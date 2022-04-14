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Top Fantom Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Fantom Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.0008
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,826.4
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.482
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
4
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.41
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
5
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9988
0.00%
-0.04%
+0.18%
$ 493.82M
$ 5.59K
6
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.7074
+0.31%
-0.59%
-1.59%
$ 455.99M
$ 101.04K
7
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2415
-1.04%
-2.50%
-12.38%
$ 360.83M
$ 1.88M
8
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 1,893.56
+0.05%
+0.00%
-0.02%
$ 117.47M
$ 129.36K
9
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1463
-0.27%
+1.82%
+7.16%
$ 95.97M
$ 376.08K
10
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,209.8
+0.30%
0.00%
+0.27%
$ 82.23M
$ 498.81
11
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,934.7
-0.23%
-1.24%
-1.41%
$ 68.81M
$ 32.94
12
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.1939
-0.16%
-2.77%
-4.50%
$ 66.46M
$ 385.77K
13
DOLA
DOLA
DOLA
$ 0.997557
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 52.99M
$ 1.72M
14
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1604
-0.25%
-1.05%
-0.68%
$ 45.81M
$ 382.58K
15
$ 0.03523
0.00%
-1.77%
-2.61%
$ 41.59M
$ 8.05K
16
AnkrNetwork
AnkrNetwork
ANKR
$ 0.003346
-0.03%
-1.30%
-2.66%
$ 33.35M
$ 16.76M
17
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.148486
-0.01%
-0.01%
-7.80%
$ 26.85M
$ 1.48M
18
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.004814
+0.44%
-2.98%
-4.18%
$ 26.69M
$ 15.92M
19
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02017
-0.15%
-1.28%
-5.16%
$ 26.15M
$ 3.43M
20
Orbs
Orbs
ORBS
$ 0.00512102
-0.34%
-0.02%
-3.61%
$ 25.47M
$ 1.33M
21
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2763
0.00%
-2.33%
-7.00%
$ 24.38M
$ 222.26K
22
Synapse
Synapse
SYN
$ 0.10645
+0.35%
+0.86%
-1.39%
$ 23.60M
$ 1.37M
23
Wrapped POL
Wrapped POL
WPOL
$ 0.08186
+0.60%
+0.05%
+10.55%
$ 21.02M
$ 8.91M
24
Kyber Network
Kyber Network
KNC
$ 0.0995
0.00%
-1.98%
-3.04%
$ 20.68M
$ 522.77K
25
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01037
0.00%
-1.34%
-4.80%
$ 19.49M
$ 5.78M
26
Ankr Staked ETH
Ankr Staked ETH
ANKRETH
$ 2,335.51
0.00%
--
+0.46%
$ 15.93M
$ 96.34
27
Hegic
Hegic
HEGIC
$ 0.01406113
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.69%
$ 15.15M
$ 1.53
28
Spell Token
Spell Token
SPELL
$ 0.00007648
-0.18%
-1.40%
-2.91%
$ 13.04M
$ 765.97M
29
Aave WETH
Aave WETH
AWETH
$ 1,892.12
-0.11%
-0.00%
+0.14%
$ 12.05M
--
30
Alchemix USD
Alchemix USD
ALUSD
$ 0.944753
+0.01%
+0.00%
-0.20%
$ 9.80M
$ 52.24K
31
Anyswap
Anyswap
ANY
$ 0.513205
+0.17%
-0.00%
-1.34%
$ 6.77M
$ 4.09
32
Stader
Stader
SD
$ 0.0941
+0.86%
-3.78%
-9.06%
$ 6.67M
$ 543.30K
33
Badger
Badger
BADGER
$ 0.340179
+0.08%
0.00%
-2.15%
$ 6.64M
$ 1.27M
34
XMAQUINA
XMAQUINA
DEUS
$ 0.02371
+0.08%
-7.42%
-16.58%
$ 4.77M
$ 5.36M
35
Fantom Bomb
Fantom Bomb
FBOMB
$ 0.01139799
-0.01%
-0.00%
+1.78%
$ 4.28M
$ 24.20K
36
Parallel
Parallel
PAR
$ 1.22
+0.83%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.72M
$ 43.13
37
Ethos Reserve Note
Ethos Reserve Note
ERN
$ 0.993939
+0.43%
+0.01%
+0.04%
$ 2.19M
$ 433.87
38
Tarot
Tarot
TAROT
$ 0.02624921
+0.91%
+0.02%
+1.55%
$ 1.78M
$ 842.78
39
Atari
Atari
ATRI
$ 0.0001772
0.00%
0.00%
-2.68%
$ 1.33M
$ 63.68
40
Cream
Cream
CREAM
$ 0.42246
0.00%
--
+0.26%
$ 1.24M
$ 2.92
41
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
KNCL
$ 0.100733
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.65%
$ 1.10M
$ 16.92
42
Allbridge Zero
Allbridge Zero
ABR0
$ 0.050248
+0.01%
--
-7.16%
$ 1.03M
$ 859.04
43
Vesper Finance
Vesper Finance
VSP
$ 0.099721
0.00%
--
+6.22%
$ 939.74K
$ 85.69
44
EverRise
EverRise
RISE
$ 1.204E-5
-3.60%
+1.30%
-3.60%
$ 856.99K
--
45
Wagmi
Wagmi
WAGMI
$ 0.00034233
+0.49%
+0.04%
+3.07%
$ 636.58K
$ 3.42K
46
BeethovenX sFTMX
BeethovenX sFTMX
SFTMX
$ 0.02671979
0.00%
--
-7.69%
$ 529.66K
$ 1.41
47
Bifrost
Bifrost
BNC
$ 0.014133
+0.09%
-5.79%
-5.32%
$ 522.66K
$ 2.04M
48
Tarot V1
Tarot V1
TAROT
$ 0.00738938
0.00%
-0.00%
-2.97%
$ 500.26K
$ 1.28
49
Okcash
Okcash
OK
$ 0.00544398
+0.01%
--
-1.95%
$ 486.53K
$ 1.02
50
Celsius Network
Celsius Network
CEL
$ 0.01048661
-1.16%
-0.03%
-5.92%
$ 374.57K
$ 277.13

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Fantom Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Fantom Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 82 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $92.19B.
What is the best-performing Fantom Ecosystem token right now?
Among Fantom Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, PRL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 21.28% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Fantom Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 82 Fantom Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Fantom Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Fantom Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Fantom Ecosystem tokens is approximately $92.19B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fantom Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.