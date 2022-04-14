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Top Dex Aggregator Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Dex Aggregator sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.1676
-0.18%
-1.54%
-2.97%
$ 553.16M
$ 681.04K
2
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08313
-0.04%
-0.10%
-0.46%
$ 116.96M
$ 1.01M
3
Talus
Talus
US
$ 0.01632
-0.97%
-8.38%
-47.34%
$ 36.10M
$ 3.56M
4
Defi App
Defi App
HOME
$ 0.006372
-0.90%
-6.04%
-30.14%
$ 26.06M
$ 11.34M
5
SwftCoin
SwftCoin
SWFTC
$ 0.002204
+0.41%
-4.18%
-10.41%
$ 22.02M
$ 23.74M
6
CETUS
CETUS
CETUS
$ 0.021
+0.57%
-2.55%
+8.68%
$ 19.94M
$ 4.90M
7
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.02708
+0.37%
-2.67%
-1.61%
$ 12.32M
$ 2.06M
8
Dolomite
Dolomite
DOLO
$ 0.02269
-0.53%
-1.54%
-2.01%
$ 9.90M
$ 4.58M
9
Hera Finance
Hera Finance
HERA
$ 1.19
0.00%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 5.53M
$ 936.93
10
ShapeShift FOX
ShapeShift FOX
FOX
$ 0.00380893
+0.37%
-0.02%
-14.11%
$ 3.08M
$ 12.94K
11
Piteas
Piteas
PTS
$ 0.04260433
+1.43%
+0.19%
+20.40%
$ 2.92M
$ 3.98K
12
BlockTrader365
BlockTrader365
BT365
$ 0.01835027
0.00%
+0.03%
-3.08%
$ 1.84M
$ 1.34K
13
Odos
Odos
ODOS
$ 0.00071962
-0.28%
-0.00%
-6.94%
$ 1.15M
$ 193.16K
14
GoPulse
GoPulse
GO
$ 0.059383
+0.10%
+0.14%
+10.49%
$ 1.02M
$ 817.11
15
ParaSwap
ParaSwap
PSP
$ 0.00096085
+1.59%
+0.01%
+1.20%
$ 933.04K
$ 41.22
16
Obsidian
Obsidian
OBS
$ 3.528E-5
+0.86%
-3.20%
+11.72%
$ 351.20K
--
17
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE
$ 0.00063593
+0.47%
-0.00%
-6.12%
$ 254.37K
$ 670.77
18
Haystack
Haystack
HAY
$ 0.00784969
+0.07%
-0.00%
+1.27%
$ 214.92K
$ 61.93
19
Hummingbot
Hummingbot
HBOT
$ 0.00029279
0.00%
-0.51%
-52.08%
$ 181.05K
$ 4.40K
20
Fly
Fly
FLY
$ 0.0044753
+0.01%
-0.02%
-3.65%
$ 77.03K
$ 306.81
21
Ooga Booga
Ooga Booga
OOGA
$ 0.00058915
+1.62%
--
-1.14%
$ 17.44K
$ 92.57
22
edgeX
edgeX
EDGE
$ 0.2805
-0.32%
-0.68%
-20.21%
--
$ 398.35K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Dex Aggregator tokens and why are they popular?
Dex Aggregator tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 22 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $814.03M.
What is the best-performing Dex Aggregator token right now?
Among Dex Aggregator tokens tracked on MEXC, PTS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.19% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Dex Aggregator tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 22 Dex Aggregator tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Dex Aggregator tokens include JUP, 1INCH, US. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Dex Aggregator category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Dex Aggregator tokens is approximately $814.03M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Dex Aggregator sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.