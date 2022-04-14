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Top Elon Musk-Inspired Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Elon Musk-Inspired sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0,07017
+0,16%
-0,70%
-1,26%
$ 11,93B
$ 55,17M
2
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0,00000002693
+0,07%
+0,49%
-0,26%
$ 26,71M
$ 2,95T
3
I love puppies
I love puppies
PUPPIES
$ 1,7609E-7
+0,47%
-1,30%
-0,87%
$ 7,40M
--
4
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0,006201
+1,11%
-0,26%
+37,41%
$ 6,19M
$ 12,81M
5
GROK
GROK
GROK
$ 0,0005842
+0,36%
+2,75%
+4,21%
$ 3,66M
$ 99,92M
6
Groks Dog
Groks Dog
BOLT
$ 0,00167248
-0,94%
+0,23%
+91,53%
$ 1,67M
$ 30,87K
7
Byte
Byte
BYTE
$ 1,46E-6
0,00%
-2,80%
-15,12%
$ 1,41M
--
8
Shrub
Shrub
SHRUB
$ 0,00068747
+0,59%
-0,01%
-0,85%
$ 648,63K
$ 25,61K
9
Elon4AfD
Elon4AfD
ELON4AFD
$ 0,00063641
+0,47%
+0,05%
-1,41%
$ 636,33K
$ 1,67K
10
Terminus
Terminus
TERMINUS
$ 0,00619416
+0,01%
-0,00%
-1,56%
$ 619,41K
$ 38,16K
11
Optimus AI
Optimus AI
OPTI
$ 0,00573168
+0,53%
-0,12%
-13,73%
$ 573,17K
$ 17,73K
12
Ani Grok Companion
Ani Grok Companion
ANI
$ 0,00056758
-0,51%
+1,36%
+128,22%
$ 567,54K
$ 4,66M
13
xMoney
xMoney
XMN
$ 0,00054
0,00%
0,00%
-19,40%
$ 540,30K
$ 55,60M
14
ElonRWA
ElonRWA
ELONRWA
$ 1,615E-5
-0,12%
-0,30%
+3,46%
$ 517,58K
--
15
HahaYes
HahaYes
RIZO
$ 7,77807E-7
-0,76%
-10,50%
-10,92%
$ 327,22K
--
16
FAFO
FAFO
FAFO
$ 0,00022976
+0,48%
+0,05%
+6,59%
$ 229,62K
$ 1,23K
17
Elon Trump Fart
Elon Trump Fart
ETF500
$ 0,00018518
+0,47%
+0,02%
+7,44%
$ 185,15K
$ 400,80
18
Mars
Mars
MARS
$ 3,85663E-7
-0,26%
+0,10%
-5,61%
$ 162,25K
--
19
Catalorian
Catalorian
CATALORIAN
$ 0,00014872
+0,18%
-0,00%
+0,09%
$ 148,72K
$ 199,55
20
STARMAN
STARMAN
STARMAN
$ 0,00013888
+0,70%
-0,04%
+7,97%
$ 138,88K
$ 8,48K
21
AstroElon
AstroElon
ELONONE
$ 1,22085E-10
0,00%
-2,40%
-2,54%
$ 122,09K
--
22
Musk It
Musk It
MUSKIT
$ 0,00011358
+0,47%
+0,03%
+3,93%
$ 113,46K
$ 23,76
23
DogeFather
DogeFather
THE DOGEFATHER
$ 0,00010899
+0,39%
--
-14,62%
$ 108,99K
$ 127,83
24
Marvin Inu
Marvin Inu
MARVIN
$ 2,43954E-7
-0,15%
+7,10%
+4,14%
$ 102,58K
--
25
Baby Grok
Baby Grok
BABYGROK
$ 3,32619E-10
-0,14%
-1,90%
-3,15%
$ 94,01K
--
26
Bearly Legal
Bearly Legal
BEAR
$ 0,00092296
+0,08%
-0,02%
-18,92%
$ 92,28K
$ 288,06
27
Elons Pet Snail
Elons Pet Snail
GARY
$ 0,00184001
+0,39%
--
-13,29%
$ 80,96K
$ 1,58K
28
Web
Web
WEB
$ 7,7899E-8
0,00%
+1,20%
-0,55%
$ 77,90K
--
29
SuperGrok
SuperGrok
SUPERGROK
$ 7,654E-5
0,00%
-15,40%
-15,37%
$ 76,54K
--
30
Valentine Grok Companion
Valentine Grok Companion
