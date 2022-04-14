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Top DeFAI Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the DeFAI sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.13476
+0.14%
-0.76%
+2.12%
$ 1.49B
$ 75.57K
2
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0.62735
+0.26%
-1.24%
-0.97%
$ 269.99M
$ 1.87M
3
Ribbita by Virtuals
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR
$ 0.19997
+2.36%
+8.88%
+30.40%
$ 194.24M
$ 959.78K
4
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.09294
+0.12%
-2.70%
-6.32%
$ 68.83M
$ 600.62K
5
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.0278
+0.07%
-0.54%
-17.65%
$ 46.38M
$ 1.96M
6
Sentism
Sentism
SENTIS
$ 0.22212
-0.23%
-0.20%
+0.16%
$ 43.56M
$ 116.52K
7
Threshold
Threshold
T
$ 0.003245
-0.34%
-2.82%
-5.06%
$ 36.18M
$ 16.76M
8
Smart Blockchain
Smart Blockchain
SMART
$ 0.004604
-0.57%
-1.49%
-1.59%
$ 30.75M
$ 48.60M
9
Cortex
Cortex
CX
$ 0.01905366
+0.73%
+0.01%
-0.70%
$ 28.60M
$ 37.05K
10
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02015
-0.15%
-1.28%
-5.16%
$ 26.15M
$ 3.43M
11
BNKR
BNKR
BNKR
$ 0.0002281
0.00%
-3.13%
-29.07%
$ 22.46M
$ 263.13M
12
Aixbt
Aixbt
AIXBT
$ 0.01751
0.00%
-1.59%
-1.87%
$ 17.31M
$ 3.80M
13
CertiK
CertiK
CTK
$ 0.10622
+0.10%
-3.87%
-1.72%
$ 16.97M
$ 516.00K
14
IQ
IQ
IQ
$ 0.0006006
+0.28%
-3.12%
-5.36%
$ 15.78M
$ 104.64M
15
Zentry
Zentry
ZENT
$ 0.001965
+0.52%
+17.33%
+9.03%
$ 15.56M
$ 37.77M
16
Griffain.com
Griffain.com
GRIFFAIN
$ 0.01199
+0.31%
-0.30%
+3.88%
$ 12.05M
$ 5.99M
17
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3562
-0.47%
-8.65%
-16.24%
$ 11.32M
$ 40.89K
18
INFINIT
INFINIT
IN
$ 0.03154
-0.13%
-1.57%
-1.57%
$ 10.80M
$ 2.10M
19
HeyElsa
HeyElsa
ELSA
$ 0.04165
-0.38%
-1.44%
-18.64%
$ 10.65M
$ 1.47M
20
IX Swap
IX Swap
IXS
$ 0.0556
0.00%
+1.48%
-6.14%
$ 9.90M
$ 1.13M
21
Prompt
Prompt
PROMPT
$ 0.0213
+0.14%
-2.29%
-2.47%
$ 9.85M
$ 2.91M
22
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0.0616
0.00%
+0.66%
-1.92%
$ 9.07M
$ 167.10K
23
Newton Protocol
Newton Protocol
NEWT
$ 0.03643
-0.58%
-2.97%
-4.58%
$ 8.75M
$ 1.56M
24
AITECH Cloud Network
AITECH Cloud Network
ACN
$ 0.004731
+0.06%
-0.57%
-4.51%
$ 8.43M
$ 57.56M
25
RSS3
RSS3
RSS3
$ 0.00440582
+0.36%
-0.01%
-2.78%
$ 6.70M
$ 60.43K
26
ORO
ORO
SN15
$ 4.36
-0.68%
-0.01%
-3.54%
$ 6.38M
$ 205.51K
27
Supra
Supra
SUPRA
$ 0.0001998
-1.65%
-3.19%
+9.56%
$ 5.72M
$ 384.12M
28
Mamo
Mamo
MAMO
$ 0.00889399
+0.55%
+0.01%
+1.31%
$ 5.34M
$ 715.72K
29
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.004935
-1.13%
-0.95%
+1.80%
$ 4.90M
$ 11.86M
30
Leadpoet
Leadpoet
SN71
$ 0.998771
+1.19%
-0.00%
+29.86%
$ 4.70M
$ 673.14K
31
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0.01914
-0.16%
-0.68%
-23.75%
$ 4.25M
$ 3.12M
32
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2919
+1.28%
+8.10%
+4.73%
$ 4.05M
$ 251.47K
33
Spectre AI
Spectre AI
SPECTRE
$ 0.297332
+2.16%
-0.02%
-5.89%
$ 2.97M
$ 6.22K
34
Spectral
Spectral
SPEC
$ 0.03613787
+0.55%
+0.05%
-1.20%
$ 1.92M
$ 16.62K
35
717ai by Virtuals
717ai by Virtuals
WIRE
$ 0.00139102
+0.06%
-0.01%
-6.96%
$ 1.33M
$ 6.62K
36
Zyfai
Zyfai
ZFI
$ 0.00503361
-0.02%
-0.06%
+10.73%
$ 1.17M
$ 5.44K
37
Cod3x
Cod3x
CDX
$ 0.02123238
+0.38%
-0.02%
+24.07%
$ 1.04M
$ 268.65
38
Kohenoor
Kohenoor
KEN
$ 34.48
+0.20%
+0.03%
+6.09%
$ 1.03M
$ 327.29
39
Empyreal
Empyreal
EMP
$ 3.37
+0.30%
+0.01%
-3.99%
$ 1.01M
$ 144.46
40
wire bot
wire bot
WIRE
$ 0.00085658
+5.88%
+0.26%
-48.91%
$ 838.17K
$ 229.72K
41
Print
Print
PRINT
$ 0.00088958
+0.54%
0.00%
+7.27%
$ 814.72K
$ 774.06
42
Bubble Protocol
Bubble Protocol
BPL
$ 0.03310505
-0.48%
-0.01%
+20.61%
$ 662.08K
$ 13.68
43
Hive Intelligence
Hive Intelligence
HINT
$ 0.0013586
-0.07%
+0.17%
-2.57%
$ 625.42K
$ 47.10M
44
Messy Virgo
Messy Virgo
MESSY
$ 0.00056451
+0.63%
+0.00%
-2.88%
$ 556.67K
$ 919.53
45
Maiga
Maiga
MAIGA
$ 0.0019779
-3.58%
+0.05%
-31.72%
$ 553.80K
$ 83.37K
46
Wasabot
Wasabot
BOT
$ 0.00059539
0.00%
+0.01%
-3.37%
$ 551.98K
$ 577.53
47
GT Protocol
GT Protocol
GTAI
$ 0.007828
-0.03%
-0.57%
-4.71%
$ 538.48K
$ 6.41M
48
Alphakek
Alphakek
AIKEK
$ 0.00207218
+0.03%
-0.00%
-2.74%
$ 491.77K
$ 286.35
49
KLEVA
KLEVA
KLEVA
$ 0.00697368
-0.55%
-0.04%
-4.95%
$ 480.62K
$ 33.39
50
Strawberry AI
Strawberry AI
BERRY
$ 0.00478499
+0.71%
+0.07%
+2.49%
$ 478.50K
$ 1.74K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are DeFAI tokens and why are they popular?
DeFAI tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 140 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.48B.
What is the best-performing DeFAI token right now?
Among DeFAI tokens tracked on MEXC, NUERO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 74.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many DeFAI tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 140 DeFAI tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular DeFAI tokens include M, VELVET, TIBBIR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the DeFAI category?
The combined market capitalisation of all DeFAI tokens is approximately $2.48B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the DeFAI sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.