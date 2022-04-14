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Top Flare Network Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Flare Network Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.99907
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 4.06B
$ 76.86M
2
Wrapped Flare
Wrapped Flare
WFLR
$ 0.00571677
+0.01%
-0.04%
-5.86%
$ 264.14M
$ 148.00K
3
Firelight Staked XRP
Firelight Staked XRP
STXRP
$ 0.998312
+0.43%
0.00%
-1.06%
$ 56.27M
$ 510.61K
4
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999654
0.00%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 32.74M
$ 3.54M
5
Hex Trust USD
Hex Trust USD
USDX
$ 0.988679
0.00%
--
+0.32%
$ 24.02M
$ 2.62
6
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,910.07
+0.83%
+0.01%
+1.02%
$ 13.94M
$ 566.07K
7
Sceptre Staked FLR
Sceptre Staked FLR
SFLR
$ 0.01066831
+0.35%
+0.01%
-4.92%
$ 13.45M
$ 81.29K
8
Enosys Loans CDP
Enosys Loans CDP
CDP
$ 0.997149
+0.27%
+0.00%
+0.25%
$ 3.09M
$ 29.57K
9
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999216
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 2.47M
$ 354.15K
10
Flare Staked Ether
Flare Staked Ether
FLRETH
$ 1,961.43
+0.65%
+0.00%
+1.54%
$ 1.79M
$ 57.42K
11
SparkDEX Staked FLR
SparkDEX Staked FLR
STFLR
$ 0.00596823
+0.26%
-0.02%
-5.34%
$ 1.52M
$ 50.77K
12
SparkDEX
SparkDEX
SPRK
$ 0.00460898
+0.26%
-0.02%
-6.82%
$ 371.20K
$ 971.84
13
Joule
Joule
JOULE
$ 0.00024421
+0.06%
--
-3.88%
$ 271.28K
$ 4.82
14
Poodlecoin
Poodlecoin
POODLE
$ 1.291E-9
0.00%
-6.00%
0.00%
$ 108.98K
--
15
BUGO
BUGO
BUGO
$ 6.675E-5
-1.61%
-6.80%
-9.98%
$ 66.75K
--
16
Enosys USDT
Enosys USDT
EUSDT
$ 0.999193
0.00%
0.00%
+2.14%
$ 42.60K
$ 6.48
17
Cyclo cyWETH
Cyclo cyWETH
CYWETH
$ 0.315398
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 33.12K
$ 1.16
18
Cyclo cysFLR
Cyclo cysFLR
CYSFLR
$ 0.090203
0.00%
+0.03%
+1.81%
$ 28.63K
$ 12.51
19
FlareFox
FlareFox
FLX
$ 1.25E-6
0.00%
-4.70%
0.00%
$ 23.74K
--
20
Phili Inu
Phili Inu
PHIL
$ 1.63E-11
-0.17%
+23.70%
+43.44%
$ 16.30K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Flare Network Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Flare Network Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 20 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.48B.
What is the best-performing Flare Network Ecosystem token right now?
Among Flare Network Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, PHIL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 23.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Flare Network Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 20 Flare Network Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Flare Network Ecosystem tokens include USDT0, WFLR, STXRP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Flare Network Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Flare Network Ecosystem tokens is approximately $4.48B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Flare Network Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.