VALENTINE
$ 6,358E-5
-0,80%
+46,10%
+56,06%
$ 63,55K
--
31
Grokius Maximus
Grokius Maximus
GROKIUS
$ 5,87E-5
-0,17%
-0,70%
-0,91%
$ 58,69K
--
32
Grokster
Grokster
GRK
$ 4,74196E-7
-0,11%
-2,20%
+0,24%
$ 47,42K
--
33
Memes Street
Memes Street
MEMES
$ 6,3814E-8
0,00%
-0,50%
+0,39%
$ 44,03K
--
34
Melon Dog
Melon Dog
MELON
$ 9,907E-5
-0,18%
+1,40%
-1,26%
$ 40,37K
--
35
Trumpius Maximus
Trumpius Maximus
TRUMPIUS
$ 0,00084454
0,00%
--
-0,38%
$ 39,69K
$ 7,43
36
Schrodinger
Schrodinger
MEOW
$ 3,8488E-8
0,00%
-0,30%
-0,28%
$ 38,49K
--
37
Liquid Solana Derivative
Liquid Solana Derivative
LSD
$ 9,025E-5
-0,18%
+1,90%
+0,88%
$ 37,97K
--
38
Neuracat
Neuracat
NCAT
$ 8,3744E-8
0,00%
-0,40%
-0,35%
$ 35,23K
--
39
69420
69420
69420
$ 4,95665E-7
0,00%
-0,20%
-3,85%
$ 34,41K
--
40
Belong
Belong
LONG
$ 0,00047312
+0,26%
-0,00%
+3,53%
$ 33,58K
$ 4,45K
41
Elawn Moosk
Elawn Moosk
MOOSK
$ 2,807E-5
-0,35%
+3,10%
+1,01%
$ 28,08K
--
42
MATRIX
MATRIX
MATRIX
$ 2,54604E-7
0,00%
+0,20%
0,00%
$ 25,46K
--
43
Grok Girl
Grok Girl
GROKGIRL
$ 5,5781E-14
0,00%
+0,20%
0,00%
$ 23,43K
--
44
RagingElonMarsCoin
RagingElonMarsCoin
DOGECOIN
$ 3,1667E-8
0,00%
+5,60%
0,00%
$ 20,33K
--
45
GATEWAY TO MARS
GATEWAY TO MARS
MARS
$ 2,8389E-8
-0,89%
-0,90%
-1,09%
$ 19,71K
--
46
Dogs of Elon
Dogs of Elon
DOE
$ 5,028E-5
0,00%
0,00%
+1,35%
$ 17,60K
--
47
TSLA6900
TSLA6900
TSLA
$ 3,5003E-8
0,00%
+0,40%
-2,50%
$ 14,73K
--
48
Dogius Maximus
Dogius Maximus
DOGIUS
$ 1,465E-5
-0,14%
+0,30%
+0,14%
$ 14,64K
--
49
Chief Troll Officer
Chief Troll Officer
CTO
$ 1,358E-5
0,00%
-6,60%
0,00%
$ 13,40K
--
50
Elons Gamertag
Elons Gamertag
RANDOM9
$ 1,341E-5
0,00%
-4,30%
-0,22%
$ 13,14K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Elon Musk-Inspired tokens and why are they popular?
Elon Musk-Inspired tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 56 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $11.98B.
What is the best-performing Elon Musk-Inspired token right now?
Among Elon Musk-Inspired tokens tracked on MEXC, VALENTINE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 46.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Elon Musk-Inspired tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 56 Elon Musk-Inspired tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Elon Musk-Inspired tokens include DOGE, ELON, PUPPIES. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Elon Musk-Inspired category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Elon Musk-Inspired tokens is approximately $11.98B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Elon Musk-Inspired sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.