2.951E-5
-0.17%
+2.70%
+17.48%
$ 29.51K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens and why are they popular?
Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 82 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $803.70M.
What is the best-performing Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) token right now?
Among Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens tracked on MEXC, ZYAN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 184.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 82 Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens include 币安人生, SAFE, W. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens is approximately $803.70M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.