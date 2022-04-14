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Top Emoji-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Emoji-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Dog Emoji On Solana
Dog Emoji On Solana
🐕
$ 3.735E-5
+1.14%
+1.70%
-0.66%
$ 37.34K
--
2
Magnet
Magnet
MAGNET
$ 3.506E-5
-0.20%
+3.60%
+8.95%
$ 35.05K
--
3
Cat Emoji
Cat Emoji
🐈
$ 1.779E-5
0.00%
+1.00%
+3.07%
$ 17.79K
--
4
JOOBI
JOOBI
JOOBI
$ 8.23E-5
+0.64%
-19.70%
-31.28%
$ 8.24K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Emoji-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Emoji-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $98.42K.
What is the best-performing Emoji-Themed token right now?
Among Emoji-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, MAGNET has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Emoji-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Emoji-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Emoji-Themed tokens include 🐕, MAGNET, 🐈. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Emoji-Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Emoji-Themed tokens is approximately $98.42K. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Emoji-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.