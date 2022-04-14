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Top ERC 404 Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the ERC 404 sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Mysterium
Mysterium
MYST
$ 0.11357
+0.27%
-2.18%
-5.20%
$ 2.26M
$ 282.98K
2
DeFrogs
DeFrogs
DEFROGS
$ 16.1
0.00%
+0.00%
+1.39%
$ 160.97K
$ 16.10
3
Pundi X PURSE
Pundi X PURSE
PURSE
$ 2.15E-6
0.00%
-9.50%
+6.44%
$ 69.64K
--
4
OnChain Pepe 404
OnChain Pepe 404
OCP404
$ 276.86
0.00%
--
-2.56%
$ 24.36K
$ 35.30

Frequently Asked Questions

What are ERC 404 tokens and why are they popular?
ERC 404 tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.51M.
What is the best-performing ERC 404 token right now?
Among ERC 404 tokens tracked on MEXC, DEFROGS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many ERC 404 tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 ERC 404 tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular ERC 404 tokens include MYST, DEFROGS, PURSE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the ERC 404 category?
The combined market capitalisation of all ERC 404 tokens is approximately $2.51M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the ERC 404 sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.