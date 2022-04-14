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Top Energy Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Energy sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
NovaChargeX Coin
NovaChargeX Coin
NCX
$ 0.25476
+0.01%
+0.03%
+6.37%
$ 30.57M
$ 6.56K
2
Powerledger
Powerledger
POWR
$ 0.03611095
0.00%
-0.00%
-4.09%
$ 20.53M
$ 982.57K
3
Green
Green
GREEN
$ 0.00018179
+0.97%
-0.12%
+37.90%
$ 8.69M
$ 17.26K
4
Energy Web
Energy Web
EWT
$ 0.2622
-0.08%
+4.79%
-3.28%
$ 7.89M
$ 107.70K
5
SunContract
SunContract
SNC
$ 0.02303184
+0.24%
+0.00%
+1.15%
$ 2.83M
$ 30.31K
6
EVDC Network
EVDC Network
EVDC
$ 0.00002166
0.00%
-0.05%
+6.02%
$ 1.37M
$ 3.18B
7
OpenVPP
OpenVPP
OVPP
$ 0.001647
+0.55%
+5.24%
+1.17%
$ 1.33M
$ 153.14M
8
Piggycell
Piggycell
PIGGY
$ 0.01573
0.00%
-1.50%
-4.15%
$ 667.11K
$ 1.10M
9
Dione Protocol
Dione Protocol
DIONE
$ 0.00005168
+2.11%
+2.65%
-14.02%
$ 629.89K
$ 21.92M
10
Habitat
Habitat
HABITAT
$ 0.00573207
0.00%
--
-1.59%
$ 419.66K
$ 536.25
11
Rowan Coin
Rowan Coin
RWN
$ 0.00090239
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 175.97K
$ 0.18
12
Renewable Energy
Renewable Energy
RET
$ 6.553E-12
0.00%
-0.30%
-4.36%
$ 118.06K
--
13
Empulser Enterprises
Empulser Enterprises
$CPT
$ 0.01164532
+0.01%
-0.35%
-45.58%
$ 81.52K
$ 17.51K
14
Liora Nuclear Beam
Liora Nuclear Beam
$BEAM
$ 2.86E-5
-0.21%
+0.50%
-0.07%
$ 28.60K
--
15
KulaDAO
KulaDAO
KULA
$ 0.05495
0.00%
+0.88%
-1.19%
--
$ 30.35K
16
B3TR
B3TR
B3TR
$ 0.00529
-0.19%
-1.86%
-7.03%
--
$ 3.61M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Energy tokens and why are they popular?
Energy tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 16 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $75.31M.
What is the best-performing Energy token right now?
Among Energy tokens tracked on MEXC, OVPP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.24% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Energy tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 16 Energy tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Energy tokens include NCX, POWR, GREEN. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Energy category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Energy tokens is approximately $75.31M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Energy sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.