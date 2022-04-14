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Top Perpetuals Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Perpetuals sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.53
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
2
Aster
Aster
ASTER
$ 0.6014
+0.03%
-0.17%
-0.23%
$ 1.62B
$ 463.25K
3
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 2.3878
-0.08%
+0.55%
+3.25%
$ 590.35M
$ 1.01M
4
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.1677
-0.18%
-1.54%
-2.97%
$ 553.16M
$ 681.04K
5
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.464
+0.21%
-0.54%
+0.69%
$ 514.07M
$ 200.34K
6
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.6178
+0.20%
-1.11%
-3.21%
$ 165.47M
$ 93.42K
7
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.3692
+0.32%
-0.49%
-3.97%
$ 124.36M
$ 166.31K
8
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.10192
-0.43%
+1.31%
-6.89%
$ 86.07M
$ 919.96K
9
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.09294
+0.12%
-2.70%
-6.32%
$ 68.83M
$ 600.62K
10
GMX
GMX
GMX
$ 6.472
+0.03%
-2.69%
-0.74%
$ 67.34M
$ 9.24K
11
Avantis
Avantis
AVNT
$ 0.09188
-0.24%
-6.52%
+1.68%
$ 29.57M
$ 1.15M
12
ApeX Protocol
ApeX Protocol
APEX
$ 0.1819
+0.61%
-0.38%
-11.28%
$ 25.28M
$ 429.25K
13
MYX Finance
MYX Finance
MYX
$ 0.07124
+0.04%
-1.70%
-2.96%
$ 23.51M
$ 1.37M
14
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.08756
+0.08%
-2.07%
-7.87%
$ 19.59M
$ 717.78K
15
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01037
0.00%
-1.34%
-4.80%
$ 19.49M
$ 5.78M
16
Aevo
Aevo
AEVO
$ 0.02069
-0.34%
+3.15%
+6.66%
$ 18.95M
$ 3.09M
17
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.07742
-0.48%
-1.69%
+3.94%
$ 18.15M
$ 2.06M
18
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.008194
+0.13%
+0.55%
+2.78%
$ 16.42M
$ 9.54M
19
Coin98
Coin98
C98
$ 0.01386
+0.36%
-3.82%
-0.07%
$ 13.84M
$ 4.49M
20
Gains Network
Gains Network
GNS
$ 0.5015
+0.26%
-1.55%
-5.33%
$ 11.76M
$ 117.68K
21
SynFutures
SynFutures
F
$ 0.002698
+0.07%
-3.92%
-3.64%
$ 11.47M
$ 21.53M
22
Orderly Network
Orderly Network
ORDER
$ 0.028
-0.36%
-1.77%
-1.42%
$ 10.83M
$ 1.85M
23
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0.0616
0.00%
+0.66%
-1.92%
$ 9.07M
$ 167.10K
24
Strike
Strike
STRIKE
$ 0.453403
+0.48%
+0.03%
+18.91%
$ 8.16M
$ 17.22K
25
THENA
THENA
THE
$ 0.06047
+0.12%
-2.82%
+2.75%
$ 8.01M
$ 924.53K
26
MUX Protocol
MUX Protocol
MCB
$ 1.99
0.00%
0.00%
-4.33%
$ 7.56M
$ 4.05
27
Drift Protocol
Drift Protocol
DRIFT
$ 0.01183
-0.42%
+1.29%
+4.91%
$ 7.19M
$ 4.71M
28
Pear Protocol
Pear Protocol
PEAR
$ 0.01470032
+0.01%
+0.00%
+1.93%
$ 7.12M
$ 4.20K
29
Quickswap
Quickswap
QUICK
$ 0.00796
+0.94%
-2.26%
-1.13%
$ 6.05M
$ 7.16M
30
Pika Protocol
Pika Protocol
PIKA
$ 0.312339
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 5.93M
$ 11.04
31
SYMM
SYMM
SYMM
$ 0.0349
0.00%
+10.44%
+8.39%
$ 5.76M
$ 252.41K
32
LeverUp
LeverUp
LV
$ 0.054446
-0.51%
+0.05%
-3.09%
$ 4.90M
$ 644.75
33
Nomina
Nomina
NOM
$ 0.001657
0.00%
+0.24%
+4.74%
$ 4.81M
$ 36.86M
34
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.00755
-1.05%
-0.52%
-3.45%
$ 3.71M
$ 7.37M
35
VOOI
VOOI
VOOI
$ 0.008777
+0.06%
-0.28%
+1.68%
$ 2.77M
$ 5.87M
36
Cryptex Finance
Cryptex Finance
CTX
$ 0.259062
+0.05%
-0.08%
-2.44%
$ 2.42M
$ 569.41K
37
Foxify
Foxify
FOX
$ 0.229382
+0.42%
+0.03%
+5.57%
$ 2.38M
$ 35.03
38
Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol
PERP
$ 0.01717145
-1.11%
-0.04%
-7.91%
$ 2.27M
$ 45.61K
39
Omnipair
Omnipair
OMFG
$ 0.163746
+0.01%
-0.00%
-1.67%
$ 2.26M
$ 4.51K
40
Fulcrom
Fulcrom
FUL
$ 0.00088424
-0.84%
-0.00%
-5.44%
$ 2.08M
$ 1.68K
41
Kodiak Finance
Kodiak Finance
KDK
$ 0.110797
-0.23%
+0.01%
+1.68%
$ 1.63M
$ 40.34K
42
Full Moon
Full Moon
FM
$ 0.00175992
-0.69%
-0.01%
-0.72%
$ 1.53M
$ 361.28
43
Rails
Rails
RAILS
$ 0.04366384
-1.81%
-0.08%
+0.60%
$ 1.48M
$ 1.13K
44
Storm Trade
Storm Trade
STORM
$ 0.003939
+0.05%
-1.21%
-10.33%
$ 1.02M
$ 19.65M
45
Contango
Contango
TANGO
$ 0.00152392
-0.07%
-0.06%
-20.79%
$ 697.61K
$ 446.67
46
KiloEx
KiloEx
KILO
$ 0.00306752
+1.19%
+0.02%
+2.49%
$ 649.39K
$ 4.67K
47
IDEX
IDEX
IDEX
$ 0.0006078
-0.01%
-0.07%
-17.33%
$ 607.81K
$ 18.99K
48
Aark Digital
Aark Digital
AARK
$ 0.0008748
+0.01%
-0.05%
+3.62%
$ 537.91K
$ 6.57K
49
SigmaDotMoney
SigmaDotMoney
SIGMA
$ 0.00330814
-0.34%
-0.02%
-7.81%
$ 479.63K
$ 1.35K
50
Levana
Levana
LVN
$ 0.00045639
-0.15%
--
-12.23%
$ 366.49K
$ 16.49

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Perpetuals tokens and why are they popular?
Perpetuals tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 80 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $19.17B.
What is the best-performing Perpetuals token right now?
Among Perpetuals tokens tracked on MEXC, SYMM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 10.44% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Perpetuals tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 80 Perpetuals tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Perpetuals tokens include HYPE, ASTER, LIT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Perpetuals category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Perpetuals tokens is approximately $19.17B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Perpetuals sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.