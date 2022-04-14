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Top EUR Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the EUR Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 469.00M
$ 23.64M
2
EUR CoinVertible
EUR CoinVertible
EURCV
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 160.94M
$ 6.98M
3
Royal Euro
Royal Euro
REUR
$ 4.13
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 62.01M
$ 19.80M
4
Eurite
Eurite
EURI
$ 1.1583
0.00%
-0.14%
+0.28%
$ 57.49M
$ 6.19K
5
Monerium EUR emoney
Monerium EUR emoney
EURE
$ 1.16
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.87%
$ 32.66M
$ 525.66K
6
STASIS EURO
STASIS EURO
EURS
$ 1.2
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.83%
$ 7.07M
$ 909.25
7
StablR Euro
StablR Euro
EURR
$ 0.5462
0.00%
-6.04%
+2.55%
$ 6.46M
$ 261.83
8
Quantoz EURQ
Quantoz EURQ
EURQ
$ 1.1
0.00%
0.00%
-3.51%
$ 5.09M
$ 3.74M
9
VNX EURO
VNX EURO
VEUR
$ 1.043
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.88M
$ 0.10
10
Parallel
Parallel
PAR
$ 1.22
+0.83%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.72M
$ 43.13
11
Mento Euro
Mento Euro
EURM
$ 1.18
0.00%
-0.01%
-2.48%
$ 1.72M
$ 1.67K
12
EURA
EURA
EURA
$ 1.2
0.00%
+0.04%
+4.35%
$ 1.70M
$ 52.58K
13
Decentralized Euro
Decentralized Euro
DEURO
$ 1.15
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.68M
$ 3.49
14
Anchored Coins AEUR
Anchored Coins AEUR
AEUR
$ 1.14
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.12M
$ 8.93K
15
Jarvis Synthetic Euro
Jarvis Synthetic Euro
JEUR
$ 1.15
+0.88%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 620.57K
$ 71.48
16
AllUnity EUR
AllUnity EUR
EURAU
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 497.37K
$ 10.76K
17
Euro Tether
Euro Tether
EURT
$ 0.052024
0.00%
--
+1.41%
$ 216.10K
$ 0.50
18
Newrails Euro
Newrails Euro
EURW
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 188.66K
$ 2.94M
19
sEUR
sEUR
SEUR
$ 0.01848619
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 18.39K
$ 0.92

Frequently Asked Questions

What are EUR Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
EUR Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 19 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $814.09M.
What is the best-performing EUR Stablecoin token right now?
Among EUR Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, EURA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.04% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many EUR Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 19 EUR Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular EUR Stablecoin tokens include EURC, EURCV, REUR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the EUR Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalisation of all EUR Stablecoin tokens is approximately $814.09M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the EUR Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.