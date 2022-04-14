Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Farcaster Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Farcaster Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05472
+0.15%
+2.52%
+2.36%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.24M
2
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG
$ 0.0006081
+0.07%
-2.00%
-6.86%
$ 60.71M
$ 127.63M
3
Degen
Degen
DEGEN
$ 0.0008937
+0.58%
-8.42%
-25.68%
$ 20.86M
$ 63.86M
4
Nomina
Nomina
NOM
$ 0.001655
0.00%
+0.24%
+4.74%
$ 4.81M
$ 36.86M
5
DOGINME
DOGINME
DOGINME
$ 0.00006789
+0.20%
+4.15%
+17.74%
$ 4.63M
$ 972.39M
6
FAR Labs
FAR Labs
FAR
$ 0.00095
0.00%
-0.31%
+10.21%
$ 4.59M
$ 38.16K
7
Base God
Base God
TYBG
$ 4.18E-6
0.00%
-10.80%
-4.78%
$ 513.93K
--
8
higher
higher
HIGHER
$ 0.00024553
+0.30%
-0.03%
-4.38%
$ 245.53K
$ 302.36
9
Faircaster
Faircaster
FAIR
$ 5.02E-6
0.00%
-2.00%
+5.02%
$ 242.38K
--
10
TN100x
TN100x
TN100X
$ 1.556E-5
+1.04%
-2.50%
-10.27%
$ 133.72K
--
11
likes
likes
LIKES
$ 1.33E-6
0.00%
-0.30%
-5.67%
$ 126.30K
--
12
Streme
Streme
STREME
$ 9.04344E-7
-0.11%
-2.30%
-2.10%
$ 90.43K
--
13
Thank You So Much
Thank You So Much
TYSM
$ 7.26273E-7
-2.09%
+1.40%
+1.70%
$ 71.88K
--
14
Indexy
Indexy
I
$ 7.1553E-7
-0.03%
+1.00%
+0.69%
$ 71.55K
--
15
Siyana
Siyana
SYYN
$ 7.40359E-7
0.00%
-0.50%
-0.61%
$ 64.41K
--
16
glonkybot
glonkybot
GLANKER
$ 5.96334E-7
-0.11%
+1.20%
-4.44%
$ 59.63K
--
17
ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op
ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op
GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP
$ 4.50331E-7
0.00%
+1.70%
+1.61%
$ 45.03K
--
18
BRACKY
BRACKY
BRACKY
$ 3.65247E-7
-0.11%
+1.90%
+0.45%
$ 35.99K
--
19
Tickle
Tickle
TICKLE
$ 7.1E-6
0.00%
+5.10%
0.00%
$ 29.83K
--
20
Enjoy
Enjoy
ENJOY
$ 2.49245E-7
0.00%
+1.70%
0.00%
$ 27.69K
--
21
Astro Fuel
Astro Fuel
ASTRO
$ 4.8384E-7
0.00%
+0.70%
+0.17%
$ 20.32K
--
22
Points
Points
POINTS
$ 8.012E-5
0.00%
-2.00%
-2.14%
$ 19.95K
--
23
Le Bleu Elefant
Le Bleu Elefant
BLEU
$ 1.747E-5
-0.06%
+9.30%
+34.70%
$ 17.46K
--
24
Drone
Drone
DRONE
$ 1.565E-5
0.00%
+0.80%
+0.38%
$ 13.85K
--
25
Farcaster Flower
Farcaster Flower
FLOWER
$ 1.118E-5
0.00%
+1.20%
-0.89%
$ 11.18K
--
26
MIU
MIU
MIU
$ 0.00000000184
0.00%
-2.13%
-3.66%
--
$ 9.90T

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Farcaster Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Farcaster Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 26 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.37B.
What is the best-performing Farcaster Ecosystem token right now?
Among Farcaster Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, BLEU has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 9.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Farcaster Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 26 Farcaster Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Farcaster Ecosystem tokens include SKY, DOG, DEGEN. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Farcaster Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Farcaster Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1.37B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Farcaster Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.