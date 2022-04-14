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Top Energi Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Energi Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00081
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,769.27
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.465
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0008
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.49B
$ 4.67M
5
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.29
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
6
Wrapped Tron
Wrapped Tron
WTRX
$ 0.332338
+0.01%
+0.00%
-0.73%
$ 1.38B
$ 35.32M
7
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.36
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
8
Wrapped One
Wrapped One
WONE
$ 0.175587
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 858.46M
$ 172.53
9
Quant
Quant
QNT
$ 55.69
-0.48%
-2.11%
-5.46%
$ 673.06M
$ 633.99
10
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.707
+0.31%
-0.59%
-1.59%
$ 455.99M
$ 101.04K
11
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2413
-1.04%
-2.50%
-12.38%
$ 360.83M
$ 1.88M
12
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 104.91
+0.05%
-0.21%
-0.58%
$ 275.12M
$ 706.20
13
BitTorrent
BitTorrent
BTT
$ 0.000000262
+0.23%
+0.15%
-0.42%
$ 257.72M
$ 215.95B
14
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.34
+0.17%
+5.05%
+8.03%
$ 174.90M
$ 4.44K
15
Trust Wallet
Trust Wallet
TWT
$ 0.3833
+0.24%
-0.49%
-2.32%
$ 164.72M
$ 191.68K
16
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.8418
-0.15%
-1.69%
-4.22%
$ 145.54M
$ 74.99K
17
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01333
+0.08%
-1.19%
-4.60%
$ 143.90M
$ 5.28M
18
SwissBorg
SwissBorg
BORG
$ 0.139154
-0.24%
-0.00%
-4.23%
$ 136.41M
$ 129.87K
19
SafePal
SafePal
SFP
$ 0.2406
-0.04%
+2.59%
+1.60%
$ 120.90M
$ 225.00K
20
BAT
BAT
BAT
$ 0.05913
-0.27%
+0.70%
-4.02%
$ 88.82M
$ 978.94K
21
Golem
Golem
GLM
$ 0.086662
+0.07%
-0.02%
-2.89%
$ 86.66M
$ 2.50M
22
Reserve Rights
Reserve Rights
RSR
$ 0.001149
+0.35%
-0.95%
-4.83%
$ 71.50M
$ 62.34M
23
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,934.4
-0.23%
-1.24%
-1.41%
$ 68.81M
$ 32.94
24
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.1939
-0.16%
-2.77%
-4.50%
$ 66.46M
$ 385.77K
25
FTX Token
FTX Token
FTT
$ 0.1992
-0.15%
-3.39%
-0.40%
$ 65.58M
$ 318.02K
26
Numeraire
Numeraire
NMR
$ 7.956
+0.09%
-0.90%
-5.49%
$ 59.52M
$ 7.40K
27
Holo Token
Holo Token
HOT
$ 0.0003274
0.00%
-0.58%
-0.55%
$ 57.56M
$ 169.37M
28
ECOMI
ECOMI
OMI
$ 0.0001858
+0.11%
-1.11%
-4.99%
$ 52.67M
$ 469.08M
29
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02337
-0.04%
-1.94%
-7.44%
$ 45.95M
$ 2.30M
30
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1602
-0.25%
-1.05%
-0.68%
$ 45.81M
$ 382.58K
31
Mask Network
Mask Network
MASK
$ 0.3569
-0.28%
+1.51%
-0.67%
$ 35.65M
$ 163.12K
32
Amp
Amp
AMP
$ 0.0003733
+0.19%
-2.41%
-3.96%
$ 31.96M
$ 162.23M
33
Wrapped Near
Wrapped Near
WNEAR
$ 1.61
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.62%
$ 30.89M
$ 3.96M
34
Bancor
Bancor
BNT
$ 0.2694
-0.30%
+0.37%
+3.86%
$ 29.05M
$ 241.06K
35
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.148486
-0.01%
-0.01%
-7.80%
$ 26.85M
$ 1.48M
36
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0.04639909
+0.63%
-0.02%
-0.70%
$ 26.45M
$ 352.89K
37
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.2898
+0.17%
+1.85%
+8.66%
$ 25.42M
$ 199.03K
38
Ocean Protocol
Ocean Protocol
OCEAN
$ 0.103902
-1.67%
+0.10%
+11.33%
$ 25.04M
$ 836.75K
39
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.02165
-1.70%
-0.05%
-11.34%
$ 21.35M
$ 4.82M
40
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 2.913
-0.14%
-4.06%
-0.10%
$ 21.32M
$ 18.99K
41
Powerledger
Powerledger
POWR
$ 0.03611095
0.00%
-0.00%
-4.09%
$ 20.53M
$ 982.57K
42
STORJ
STORJ
STORJ
$ 0.04034
-0.25%
-4.68%
-10.63%
$ 17.14M
$ 1.43M
43
Audius
Audius
AUDIO
$ 0.01175472
+0.14%
-0.00%
-2.91%
$ 17.02M
$ 1.84M
44
Civic
Civic
CVC
$ 0.01638306
+0.11%
-0.03%
-7.13%
$ 16.38M
$ 1.19M
45
Celer Network
Celer Network
CELR
$ 0.001984
-0.40%
-0.94%
+2.15%
$ 15.55M
$ 27.65M
46
Hegic
Hegic
HEGIC
$ 0.01406113
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.69%
$ 15.15M
$ 1.53
47
Keep Network
Keep Network
KEEP
$ 0.01532425
-1.23%
-0.01%
-8.91%
$ 14.79M
$ 303.10
48
QuarkChain
QuarkChain
QKC
$ 0.001952
+0.36%
-2.35%
+0.46%
$ 14.15M
$ 30.59M
49
AVA
AVA
AVA
$ 0.1722
-0.06%
-1.38%
-8.56%
$ 12.60M
$ 308.21K
50
Loopring
Loopring
LRC
$ 0.007942
-0.11%
-10.30%
-14.84%
$ 10.87M
$ 7.13M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Energi Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Energi Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 85 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $102.83B.
What is the best-performing Energi Ecosystem token right now?
Among Energi Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, TRUSTSWAP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 11.55% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Energi Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 85 Energi Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Energi Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Energi Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Energi Ecosystem tokens is approximately $102.83B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Energi Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.