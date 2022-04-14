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Top Exchange-based Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Exchange-based Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 603.36
+0.17%
-0.75%
-1.43%
$ 81.15B
$ 14.80K
2
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.43
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
3
LEO Token
LEO Token
LEO
$ 9.48
0.00%
+0.01%
+4.18%
$ 8.72B
$ 187.08K
4
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.04656
+0.45%
-1.72%
-1.00%
$ 2.08B
$ 2.03M
5
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 99.005
+0.06%
-5.31%
+3.07%
$ 2.06B
$ 1.79K
6
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.293
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
7
Aster
Aster
ASTER
$ 0.6014
+0.03%
-0.17%
-0.23%
$ 1.62B
$ 463.25K
8
HTX DAO
HTX DAO
HTX
$ 0.000001744
-0.17%
-2.51%
-4.27%
$ 1.58B
$ 31.62B
9
Bitget Token
Bitget Token
BGB
$ 1.67331
+0.14%
+0.04%
+0.90%
$ 1.16B
$ 41.90K
10
KuCoin Token
KuCoin Token
KCS
$ 6.6244
-0.04%
+0.75%
-0.89%
$ 883.44M
$ 8.18K
11
Gate
Gate
GT
$ 6.7
-0.15%
+0.00%
-0.45%
$ 714.70M
$ 1.08M
12
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.1674
-0.18%
-1.54%
-2.97%
$ 553.16M
$ 681.04K
13
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.464
+0.21%
-0.54%
+0.69%
$ 514.07M
$ 200.34K
14
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.7074
+0.31%
-0.59%
-1.59%
$ 455.99M
$ 101.04K
15
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.408
+0.27%
-2.88%
-2.76%
$ 385.72M
$ 1.26M
16
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2415
-1.04%
-2.50%
-12.38%
$ 360.83M
$ 1.88M
17
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 104.93
+0.05%
-0.21%
-0.58%
$ 275.12M
$ 706.20
18
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.356
-0.22%
+1.98%
+0.60%
$ 229.14M
$ 192.44K
19
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.06395
+0.49%
-1.37%
-1.42%
$ 183.66M
$ 908.41K
20
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.6166
+0.20%
-1.11%
-3.21%
$ 165.47M
$ 93.42K
21
MX Token
MX Token
MX
$ 1.628
+0.14%
+0.05%
-0.10%
$ 149.81M
$ 726.50K
22
BTSE Token
BTSE Token
BTSE
$ 0.922168
+0.44%
-0.04%
+4.38%
$ 149.45M
$ 6.94M
23
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0.4135
+0.12%
-1.41%
-2.95%
$ 139.34M
$ 309.40K
24
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08316
-0.04%
-0.10%
-0.46%
$ 116.96M
$ 1.01M
25
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.3666
+0.05%
-4.37%
-4.25%
$ 91.90M
$ 224.93K
26
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.1021
-0.43%
+1.31%
-6.89%
$ 86.07M
$ 919.96K
27
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.1939
-0.16%
-2.77%
-4.50%
$ 66.46M
$ 385.77K
28
FTX Token
FTX Token
FTT
$ 0.1993
-0.15%
-3.39%
-0.40%
$ 65.58M
$ 318.02K
29
Orca
Orca
ORCA
$ 1.0564
-0.12%
-1.55%
+0.51%
$ 63.67M
$ 56.48K
30
0x
0x
ZRX
$ 0.07462
-0.05%
-2.04%
-7.22%
$ 62.80M
$ 790.58K
31
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0832
0.00%
-1.42%
-7.86%
$ 62.39M
$ 4.65K
32
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.1074
+0.19%
-3.32%
+3.26%
$ 62.36M
$ 955.67K
33
VELO
VELO
VELO
$ 0.003356
+2.43%
+7.33%
+2.15%
$ 58.40M
$ 5.51M
34
Hydration
Hydration
HDX
$ 0.00959921
+0.09%
+0.01%
+10.17%
$ 56.81M
$ 54.74K
35
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1604
-0.25%
-1.05%
-0.68%
$ 45.81M
$ 382.58K
36
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.01023
-0.10%
+3.01%
-5.17%
$ 38.08M
$ 6.13M
37
Momentum
Momentum
MMT
$ 0.1694
-0.18%
-0.99%
-16.44%
$ 34.76M
$ 397.70K
38
VVS Finance
VVS Finance
VVS
$ 7.99709E-7
+0.55%
-2.10%
-0.85%
$ 34.76M
--
39
Elexium
Elexium
EX
$ 3.86
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 34.51M
$ 2.93K
40
HashKey Platform
HashKey Platform
HSK
$ 0.08895
-0.20%
+2.33%
+8.24%
$ 30.77M
$ 675.31K
41
STON
STON
STON
$ 0.435035
+0.28%
-0.01%
+1.38%
$ 30.64M
$ 7.30K
42
Bancor
Bancor
BNT
$ 0.2693
-0.30%
+0.37%
+3.86%
$ 29.05M
$ 241.06K
43
NKYC Token
NKYC Token
NKYC
$ 7.21
+0.56%
+0.01%
+6.03%
$ 28.83M
$ 284.55K
44
CoinEx
CoinEx
CET
$ 0.01170943
+0.07%
-0.01%
-1.84%
$ 28.79M
$ 36.79K
45
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.05987
+0.22%
-2.12%
-0.45%
$ 27.24M
$ 913.04K
46
SODAX
SODAX
SODA
$ 0.01795445
-1.16%
+0.01%
-23.54%
$ 26.93M
$ 14.30K
47
ChangeNOW
ChangeNOW
NOW
$ 0.321778
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.29%
$ 26.88M
$ 1.08K
48
MultiBank Group
MultiBank Group
MBG
$ 0.1068
+0.37%
+1.32%
-0.28%
$ 26.57M
$ 16.84M
49
ApeX Protocol
ApeX Protocol
APEX
$ 0.182
+0.61%
-0.38%
-11.28%
$ 25.28M
$ 429.25K
50
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2763
0.00%
-2.33%
-7.00%
$ 24.38M
$ 222.26K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Exchange-based Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Exchange-based Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 249 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $122.54B.
What is the best-performing Exchange-based Tokens token right now?
Among Exchange-based Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, VOLT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 745.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Exchange-based Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 249 Exchange-based Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Exchange-based Tokens tokens include BNB, HYPE, LEO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Exchange-based Tokens category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Exchange-based Tokens tokens is approximately $122.54B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Exchange-based Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.