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Top Cross-chain Communication Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Cross-chain Communication sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.467
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
2
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 1.0005
0.00%
+0.02%
+0.05%
$ 1.00B
$ 73.30K
3
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.26
+0.05%
-0.01%
-2.87%
$ 272.02M
$ 297.97K
4
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 0.7895
+0.43%
+1.21%
-5.10%
$ 270.07M
$ 331.72K
5
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1937
0.00%
-2.56%
-10.33%
$ 100.09M
$ 481.42K
6
Zama Protocol
Zama Protocol
ZAMA
$ 0.04314
+0.91%
+0.98%
-6.02%
$ 94.86M
$ 2.33M
7
Wormhole
Wormhole
W
$ 0.008123
-0.09%
-3.18%
-0.42%
$ 48.94M
$ 17.98M
8
$ 0.03523
0.00%
-1.77%
-2.61%
$ 41.59M
$ 8.05K
9
ZetaChain
ZetaChain
ZETA
$ 0.02731
+0.04%
-3.18%
-2.55%
$ 39.60M
$ 2.00M
10
Threshold
Threshold
T
$ 0.003248
-0.34%
-2.82%
-5.06%
$ 36.18M
$ 16.76M
11
Across Protocol
Across Protocol
ACX
$ 0.04066533
+0.23%
-0.01%
+0.86%
$ 28.66M
$ 133.36K
12
deBridge
deBridge
DBR
$ 0.01487
+0.07%
-0.27%
-1.06%
$ 28.62M
$ 3.50M
13
Hyperlane
Hyperlane
HYPER
$ 0.06209
-0.05%
-2.05%
-4.60%
$ 20.85M
$ 953.86K
14
ICON
ICON
ICX
$ 0.0177258
+0.50%
-0.01%
-15.43%
$ 19.45M
$ 624.75K
15
Yei Finance
Yei Finance
CLO
$ 0.14539
-1.50%
+27.39%
+28.34%
$ 19.09M
$ 1.46M
16
Celer Network
Celer Network
CELR
$ 0.001982
-0.40%
-0.94%
+2.15%
$ 15.55M
$ 27.65M
17
Test
Test
TST
$ 0.014635
-0.05%
-4.00%
+0.10%
$ 13.53M
$ 8.42M
18
Particle Network
Particle Network
PARTI
$ 0.02345
-0.04%
+0.55%
+3.18%
$ 12.76M
$ 3.40M
19
Harmony
Harmony
ONE
$ 0.0007005
+0.03%
-2.48%
-2.98%
$ 10.57M
$ 180.12M
20
Wanchain
Wanchain
WAN
$ 0.052582
-0.05%
-0.00%
-1.06%
$ 10.47M
$ 888.31K
21
ERA
ERA
ERA
$ 0.05644
-0.69%
-6.59%
-11.62%
$ 8.36M
$ 993.68K
22
Vultisig
Vultisig
VULT
$ 0.079966
0.00%
--
-4.39%
$ 8.00M
$ 9.76
23
Ika
Ika
IKA
$ 0.00250651
+0.21%
-0.11%
-1.16%
$ 7.52M
$ 448.16K
24
Portal To Bitcoin
Portal To Bitcoin
PTB
$ 0.0008647
+0.97%
+1.39%
+0.10%
$ 6.30M
$ 61.72M
25
Reactive Network
Reactive Network
REACT
$ 0.00514031
-0.10%
0.00%
+0.78%
$ 6.17M
$ 38.13K
26
Supra
Supra
SUPRA
$ 0.0002001
-1.65%
-3.19%
+9.56%
$ 5.72M
$ 384.12M
27
Partisia Blockchain
Partisia Blockchain
MPC
$ 0.01045
0.00%
+1.06%
-6.03%
$ 4.87M
$ 520.61K
28
Agoric
Agoric
BLD
$ 0.00666723
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.56%
$ 4.62M
$ 1.17K
29
Coinweb
Coinweb
CWEB
$ 0.00059155
+0.01%
+0.00%
+0.68%
$ 4.01M
$ 465.42
30
HyBridge
HyBridge
BRIDGE
$ 0.01855414
+0.01%
-0.26%
-38.82%
$ 3.71M
$ 137.57
31
THAT
THAT
THAT
$ 0.00204536
-0.61%
+0.03%
+3.17%
$ 3.14M
$ 44.23K
32
Orbiter Finance
Orbiter Finance
OBT
$ 0.0002918
-0.08%
+0.00%
-2.33%
$ 2.92M
$ 1.31M
33
Kyo
Kyo
KYO
$ 0.01612736
-0.24%
+0.00%
+1.21%
$ 2.64M
$ 2.34M
34
Zeus Network
Zeus Network
ZEUS
$ 0.002318
+0.75%
+0.13%
-3.74%
$ 2.13M
$ 32.10M
35
Cycle Network
Cycle Network
CYC
$ 0.01389077
+0.03%
-0.00%
+5.18%
$ 2.11M
$ 149.18K
36
XSwap
XSwap
XSWAP
$ 0.006101
0.00%
+0.71%
+0.61%
$ 1.82M
$ 39.59K
37
oooo
oooo
OOOO
$ 0.00699463
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.51M
$ 10.71
38
Juris Protocol
Juris Protocol
JURIS
$ 2.71E-6
-7.19%
-6.80%
-4.24%
$ 1.33M
--
39
ChainSwap
ChainSwap
CSWAP
$ 0.001254
-0.40%
+1.05%
-15.61%
$ 1.16M
$ 1.37M
40
Cellframe
Cellframe
CELL
$ 0.0354
+0.25%
+0.48%
-4.30%
$ 1.01M
$ 2.44M
41
JustMoney
JustMoney
JM
$ 4.25E-6
+10.10%
+2.20%
+6.52%
$ 278.70K
--
42
Analog
Analog
ANLOG
$ 1.174E-5
0.00%
+1.00%
+1.03%
$ 106.32K
--
43
Switchboard
Switchboard
SWTCH
$ 0.00064504
+0.11%
-0.02%
+32.95%
$ 103.21K
$ 204.58
44
Everclear
Everclear
CLEAR
$ 6.389E-5
0.00%
-0.30%
-2.28%
$ 56.73K
--
45
Router Protocol
Router Protocol
ROUTE
$ 8.227E-5
-0.09%
-0.30%
-0.06%
$ 55.89K
--
46
Graviton
Graviton
GRAV
$ 4.139E-5
-0.10%
-7.40%
-33.50%
$ 53.79K
--
47
Units.Network
Units.Network
UNIT0
$ 0.005822
-0.02%
-1.53%
-1.26%
$ 29.48K
$ 1.54M
48
StakeLayer
StakeLayer
STAKELAYER
$ 1.871E-5
0.00%
-0.20%
-2.30%
$ 18.48K
--
49
Squid
Squid
QUID
$ 0.0644
+0.84%
-9.14%
-22.22%
--
$ 1.62M
50
Owlto Finance
Owlto Finance
OWL
$ 0.0008179
-0.37%
-0.95%
-37.80%
--
$ 70.41M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cross-chain Communication tokens and why are they popular?
Cross-chain Communication tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 51 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $8.36B.
What is the best-performing Cross-chain Communication token right now?
Among Cross-chain Communication tokens tracked on MEXC, CLO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 27.39% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Cross-chain Communication tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 51 Cross-chain Communication tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Cross-chain Communication tokens include LINK, U, OHM. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Cross-chain Communication category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Cross-chain Communication tokens is approximately $8.36B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Cross-chain Communication sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.