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Top Fixed Interest Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Fixed Interest sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.356
-0.22%
+1.98%
+0.60%
$ 229.14M
$ 192.44K
2
Inverse Finance
Inverse Finance
INV
$ 8.47
-2.19%
-0.08%
-2.87%
$ 6.01M
$ 1.33M
3
Spectra
Spectra
SPECTRA
$ 0.00319508
+0.64%
-0.02%
+12.32%
$ 1.52M
$ 2.08K
4
BarnBridge
BarnBridge
BOND
$ 0.0342447
0.00%
--
-5.67%
$ 342.45K
$ 3.79
5
Notional Finance
Notional Finance
NOTE
$ 0.00539468
0.00%
--
-1.74%
$ 334.39K
$ 6.80
6
88mph
88mph
MPH
$ 0.01216625
-0.18%
-0.00%
-1.13%
$ 19.14K
$ 11.06
7
Nexus
Nexus
NEX
$ 0.000001459
-0.28%
-3.01%
-7.77%
--
$ 48.62B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Fixed Interest tokens and why are they popular?
Fixed Interest tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 7 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $237.36M.
What is the best-performing Fixed Interest token right now?
Among Fixed Interest tokens tracked on MEXC, PENDLE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.98% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Fixed Interest tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 7 Fixed Interest tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Fixed Interest tokens include PENDLE, INV, SPECTRA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Fixed Interest category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Fixed Interest tokens is approximately $237.36M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fixed Interest sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.