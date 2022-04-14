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Top Decentralized Science (DeSci) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Decentralized Science (DeSci) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.2553
-0.39%
-1.74%
-4.98%
$ 126.85M
$ 344.44K
2
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.00383
-0.13%
-1.73%
-4.54%
$ 76.57M
$ 17.76M
3
BIO Protocol
BIO Protocol
BIO
$ 0.02456
+0.04%
-0.20%
-0.57%
$ 54.20M
$ 2.97M
4
The Innovation Game
The Innovation Game
TIG
$ 0.755287
+0.05%
-0.05%
-1.69%
$ 22.89M
$ 419.96K
5
NOVA
NOVA
SN68
$ 4.53
+1.57%
-0.01%
-6.40%
$ 22.14M
$ 341.04K
6
HairDAO
HairDAO
HAIR
$ 13.59
+0.30%
+0.00%
-2.86%
$ 9.54M
$ 2.31K
7
VENOM
VENOM
VENOM
$ 0.00899
-2.81%
+0.91%
-3.77%
$ 9.08M
$ 6.57M
8
VitaDAO
VitaDAO
VITA
$ 0.226998
+1.00%
-0.01%
-1.09%
$ 5.97M
$ 2.45K
9
GenesisL1
GenesisL1
L1
$ 0.081305
+0.03%
-0.06%
-23.49%
$ 3.37M
$ 12.71K
10
Bluzelle
Bluzelle
BLZ
$ 0.00645243
-0.14%
-0.00%
-0.01%
$ 3.07M
$ 76.68K
11
SpineDAO Token
SpineDAO Token
SPINE
$ 0.00206962
+0.69%
+0.00%
-0.14%
$ 2.07M
$ 769.22
12
Gridcoin
Gridcoin
GRC
$ 0.00387309
+17.46%
+0.17%
+32.30%
$ 1.96M
$ 147.40
13
VitaRNA
VitaRNA
VITARNA
$ 0.756732
+0.85%
-0.04%
-2.78%
$ 1.85M
$ 1.96K
14
Aubrai by Bio
Aubrai by Bio
AUBRAI
$ 1.11
0.00%
-0.00%
+2.59%
$ 1.58M
$ 32.39
15
Cypher Tempre
Cypher Tempre
CPHY
$ 0.00111617
0.00%
--
-9.02%
$ 1.12M
$ 1.13K
16
ValleyDAO
ValleyDAO
GROW
$ 0.077934
+0.05%
--
-0.98%
$ 898.94K
$ 63.65
17
AxonDAO Governance Token
AxonDAO Governance Token
AXGT
$ 0.00166046
+0.07%
+0.14%
+2.67%
$ 630.16K
$ 4.24K
18
Cerebrum DAO
Cerebrum DAO
NEURON
$ 1.597E-5
-5.33%
-3.00%
-8.85%
$ 505.17K
--
19
CryoDAO
CryoDAO
CRYO
$ 0.153176
+0.36%
-0.01%
-0.52%
$ 442.35K
$ 599.06
20
Quantum Biology DAO
Quantum Biology DAO
QBIO
$ 0.00208566
+0.37%
+0.00%
+0.55%
$ 405.50K
$ 530.56
21
Curetopia
Curetopia
CURES
$ 0.00959411
0.00%
--
+0.03%
$ 377.79K
$ 429.42
22
Factor
Factor
FACT
$ 0.2732
0.00%
+17.19%
-6.99%
$ 325.86K
$ 2.96K
23
GenomesDAO GENOME
GenomesDAO GENOME
GENOME
$ 0.00032075
+0.44%
-0.06%
-0.75%
$ 320.75K
$ 652.85
24
D1ckGPT
D1ckGPT
DICK
$ 0.00467712
0.00%
0.00%
-0.95%
$ 305.63K
$ 4.40
25
HydraDAO
HydraDAO
HYDRA
$ 0.02512443
+0.01%
-0.00%
+0.89%
$ 295.83K
$ 127.75
26
Dynex
Dynex
DNX
$ 0.002493
0.00%
-11.97%
-13.08%
$ 267.83K
$ 6.34M
27
Welshare Health Token
Welshare Health Token
WEL
$ 0.00028837
0.00%
--
-1.30%
$ 222.83K
$ 11.53
28
PoSciDonDAO Token
PoSciDonDAO Token
SCI
$ 0.03861567
+0.67%
--
-2.62%
$ 201.33K
$ 1.09K
29
DigiHealth
