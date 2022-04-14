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Top Commodity-backed Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Commodity-backed Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Alloy Tether
Alloy Tether
AUSDT
$ 1.0
0.00%
--
+0.01%
$ 50.01M
$ 1.00

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Commodity-backed Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
Commodity-backed Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 1 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $50.01M.
What is the best-performing Commodity-backed Stablecoin token right now?
Among Commodity-backed Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, AUSDT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Commodity-backed Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 1 Commodity-backed Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Commodity-backed Stablecoin tokens include AUSDT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Commodity-backed Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Commodity-backed Stablecoin tokens is approximately $50.01M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Commodity-backed Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.