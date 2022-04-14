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Top Discord Bots Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Discord Bots sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.019511
-0.30%
-1.69%
-4.48%
$ 18.11M
$ 3.32M
2
Sonic SVM
Sonic SVM
SONIC
$ 0.01773
-0.17%
-3.56%
-0.68%
$ 11.80M
$ 3.24M
3
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.004965
-1.13%
-0.95%
+1.80%
$ 4.90M
$ 11.86M
4
Nacho the Kat
Nacho the Kat
NACHO
$ 6.92E-6
-1.56%
+11.60%
+14.19%
$ 1.99M
--
5
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0.001765
+0.17%
+4.24%
+0.86%
$ 1.77M
$ 34.77M
6
Alphakek
Alphakek
AIKEK
$ 0.00207218
+0.03%
-0.00%
-2.74%
$ 491.77K
$ 286.35
7
Bad Idea AI
Bad Idea AI
BAD
$ 5.75497E-10
0.00%
-13.70%
-13.74%
$ 394.10K
--
8
Humanode
Humanode
HMND
$ 0.001461
+0.14%
+0.55%
-3.17%
$ 332.86K
$ 20.70M
9
SUBY
SUBY
SUBY
$ 0.00011591
+0.83%
-0.01%
-11.61%
$ 115.90K
$ 353.53
10
Pago
Pago
PAGO
$ 2.977E-5
-0.17%
-3.50%
-12.65%
$ 29.77K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Discord Bots tokens and why are they popular?
Discord Bots tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $39.94M.
What is the best-performing Discord Bots token right now?
Among Discord Bots tokens tracked on MEXC, NACHO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 11.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Discord Bots tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Discord Bots tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Discord Bots tokens include CGPT, SONIC, PAAL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Discord Bots category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Discord Bots tokens is approximately $39.94M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Discord Bots sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.