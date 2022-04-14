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Top Christmas Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Christmas Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
SANTA HAT
SANTA HAT
SANTAHAT
$ 4.595E-5
+0.04%
+2.10%
+4.03%
$ 45.82K
--
2
Santawifhat
Santawifhat
SANTA
$ 2.385E-5
+4.29%
+13.70%
+7.00%
$ 23.81K
--
3
Santacoin
Santacoin
SANTA
$ 2.096E-5
-0.14%
-0.90%
+8.54%
$ 20.96K
--
4
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas
MC
$ 1.2E-5
-0.33%
-2.70%
+4.17%
$ 11.52K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Christmas Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Christmas Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $102.11K.
What is the best-performing Christmas Themed token right now?
Among Christmas Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, SANTA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Christmas Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Christmas Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Christmas Themed tokens include SANTAHAT, SANTA, SANTA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Christmas Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Christmas Themed tokens is approximately $102.11K. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Christmas Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.