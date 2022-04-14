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Top Options Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Options sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.09294
+0.12%
-2.70%
-6.32%
$ 68.83M
$ 600.62K
2
SIREN
SIREN
SIREN
$ 0.0317
+0.68%
+0.10%
-9.73%
$ 22.60M
$ 2.18M
3
Hegic
Hegic
HEGIC
$ 0.01406113
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.69%
$ 15.15M
$ 1.53
4
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3562
-0.47%
-8.65%
-16.24%
$ 11.32M
$ 40.89K
5
Strike
Strike
STRIKE
$ 0.453403
+0.48%
+0.03%
+18.91%
$ 8.16M
$ 17.22K
6
HXRO
HXRO
HXRO
$ 0.00150438
+1.25%
+0.01%
-7.10%
$ 1.43M
$ 135.41
7
Ribbon Finance
Ribbon Finance
RBN
$ 0.0204171
+0.65%
+0.02%
+3.31%
$ 1.37M
$ 2.01
8
Divergence Protocol
Divergence Protocol
DIVER
$ 0.00113118
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 746.58K
$ 42.38K
9
Deri Protocol
Deri Protocol
DERI
$ 0.00076093
+0.16%
--
-3.44%
$ 356.07K
$ 80.65
10
Ithaca Protocol
Ithaca Protocol
ITHACA
$ 0.00039084
-0.01%
-0.01%
-3.04%
$ 260.64K
$ 51.90K
11
Typus
Typus
TYPUS
$ 0.00019754
-0.03%
-0.02%
-4.03%
$ 197.55K
$ 45.44
12
Bitune
Bitune
TUNE
$ 0.00124229
+0.02%
-0.00%
-11.60%
$ 124.23K
$ 0.91
13
Exotic Markets
Exotic Markets
EXO
$ 0.085521
+0.01%
+0.01%
+0.16%
$ 77.82K
$ 16.60
14
LogX Network
LogX Network
LOGX
$ 2.224E-5
0.00%
-0.50%
-0.04%
$ 17.86K
--
15
Oddz
Oddz
ODDZ
$ 0.000171
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 15.29K
$ 16.79
16
Advanced
Advanced
AUC
$ 0.0001327
+0.23%
+0.23%
-1.48%
--
$ 24.44M
17
Rain Protocol
Rain Protocol
RAIN
$ 0.0130878
0.00%
-0.30%
+1.04%
--
$ 201.30M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Options tokens and why are they popular?
Options tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 17 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $130.67M.
What is the best-performing Options token right now?
Among Options tokens tracked on MEXC, AUC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.23% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Options tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 17 Options tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Options tokens include DRV, SIREN, HEGIC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Options category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Options tokens is approximately $130.67M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Options sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.