DigiHealth
DGH
$ 0.00018559
0.00%
--
+1.92%
$ 185.59K
$ 285.05
30
yesnoerror
yesnoerror
YNE
$ 0.00017986
+0.01%
+0.01%
-1.08%
$ 179.85K
$ 34.30K
31
Rifampicin
Rifampicin
$RIF
$ 0.00017229
+0.60%
+0.01%
+2.05%
$ 172.23K
$ 125.17
32
Data Lake
Data Lake
LAKE
$ 0.00010307
+0.40%
+0.00%
-4.69%
$ 171.55K
$ 28.23
33
Urolithin A
Urolithin A
$URO
$ 0.00014647
+0.05%
+0.00%
-1.76%
$ 146.43K
$ 48.41
34
Eli5a
Eli5a
ELI5A
$ 0.00437395
+0.48%
-0.10%
-10.11%
$ 91.85K
$ 1.10K
35
PsyDAO
PsyDAO
PSY
$ 0.00261649
0.00%
--
-0.83%
$ 89.41K
$ 24.44
36
Etica
Etica
ETI
$ 0.01117345
+1.18%
-0.01%
+11.82%
$ 79.15K
$ 48.52
37
Cardio
Cardio
CARDIO
$ 7.706E-5
+7.78%
+39.70%
+40.59%
$ 68.21K
--
38
AIMX
AIMX
AIMX
$ 0.0001526
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 60.23K
$ 4.28
39
Imprnt
Imprnt
PRNT
$ 0.00116981
0.00%
--
-5.67%
$ 58.49K
$ 114.22
40
CRYORAT
CRYORAT
CRYORAT
$ 0.00630281
-0.20%
-0.00%
+0.36%
$ 56.16K
$ 28.68
41
ZAYA AI
ZAYA AI
ZAI
$ 0.00129937
+0.01%
--
+31.19%
$ 52.09K
$ 54.36
42
VitaStem
VitaStem
VITASTEM
$ 0.00599515
0.00%
-0.00%
-21.27%
$ 50.91K
$ 2.11
43
Deep Worm
Deep Worm
WORM
$ 4.366E-5
0.00%
+0.70%
+0.46%
$ 43.64K
--
44
SOLVE
SOLVE
SOLVE
$ 4.144E-5
0.00%
-6.20%
0.00%
$ 41.44K
--
45
Protean
Protean
PRTN
$ 3.45439E-7
-0.11%
-8.00%
-27.48%
$ 34.54K
--
46
Brain Worms
Brain Worms
BWORM
$ 10.97
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 32.37K
$ 75.21
47
BitDoctorAI
BitDoctorAI
AIDD
$ 2.99E-5
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.27%
$ 29.79K
--
48
SUI Desci Agents
SUI Desci Agents
DESCI
$ 2.259E-5
0.00%
-1.90%
-1.91%
$ 16.83K
--
49
Senku Ishigami by Virtuals
Senku Ishigami by Virtuals
SENKU
$ 1.616E-5
0.00%
+0.40%
-2.71%
$ 16.16K
--
50
Muhdo Hub
Muhdo Hub
DNA
$ 3.3E-6
0.00%
-9.20%
0.00%
$ 15.72K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens and why are they popular?
Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 57 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $349.19M.
What is the best-performing Decentralized Science (DeSci) token right now?
Among Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens tracked on MEXC, CARDIO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 39.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 57 Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens include TRAC, ATH, BIO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Decentralized Science (DeSci) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens is approximately $349.19M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Science (DeSci) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.