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Top Desci Meme Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Desci Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Propy
Propy
PRO
$ 0.3227
-0.03%
-2.63%
-5.85%
$ 32.16M
$ 174.65K
2
Bitchemical Token
Bitchemical Token
BCHEM
$ 0.01351367
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.48M
$ 10.00
3
PYTHIA
PYTHIA
PYTHIA
$ 0.00875426
+0.54%
+0.01%
-0.53%
$ 8.74M
$ 13.82K
4
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.006199
+1.11%
-0.26%
+37.41%
$ 6.19M
$ 12.81M
5
Big Pharmai
Big Pharmai
DRUGS
$ 0.0002345
+0.28%
-0.00%
+4.82%
$ 257.92K
$ 492.84
6
Transhuman Coin
Transhuman Coin
THC
$ 3.497E-5
-0.14%
-0.70%
-0.74%
$ 238.72K
--
7
DNA
DNA
DNA
$ 4.556E-12
-0.09%
+0.20%
-0.11%
$ 191.21K
--
8
Hempy
Hempy
HEMPY
$ 9.293E-5
-0.11%
-0.40%
-1.19%
$ 55.49K
--
9
TrackedBio
TrackedBio
TRACKEDBIO
$ 2.568E-5
-0.19%
-1.80%
-1.15%
$ 25.44K
--
10
Science Cult Mascot
Science Cult Mascot
HELA
$ 1.869E-5
0.00%
+0.70%
-0.64%
$ 18.67K
--
11
Bio Acceleration
Bio Acceleration
BIO/ACC
$ 1.73E-5
0.00%
-7.50%
-14.06%
$ 17.27K
--
12
girl economy ai
girl economy ai
GIRLE
$ 1.441E-5
0.00%
+4.30%
0.00%
$ 15.85K
--
13
Molecule
Molecule
MOLECULE
$ 3.3073E-13
-0.18%
+1.10%
-2.84%
$ 13.88K
--
14
Antitoken
Antitoken
ANTI
$ 1.312E-5
0.00%
-0.50%
-0.15%
$ 13.12K
--
15
Nova on Mars
Nova on Mars
NOVA
$ 1.215E-5
0.00%
+0.30%
0.00%
$ 12.15K
--
16
Newton On Base
Newton On Base
NEWB
$ 1.074E-5
0.00%
-2.00%
-2.01%
$ 10.74K
--
17
GLP1
GLP1
GLP1
$ 9.92E-6
0.00%
+1.20%
0.00%
$ 9.91K
--
18
Meteora
Meteora
MET
$ 0.1679
+0.72%
+1.21%
+3.33%
--
$ 448.30K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Desci Meme tokens and why are they popular?
Desci Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 18 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $59.45M.
What is the best-performing Desci Meme token right now?
Among Desci Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, GIRLE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Desci Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 18 Desci Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Desci Meme tokens include PRO, BCHEM, PYTHIA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Desci Meme category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Desci Meme tokens is approximately $59.45M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Desci Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.