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Top Fiat-backed Stablecoins by Market Capitalisation

Fiat-backed stablecoins are digital assets directly pegged 1:1 to the value of a specific government-issued currency, such as the US Dollar. Issuing entities maintain reserves of actual fiat currency or equivalent liquid assets to back the tokens in circulation. This collateralised structure ensures high liquidity and stability, making them a cornerstone of crypto trading.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0,999237
+0,01%
0,00%
+0,02%
$ 182,99B
$ 32,72B
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1,0008
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 74,86B
$ 49,81M
3
Sky Dollar
Sky Dollar
USDS
$ 1,0009
-0,01%
+0,03%
-0,01%
$ 10,58B
$ 57,42K
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1,0008
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 4,49B
$ 4,67M
5
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1,0
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 3,47B
$ 231,74M
6
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0,999762
+0,01%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 2,76B
$ 98,20M
7
Ripple USD
Ripple USD
RLUSD
$ 1,0
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 1,76B
$ 124,56M
8
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0,998521
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 697,97M
$ 1,75M
9
Usual USD
Usual USD
USD0
$ 0,998863
+0,01%
0,00%
+0,03%
$ 550,83M
$ 171,62K
10
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0,9988
0,00%
-0,04%
+0,18%
$ 493,82M
$ 5,59K
11
A7A5
A7A5
A7A5
$ 0,01159987
-0,15%
-0,00%
-3,26%
$ 455,04M
$ 952,10
12
USDtb
USDtb
USDTB
$ 0,999343
+0,01%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 357,69M
$ 559,36K
13
First Digital USD
First Digital USD
FDUSD
$ 0,998
0,00%
0,00%
-0,01%
$ 336,81M
$ 59,56K
14
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 0,999765
+0,06%
+0,00%
-0,01%
$ 215,99M
$ 10,17M
15
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0,999328
+0,01%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 210,30M
$ 3,99M
16
EUR CoinVertible
EUR CoinVertible
EURCV
$ 1,16
0,00%
0,00%
+0,87%
$ 160,94M
$ 6,98M
17
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 1,0
0,00%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 112,61M
$ 3,17M
18
Cygnus Finance Global USD
Cygnus Finance Global USD
CGUSD
$ 0,995221
+0,01%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 75,84M
$ 2,54
19
USDsui
USDsui
USDSUI
$ 0,999823
+0,01%
0,00%
-0,02%
$ 74,00M
$ 4,79M
20
Crown BRLV
Crown BRLV
BRLV
$ 0,192302
+0,12%
+0,00%
-0,40%
$ 72,09M
$ 3,08K
21
Royal Euro
Royal Euro
REUR
$ 4,13
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 62,01M
$ 19,80M
22
AllUnity CHF
AllUnity CHF
CHFAU
$ 1,23
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 57,78M
$ 150,69
23
JPY Coin
JPY Coin
JPYC
$ 0,00625972
-0,02%
-0,00%
-0,32%
$ 55,12M
$ 47,66K
24
Brazilian Digital
Brazilian Digital
BRZ
$ 0,191529
+0,12%
+0,00%
-0,93%
$ 54,69M
$ 4,40K
25
DOLA
DOLA
DOLA
$ 0,997557
+0,01%
0,00%
+0,07%
$ 52,99M
$ 1,72M
26
XUSD
XUSD
XUSD
$ 1,0009
0,00%
0,00%
-0,01%
$ 44,60M
$ 54,80K
27
Gemini Dollar
Gemini Dollar
GUSD
$ 0,998747
+0,01%
0,00%
-0,13%
$ 39,36M
$ 280,08K
28
Aegis YUSD
Aegis YUSD
YUSD
$ 0,998836
+0,01%
0,00%
-0,02%
