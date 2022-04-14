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Top Citrea Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Citrea Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Citrea
Citrea
CTR
$ 0.008444
-0.23%
-1.43%
+3.39%
$ 10.09M
$ 7.16M
2
Citrea USD
Citrea USD
CTUSD
$ 0.998376
-0.26%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 6.74M
$ 27.98K
3
Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin
Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin
WCBTC
$ 64,053
-0.31%
+0.01%
-0.05%
$ 3.96M
$ 3.66K
4
Juice Dollar
Juice Dollar
JUSD
$ 0.999006
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 375.59K
$ 4.17K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Citrea Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Citrea Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $21.16M.
What is the best-performing Citrea Ecosystem token right now?
Among Citrea Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, WCBTC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Citrea Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Citrea Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Citrea Ecosystem tokens include CTR, CTUSD, WCBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Citrea Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Citrea Ecosystem tokens is approximately $21.16M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Citrea Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.