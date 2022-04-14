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Top Fighting Games Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Fighting Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
G Coin
G Coin
GCOIN
$ 0.0022429
+0.18%
+7.88%
+38.46%
$ 55.92M
$ 124.75M
2
Katana Inu
Katana Inu
KATA
$ 0.00001507
+0.20%
-0.33%
-2.08%
$ 562.84K
$ 1.68B
3
Cryowar
Cryowar
CWAR
$ 0.00074285
+0.01%
-0.04%
-9.36%
$ 223.73K
$ 1.62K
4
E4C
E4C
E4C
$ 5.735E-5
-0.33%
-3.50%
+2.52%
$ 13.28K
--
5
Wizardia
Wizardia
WZRD
$ 8.656E-5
-0.07%
-10.70%
-9.83%
$ 13.07K
--
6
Ready to Fight
Ready to Fight
RTF
$ 0.002845
0.00%
+0.39%
-1.59%
--
$ 6.92M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Fighting Games tokens and why are they popular?
Fighting Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $56.74M.
What is the best-performing Fighting Games token right now?
Among Fighting Games tokens tracked on MEXC, GCOIN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.88% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Fighting Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Fighting Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Fighting Games tokens include GCOIN, KATA, CWAR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Fighting Games category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Fighting Games tokens is approximately $56.74M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fighting Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.