$ 34,91M
$ 54,48K
29
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1,21
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 34,70M
$ 38,32K
30
BUSD
BUSD
BUSD
$ 0,993106
-0,16%
-0,00%
-0,65%
$ 34,21M
$ 73,88K
31
Monerium EUR emoney
Monerium EUR emoney
EURE
$ 1,16
0,00%
-0,00%
+0,87%
$ 32,66M
$ 525,66K
32
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 1,0002
0,00%
0,00%
+0,05%
$ 31,96M
$ 8,44K
33
Tokenised GBP
Tokenised GBP
TGBP
$ 1,35
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 27,88M
$ 41,71K
34
Liquity USD
Liquity USD
LUSD
$ 1,005
+0,10%
+0,00%
+0,20%
$ 27,83M
$ 158,10K
35
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0,004814
+0,44%
-2,98%
-4,18%
$ 26,69M
$ 15,92M
36
MetaMask USD
MetaMask USD
MUSD
$ 0,999239
+0,01%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 26,12M
$ 2,07M
37
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0,2763
0,00%
-2,33%
-7,00%
$ 24,38M
$ 222,26K
38
Hex Trust USD
Hex Trust USD
USDX
$ 0,988679
0,00%
--
+0,32%
$ 24,02M
$ 2,62
39
Electronic USD
Electronic USD
EUSD
$ 0,9996
+0,17%
+0,00%
+0,08%
$ 22,55M
$ 77,84K
40
Stable Mint USD
Stable Mint USD
USDSM
$ 0,999539
0,00%
--
+0,18%
$ 12,46M
$ 395,88
41
USD CoinVertible
USD CoinVertible
USDCV
$ 0,999423
0,00%
0,00%
+0,06%
$ 12,27M
$ 6,53M
42
XSGD
XSGD
XSGD
$ 0,782604
+0,03%
0,00%
+0,14%
$ 11,95M
$ 319,00K
43
USDB
USDB
USDB
$ 0,996857
+0,01%
-0,00%
-0,06%
$ 11,94M
$ 1,69K
44
YUSD Stablecoin
YUSD Stablecoin
YUSD
$ 0,995585
+0,08%
0,00%
-0,05%
$ 11,79M
$ 0,15
45
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0,971096
+0,06%
-0,00%
-1,62%
$ 11,52M
$ 4,11K
46
USAT
USAT
USAT
$ 0,9999
+0,02%
+0,06%
+0,04%
$ 10,00M
$ 54,97K
47
Alchemix USD
Alchemix USD
ALUSD
$ 0,944753
+0,01%
+0,00%
-0,20%
$ 9,80M
$ 52,24K
48
Rupiah Token
Rupiah Token
IDRT
$ 5,557E-5
+0,14%
+1,70%
-1,58%
$ 9,66M
--
49
StablR USD
StablR USD
USDR
$ 0,4203
0,00%
+0,26%
0,00%
$ 8,97M
$ 3,68K
50
Anzen USDz
Anzen USDz
USDZ
$ 0,957233
+0,46%
0,00%
-2,11%
$ 7,22M
$ 2,55K

Frequently Asked Questions

What exactly are fiat-backed stablecoins?
Fiat-backed stablecoins are digital tokens strictly pegged to the value of a specific government-issued currency, such as the US dollar. The issuing company holds an equivalent amount of physical fiat money in reserve to back the stablecoin supply.
How do fiat-backed stablecoins differ from algorithmic stablecoins?
Fiat-backed stablecoins rely on physical bank reserves to guarantee a direct 1:1 redemption value. Algorithmic stablecoins do not use fiat reserves, relying instead on complex code and market arbitrage incentives to dynamically balance token supply.
Why is reserve transparency critical for fiat-backed stablecoins?
Reserve transparency and independent auditing prove that the issuer actually holds the physical fiat backing every circulating stablecoin, which is vital for maintaining user trust and preventing liquidity crises.
Can fiat-backed stablecoins face regulatory actions or account freezes?
Yes. Because fiat-backed stablecoins interface with traditional banking systems, fiat-backed stablecoins are highly susceptible to government regulations, and issuing entities can blacklist or freeze specific stablecoin addresses.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fiat-backed Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.