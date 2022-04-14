Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Fan Token Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Fan Token sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3473
0.00%
+0.12%
-0.14%
$ 36.14M
$ 163.62K
2
Croatian Football Federation Token
Croatian Football Federation Token
VATRENI
$ 1.097
-0.09%
+0.00%
+0.92%
$ 20.02M
$ 3.07K
3
OG
OG
OG
$ 2.485
-0.08%
-1.67%
-1.44%
$ 11.63M
$ 26.02K
4
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3475
-0.47%
-8.65%
-16.24%
$ 11.32M
$ 40.89K
5
Galatasaray Fan Token
Galatasaray Fan Token
GAL
$ 0.925224
+0.38%
+0.00%
-3.84%
$ 7.68M
$ 1.32M
6
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
$ 0.4667
+0.28%
-2.72%
-6.31%
$ 7.49M
$ 126.10K
7
Santos FC Fan Token
Santos FC Fan Token
SANTOS
$ 0.4663
+0.11%
-1.71%
-1.21%
$ 7.49M
$ 123.31K
8
AS Roma
AS Roma
ASR
$ 0.8315
-0.28%
-2.05%
-3.87%
$ 7.15M
$ 68.80K
9
FIGHT
FIGHT
FIGHT
$ 0.003438
+0.32%
-11.45%
-13.91%
$ 7.07M
$ 30.03M
10
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE
$ 0.3107
0.00%
-1.24%
-2.92%
$ 6.61M
$ 202.00K
11
FC Barcelona FT
FC Barcelona FT
BAR
$ 0.2591
0.00%
-1.07%
-2.26%
$ 6.57M
$ 223.78K
12
FC Porto Fan Token
FC Porto Fan Token
PORTO
$ 0.4174
-0.02%
-2.48%
-5.81%
$ 5.41M
$ 129.37K
13
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3447
+0.26%
-1.71%
-4.13%
$ 4.68M
$ 156.98K
14
Juventus
Juventus
JUV
$ 0.2985
0.00%
-1.63%
-3.56%
$ 4.61M
$ 189.86K
15
S.S. Lazio Fan Token
S.S. Lazio Fan Token
LAZIO
$ 0.3379
0.00%
-2.31%
-3.60%
$ 4.45M
$ 160.39K
16
Arsenal Fan Token
Arsenal Fan Token
AFC
$ 0.1654
0.00%
-1.38%
-0.67%
$ 3.68M
$ 378.17K
17
AC Milan Fan Token
AC Milan Fan Token
ACM
$ 0.2635
+0.12%
-2.30%
-3.75%
$ 3.54M
$ 208.71K
18
InterMilanFanToken
InterMilanFanToken
INTER
$ 0.2013
-0.05%
-1.81%
-3.88%
$ 2.49M
$ 286.86K
19
Trabzonspor Fan Token
Trabzonspor Fan Token
TRA
$ 0.212892
+0.21%
+0.00%
+0.18%
$ 1.80M
$ 178.27K
20
BlockchainSpace
BlockchainSpace
GUILD
$ 0.00280406
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.50%
$ 1.28M
$ 298.05
21
Argentine Football
Argentine Football
ARG
$ 0.06697
0.00%
-0.80%
-13.06%
$ 1.25M
$ 835.34K
22
Napoli Fan Token
Napoli Fan Token
NAP
$ 0.2028
-0.73%
-0.83%
-3.20%
$ 1.17M
$ 274.93K
23
PortugalNationalTeam
PortugalNationalTeam
POR
$ 0.07797
+0.15%
-1.27%
-4.42%
$ 1.01M
$ 722.07K
24
Spain
Spain
SPAIN
$ 0.152273
+2.20%
+0.07%
-9.01%
$ 968.07K
$ 265.73K
25
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
ITA
$ 0.061818
+0.65%
+0.01%
+3.50%
$ 819.04K
$ 20.84K
26
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
SPURS
$ 0.059072
+7.47%
-0.15%
-38.19%
$ 788.25K
$ 690.67K
27
SL Benfica Fan Token
SL Benfica Fan Token
BENFICA
$ 0.091954
+0.06%
-0.03%
-5.84%
$ 754.82K
$ 25.57K
28
Aston Villa Fan Token
Aston Villa Fan Token
AVL
$ 0.068911
-0.02%
-0.02%
-3.62%
$ 541.68K
$ 220.73K
29
Belgium Fan Token
Belgium Fan Token
BELG
$ 0.104742
+0.49%
-0.05%
-24.43%
$ 512.82K
$ 166.99K
30
Sevilla Fan Token
