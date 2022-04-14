Fiat-backed stablecoins are digital assets directly pegged 1:1 to the value of a specific government-issued currency, such as the US Dollar. Issuing entities maintain reserves of actual fiat currency or equivalent liquid assets to back the tokens in circulation. This collateralised structure ensures high liquidity and stability, making them a cornerstone of crypto trading.

Reserve transparency and independent auditing prove that the issuer actually holds the physical fiat backing every circulating stablecoin, which is vital for maintaining user trust and preventing liquidity crises.

Fiat-backed stablecoins rely on physical bank reserves to guarantee a direct 1:1 redemption value. Algorithmic stablecoins do not use fiat reserves, relying instead on complex code and market arbitrage incentives to dynamically balance token supply.

Fiat-backed stablecoins are digital tokens strictly pegged to the value of a specific government-issued currency, such as the US dollar. The issuing company holds an equivalent amount of physical fiat money in reserve to back the stablecoin supply.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fiat-backed Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.