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Top Regenerative Finance (ReFi) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Regenerative Finance (ReFi) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Araracoin
Araracoin
ARARA
$ 0.00044227
+0.03%
-0.00%
-0.19%
$ 16.03M
$ 14.80K
2
Energy Web
Energy Web
EWT
$ 0.2623
-0.08%
+4.79%
-3.28%
$ 7.89M
$ 107.70K
3
IMPT
IMPT
IMPT
$ 0.00280484
+0.37%
0.00%
+44.88%
$ 3.67M
$ 8.74K
4
BigWater
BigWater
BIGW
$ 0.00159868
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.47M
$ 22.22
5
SavePlanetEarth
SavePlanetEarth
SPE
$ 0.00180247
+0.78%
-0.02%
-1.90%
$ 1.06M
$ 7.63K
6
EnviDa
EnviDa
EDAT
$ 0.052146
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 546.30K
$ 108.52K
7
Habitat
Habitat
HABITAT
$ 0.00573207
0.00%
--
-1.59%
$ 419.66K
$ 536.25
8
XELS
XELS
XELS
$ 0.016082
-0.03%
+0.50%
-19.41%
$ 338.81K
$ 2.95M
9
Rowan Coin
Rowan Coin
RWN
$ 0.00090239
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 175.97K
$ 0.18
10
IXO
IXO
IXO
$ 0.00188453
+0.18%
-0.00%
-6.27%
$ 163.28K
$ 8.22
11
Regen
Regen
REGEN
$ 0.00099834
+0.27%
-0.01%
-7.32%
$ 148.11K
$ 44.28
12
Brokoli
Brokoli
BRKL
$ 0.00214114
+0.39%
--
-18.72%
$ 114.06K
$ 7.87K
13
EarthByt
EarthByt
EBYT
$ 1.128E-9
0.00%
+6.10%
0.00%
$ 110.53K
--
14
Base Carbon Tonne
Base Carbon Tonne
BCT
$ 0.00093243
0.00%
--
+11.04%
$ 19.68K
$ 17.55
15
dovu
dovu
DOVU
$ 0.0019533
0.00%
-2.01%
-2.37%
--
$ 25.07K
16
B3TR
B3TR
B3TR
$ 0.00529
-0.19%
-1.86%
-7.03%
--
$ 3.61M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Regenerative Finance (ReFi) tokens and why are they popular?
Regenerative Finance (ReFi) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 16 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $32.15M.
What is the best-performing Regenerative Finance (ReFi) token right now?
Among Regenerative Finance (ReFi) tokens tracked on MEXC, EBYT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Regenerative Finance (ReFi) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 16 Regenerative Finance (ReFi) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Regenerative Finance (ReFi) tokens include ARARA, EWT, IMPT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Regenerative Finance (ReFi) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Regenerative Finance (ReFi) tokens is approximately $32.15M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Regenerative Finance (ReFi) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.