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Top Index Coop Defi Index Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Index Coop Defi Index sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
WETH
WETH
WETH
$ 1,895.32
-0.06%
-0.00%
+0.22%
$ 4.22B
$ 260.10M
2
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.296
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
3
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.47
+0.43%
+1.30%
+0.08%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.88K
4
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.3044
+0.37%
-0.53%
+3.70%
$ 254.87M
$ 334.26K
5
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.42
+0.17%
+5.05%
+8.03%
$ 174.90M
$ 4.44K
6
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,934
-0.23%
-1.24%
-1.41%
$ 68.81M
$ 32.94
7
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.194
-0.16%
-2.77%
-4.50%
$ 66.46M
$ 385.77K
8
Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool
RPL
$ 1.346
0.00%
-1.11%
-6.04%
$ 30.15M
$ 45.45K
9
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0.1055
-0.19%
-1.00%
-2.47%
$ 7.36M
$ 547.95K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Index Coop Defi Index tokens and why are they popular?
Index Coop Defi Index tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $8.24B.
What is the best-performing Index Coop Defi Index token right now?
Among Index Coop Defi Index tokens tracked on MEXC, COMP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.05% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Index Coop Defi Index tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 Index Coop Defi Index tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Index Coop Defi Index tokens include WETH, UNI, AAVE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Index Coop Defi Index category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Index Coop Defi Index tokens is approximately $8.24B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Index Coop Defi Index sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.