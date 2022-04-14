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Top Cronos Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Cronos Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00081
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,750.85
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.467
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
4
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05481
+0.15%
+2.52%
+2.36%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.24M
5
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9986
0.00%
-0.04%
+0.18%
$ 493.82M
$ 5.59K
6
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 469.00M
$ 23.64M
7
Loaded Lions
Loaded Lions
LION
$ 0.00124274
-0.42%
-0.01%
+0.86%
$ 38.13M
$ 70.36K
8
Bridged WETH
Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,897.47
+0.19%
0.00%
+1.25%
$ 35.07M
$ 217.69K
9
VVS Finance
VVS Finance
VVS
$ 7.99709E-7
+0.55%
-2.10%
-0.85%
$ 34.76M
--
10
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999654
0.00%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 32.74M
$ 3.54M
11
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0.00000002693
+0.07%
+0.49%
-0.26%
$ 26.71M
$ 2.95T
12
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0.04639909
+0.63%
-0.02%
-0.70%
$ 26.45M
$ 352.89K
13
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,910.07
+0.83%
+0.01%
+1.02%
$ 13.94M
$ 566.07K
14
CorgiAI
CorgiAI
CORGIAI
$ 2.719E-5
+1.46%
-1.50%
+0.67%
$ 9.80M
--
15
ALI
ALI
ALI
$ 0.001048
+0.48%
-1.60%
+0.48%
$ 9.56M
$ 5.65M
16
Capybara Nation
Capybara Nation
BARA
$ 8.8114E-8
-0.47%
-1.60%
-3.20%
$ 8.80M
--
17
Crob Mob
Crob Mob
CROB
$ 0.00651165
+0.51%
-0.01%
+0.19%
$ 6.51M
$ 225.25
18
Tectonic
Tectonic
TONIC
$ 1.306E-8
+1.16%
-1.10%
-2.54%
$ 4.01M
--
19
Coupon Assets
Coupon Assets
CA
$ 0.21767
+0.17%
+0.15%
+0.63%
$ 2.11M
$ 367.22K
20
Fulcrom
Fulcrom
FUL
$ 0.00088424
-0.84%
-0.00%
-5.44%
$ 2.08M
$ 1.68K
21
Loaf Token
Loaf Token
LOAF
$ 0.0034336
-0.18%
--
+0.14%
$ 1.72M
$ 101.59
22
TROLL
TROLL
TROLL
$ 0.000000001728
+0.29%
+0.76%
+0.76%
$ 1.65M
$ 33.71T
23
Full Moon
Full Moon
FM
$ 0.00175992
-0.69%
-0.01%
-0.72%
$ 1.53M
$ 361.28
24
Veno Finance
Veno Finance
VNO
$ 0.00278392
-0.07%
-0.00%
-1.73%
$ 1.51M
$ 626.45
25
Mistery
Mistery
MERY
$ 2.7E-6
+0.75%
-2.40%
+20.00%
$ 1.13M
--
26
CRONUS
CRONUS
CRONUS
$ 0.00110973
+0.51%
-0.01%
+5.95%
$ 1.11M
$ 377.99
27
Xitcoin
Xitcoin
$XTC
$ 0.00015324
+0.44%
-0.00%
+2.12%
$ 804.50K
$ 543.94
28
EXCELLENCE
EXCELLENCE
EOP
$ 0.00073767
+0.50%
--
-4.57%
$ 737.67K
$ 9.22
29
Ballies
Ballies
BALL
$ 0.02050285
+0.79%
--
+81.23%
$ 643.40K
$ 2.39K
30
Cronos ID
Cronos ID
CROID
$ 0.00332899
+0.96%
-0.00%
-0.77%
$ 572.59K
$ 2.59K
31
Ballz of Steel
Ballz of Steel
BALLZ
$ 0.00036196
+0.50%
-0.01%
-0.67%
$ 361.97K
$ 11.27
32
Ferro
Ferro
FER
$ 8.06E-5
+0.12%
-0.90%
-0.10%
$ 351.92K
--
33
Obsidian
Obsidian
OBS
$ 3.528E-5
+0.86%
-3.20%
+11.72%
$ 351.20K
--
34
Minted
Minted
MTD
$ 0.00148231
+0.20%
-0.01%
-6.82%
$ 274.76K
$ 288.58
35
Crogecoin
Crogecoin
CROGE
$ 0.00020513
+0.50%
-0.01%
+0.57%
$ 205.13K
$ 22.04
36
H2 Finance
H2 Finance
$H2
$ 2.046E-5
0.00%
-78.20%
-3.76%
$ 151.73K
--
37
RadioShack
RadioShack
RADIO
$ 3.763E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 129.42K
--
38
puush da button
puush da button
PUUSH
$ 1.5996E-8
+0.61%
-2.70%
+1.76%
$ 129.25K
--
39
Elk Finance
Elk Finance
ELK
$ 0.00790007
+0.36%
+0.02%
+0.69%
$ 127.46K
$ 110.76
40
InoAi
InoAi
INO
$ 0.00011682
0.00%
-0.02%
-0.62%
$ 116.82K
$ 2.03
41
Croakey
Croakey
CROAK
$ 1.15E-6
+0.88%
-6.40%
-40.41%
$ 116.16K
--
42
ryoshi with knife
ryoshi with knife
RYOSHI
$ 1.19091E-10
+1.05%
-0.70%
+1.94%
$ 93.55K
--
43
FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE
FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE
FFTB
$ 8.45493E-7
+1.05%
-4.50%
-6.78%
$ 85.18K
--
44
Make CRO Great Again
Make CRO Great Again
MCGA
$ 6.389E-5
+0.61%
-2.80%
-9.81%
$ 64.52K
--
45
Bored Candy City
Bored Candy City
CANDY
$ 0.00018657
+0.51%
+0.02%
+9.80%
$ 44.34K
$ 13.48
46
Cronos Legends
Cronos Legends
CLG
$ 144.16
+0.51%
-0.02%
-6.66%
$ 42.26K
$ 249.96
47
Fortune Token
Fortune Token
FRTN
$ 0.0001015
-0.69%
-0.00%
+0.13%
$ 42.12K
$ 153.57
48
Awoo
Awoo
AWOO
$ 7.439E-5
+0.59%
-2.60%
-5.39%
$ 37.57K
--
49
Todin
Todin
TDN
$ 0.00020514
+0.49%
-0.01%
+1.88%
$ 37.28K
$ 3.55
50
AurumTrust
AurumTrust
AUT
$ 4.265E-5
+0.61%
-1.40%
+2.20%
$ 34.97K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cronos Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Cronos Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 60 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $91.06B.
What is the best-performing Cronos Ecosystem token right now?
Among Cronos Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, VIES has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 24.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Cronos Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 60 Cronos Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Cronos Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Cronos Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Cronos Ecosystem tokens is approximately $91.06B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Cronos Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.