Sevilla Fan Token
SEVILLA
$ 0.052002
-1.60%
-0.00%
-2.70%
$ 407.22K
$ 627.19K
31
Everton FC Fan Token
Everton FC Fan Token
EFC
$ 0.05189
-0.63%
-2.19%
-2.28%
$ 398.20K
$ 1.13M
32
Scotland Fan Token
Scotland Fan Token
SFA
$ 0.157952
-2.67%
-0.04%
-31.80%
$ 393.62K
$ 172.57K
33
Samsunspor Fan Token
Samsunspor Fan Token
SAM
$ 0.147445
+0.25%
-0.01%
-2.02%
$ 384.65K
$ 48.73K
34
AS Monaco
AS Monaco
ASM
$ 0.05797
+1.57%
-0.58%
-1.59%
$ 372.89K
$ 997.50K
35
South Africa Fan Token
South Africa Fan Token
SAFA
$ 0.095054
+2.22%
-0.07%
-24.23%
$ 361.53K
$ 128.67K
36
Valencia CF Fan Token
Valencia CF Fan Token
VCF
$ 0.051974
-0.02%
-0.02%
-2.36%
$ 356.68K
$ 7.19K
37
TeamPL Token
TeamPL Token
TMPL
$ 0.00239787
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 334.92K
$ 1.48
38
Sauber FT
Sauber FT
SAUBER
$ 0.1069
+0.09%
+0.19%
-1.38%
$ 306.12K
$ 497.97K
39
Flamengo Fan Token
Flamengo Fan Token
MENGO
$ 0.01671
-0.36%
-1.50%
-17.33%
$ 296.65K
$ 3.49M
40
Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token
Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token
AM
$ 0.100692
-0.02%
+0.00%
-0.76%
$ 278.94K
$ 23.62K
41
Atlas Navi
Atlas Navi
NAVI
$ 0.001638
+0.25%
+3.63%
+3.50%
$ 263.10K
$ 16.76M
42
Professional Fighters League Fan Token
Professional Fighters League Fan Token
PFL
$ 0.078598
+0.13%
-0.00%
-0.29%
$ 189.61K
$ 321.95
43
UFC Fan Token
UFC Fan Token
UFC
$ 0.072419
+0.11%
-0.00%
-3.70%
$ 175.92K
$ 45.27
44
Alanyaspor Fan Token
Alanyaspor Fan Token
ALA
$ 0.064243
+0.01%
-0.11%
+6.25%
$ 150.03K
$ 8.66K
45
Sao Paulo FC Fan Token
Sao Paulo FC Fan Token
SPFC
$ 0.01824023
+0.04%
+0.01%
+0.01%
$ 124.36K
$ 2.60K
46
S.C. Corinthians FT
S.C. Corinthians FT
SCCP
$ 0.01601
-0.13%
-8.88%
-14.82%
$ 110.59K
$ 3.20M
47
Luka Modric
Luka Modric
MODRIC
$ 0.00011407
0.00%
--
-0.84%
$ 99.80K
$ 7.42
48
Palmeiras Fan Token
Palmeiras Fan Token
VERDAO
$ 0.01369659
+0.50%
-0.15%
-16.96%
$ 70.00K
$ 563.13
49
Legia Warsaw Fan Token
Legia Warsaw Fan Token
LEG
$ 0.04092653
+0.25%
-0.00%
-3.36%
$ 62.47K
$ 103.39
50
Vasco da Gama Fan Token
Vasco da Gama Fan Token
VASCO
$ 0.00953135
+0.90%
-0.31%
-47.30%
$ 59.50K
$ 1.51K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Fan Token tokens and why are they popular?
Fan Token tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 63 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $174.61M.
What is the best-performing Fan Token token right now?
Among Fan Token tokens tracked on MEXC, NAVI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.63% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Fan Token tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 63 Fan Token tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Fan Token tokens include FB, VATRENI, OG. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Fan Token category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Fan Token tokens is approximately $174.61M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Fan Token sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.