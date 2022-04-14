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Top Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.53
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
2
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.296
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
3
Aster
Aster
ASTER
$ 0.6014
+0.03%
-0.17%
-0.23%
$ 1.62B
$ 463.25K
4
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 2.3878
-0.08%
+0.55%
+3.25%
$ 590.35M
$ 1.01M
5
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.1677
-0.18%
-1.54%
-2.97%
$ 553.16M
$ 681.04K
6
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.464
+0.21%
-0.54%
+0.69%
$ 514.07M
$ 200.34K
7
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.409
+0.27%
-2.88%
-2.76%
$ 385.72M
$ 1.26M
8
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2415
-1.04%
-2.50%
-12.38%
$ 360.83M
$ 1.88M
9
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 104.85
+0.05%
-0.21%
-0.58%
$ 275.12M
$ 706.20
10
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.355
-0.22%
+1.98%
+0.60%
$ 229.14M
$ 192.44K
11
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.06398
+0.49%
-1.37%
-1.42%
$ 183.66M
$ 908.41K
12
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.6178
+0.20%
-1.11%
-3.21%
$ 165.47M
$ 93.42K
13
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.15655
-1.05%
+4.86%
+5.05%
$ 157.18M
$ 707.72K
14
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0.4139
+0.12%
-1.41%
-2.95%
$ 139.34M
$ 309.40K
15
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08312
-0.04%
-0.10%
-0.46%
$ 116.96M
$ 1.01M
16
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.10192
-0.43%
+1.31%
-6.89%
$ 86.07M
$ 919.96K
17
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.194
-0.16%
-2.77%
-4.50%
$ 66.46M
$ 385.77K
18
Orca
Orca
ORCA
$ 1.0564
-0.12%
-1.55%
+0.51%
$ 63.67M
$ 56.48K
19
0x
0x
ZRX
$ 0.07474
-0.05%
-2.04%
-7.22%
$ 62.80M
$ 790.58K
20
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.1075
+0.19%
-3.32%
+3.26%
$ 62.36M
$ 955.67K
21
VELO
VELO
VELO
$ 0.003377
+2.43%
+7.33%
+2.15%
$ 58.40M
$ 5.51M
22
Hydration
Hydration
HDX
$ 0.00959921
+0.09%
+0.01%
+10.17%
$ 56.81M
$ 54.74K
23
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1604
-0.25%
-1.05%
-0.68%
$ 45.81M
$ 382.58K
24
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.01024
-0.10%
+3.01%
-5.17%
$ 38.08M
$ 6.13M
25
Momentum
Momentum
MMT
$ 0.1694
-0.18%
-0.99%
-16.44%
$ 34.76M
$ 397.70K
26
VVS Finance
VVS Finance
VVS
$ 7.99709E-7
+0.55%
-2.10%
-0.85%
$ 34.76M
--
27
Elexium
Elexium
EX
$ 3.86
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 34.51M
$ 2.93K
28
STON
STON
STON
$ 0.435035
+0.28%
-0.01%
+1.38%
$ 30.64M
$ 7.30K
29
Bancor
Bancor
BNT
$ 0.2698
-0.30%
+0.37%
+3.86%
$ 29.05M
$ 241.06K
30
CoinEx
CoinEx
CET
$ 0.01170943
+0.07%
-0.01%
-1.84%
$ 28.79M
$ 36.79K
31
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.05987
+0.22%
-2.12%
-0.45%
$ 27.24M
$ 913.04K
32
SODAX
SODAX
SODA
$ 0.01795445
-1.16%
+0.01%
-23.54%
$ 26.93M
$ 14.30K
33
ChangeNOW
ChangeNOW
NOW
$ 0.321778
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.29%
$ 26.88M
$ 1.08K
34
ApeX Protocol
ApeX Protocol
APEX
$ 0.1819
+0.61%
-0.38%
-11.28%
$ 25.28M
$ 429.25K
35
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.277
0.00%
-2.33%
-7.00%
$ 24.38M
$ 222.26K
36
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0.03016
+0.17%
-0.76%
0.00%
$ 23.33M
$ 2.52M
37
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.02167
-1.70%
-0.05%
-11.34%
$ 21.35M
$ 4.82M
38
Tokenlon
Tokenlon
LON
$ 0.167818
+0.01%
-0.00%
-1.82%
$ 20.72M
$ 257.68
39
Kyber Network
Kyber Network
KNC
$ 0.0996
0.00%
-1.98%
-3.04%
$ 20.68M
$ 522.77K
40
CETUS
CETUS
CETUS
$ 0.02102
+0.57%
-2.55%
+8.68%
$ 19.94M
$ 4.90M
41
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01037
0.00%
-1.34%
-4.80%
$ 19.49M
$ 5.78M
42
Yei Finance
Yei Finance
CLO
$ 0.14656
-1.50%
+27.39%
+28.34%
$ 19.09M
$ 1.46M
43
Elephant Money
Elephant Money
ELEPHANT
$ 3.8336E-8
+0.32%
-1.10%
-0.97%
$ 19.04M
--
44
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.07742
-0.48%
-1.69%
+3.94%
$ 18.15M
$ 2.06M
45
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.008194
+0.13%
+0.55%
+2.78%
$ 16.42M
$ 9.54M
46
HumidiFi
HumidiFi
WET
$ 0.06928
-0.80%
-2.03%
-4.30%
$ 15.96M
$ 922.20K
47
Hegic
Hegic
HEGIC
$ 0.01406113
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.69%
$ 15.15M
$ 1.53
48
LocalCoinSwap
LocalCoinSwap
LCS
$ 0.344931
+0.37%
--
-8.44%
$ 14.66M
$ 3.44K
49
Banana Gun
Banana Gun
BANANA
$ 3.569
-0.11%
-3.05%
-4.00%
$ 14.25M
$ 17.47K
50
Aquarius
Aquarius
AQUA
$ 0.00031258
+0.02%
-0.02%
-4.20%
$ 13.73M
$ 51.79K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens and why are they popular?
Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 240 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $23.81B.
What is the best-performing Decentralized Exchange (DEX) token right now?
Among Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens tracked on MEXC, VOLT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 745.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 240 Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens include HYPE, UNI, ASTER. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Decentralized Exchange (DEX) tokens is approximately $23.81B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.