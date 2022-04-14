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Top Chinese Meme Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Chinese Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Binance Life
Binance Life
币安人生
$ 0.46599
-0.02%
+0.21%
-3.77%
$ 464.12M
$ 168.72K
2
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,931.3
-0.23%
-1.24%
-1.41%
$ 68.81M
$ 32.94
3
MEME HORSE
MEME HORSE
MHORSE
$ 0.060487
+0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 60.49M
$ 249.99K
4
OSK
OSK
OSK
$ 37.83
-0.32%
+0.01%
-1.66%
$ 40.42M
$ 3.17K
5
CZ S DOG
CZ S DOG
BROCCOLI
$ 0.01557
-0.13%
-1.67%
-6.36%
$ 14.80M
$ 4.84M
6
DORA
DORA
DORA
$ 0.00783896
-0.29%
+0.00%
-1.53%
$ 7.84M
$ 319.93K
7
PeiPei
PeiPei
PEIPEI
$ 0.000000005993
+0.10%
+0.05%
+0.67%
$ 2.52M
$ 359.39B
8
Palu
Palu
PALU
$ 0.0013303
-1.80%
-0.03%
+2.64%
$ 1.33M
$ 411.33K
9
Joss Money
Joss Money
JMONEY
$ 0.00079952
+0.32%
+0.01%
+7.55%
$ 798.37K
$ 97.03
10
NianNian
NianNian
NIANNIAN
$ 0.00073731
-0.14%
+0.01%
-22.32%
$ 672.79K
$ 9.93K
11
Niuma
Niuma
NIUMA
$ 0.00053631
+0.77%
-0.08%
-0.74%
$ 521.88K
$ 1.67K
12
Buttcoin2026
Buttcoin2026
BUTTCOIN2026
$ 0.00033027
+0.02%
-0.01%
-13.47%
$ 324.44K
$ 1.68K
13
Biaoqing
Biaoqing
BIAO
$ 7.964E-5
0.00%
-6.00%
-7.72%
$ 79.64K
--
14
gugugaga
gugugaga
咕咕嘎嘎
$ 7.082E-5
-2.33%
+1.00%
-6.75%
$ 70.54K
--
15
Brettwu
Brettwu
BRETTWU
$ 1.21207E-10
-0.15%
-1.50%
-2.46%
$ 50.10K
--
16
Biaoqing TRON
Biaoqing TRON
BIAO
$ 4.706E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 47.06K
--
17
Crypto winter
Crypto winter
CRYPTO WINTER
$ 2.596E-5
-0.04%
+0.60%
-10.14%
$ 25.96K
--
18
air coin
air coin
空气币 /
$ 2.225E-5
-0.13%
-3.10%
-0.13%
$ 22.25K
--
19
CyberWishing
CyberWishing
CYBERWISH
$ 2.205E-5
0.00%
-0.20%
-2.35%
$ 22.05K
--
20
Shamatte
Shamatte
杀马特
$ 1.905E-5
-0.16%
-0.70%
-3.64%
$ 19.05K
--
21
Biao on BNBChain
Biao on BNBChain
BIAO
$ 1.787E-5
0.00%
-3.30%
-3.41%
$ 17.32K
--
22
Czlu
Czlu
CZLU
$ 1.472E-5
0.00%
-1.20%
-5.46%
$ 14.72K
--
23
FlapVault
FlapVault
蝴蝶金库
$ 2.691E-5
-0.11%
-0.60%
-5.88%
$ 14.41K
--
24
FinnDuck
FinnDuck
FDUCK
$ 1.605E-5
-0.12%
-0.60%
-3.78%
$ 13.92K
--
25
NiHao Coin
NiHao Coin
NIHAO
$ 1.577E-5
-0.13%
-0.80%
-1.81%
$ 12.35K
--
26
Wo Ta Ma Lai Le
Wo Ta Ma Lai Le
我踏马来了
$ 0.008963
+0.02%
-1.53%
+3.57%
--
$ 6.26M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Chinese Meme tokens and why are they popular?
Chinese Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 26 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $663.05M.
What is the best-performing Chinese Meme token right now?
Among Chinese Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, 咕咕嘎嘎 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Chinese Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 26 Chinese Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Chinese Meme tokens include 币安人生, YFI, MHORSE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Chinese Meme category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Chinese Meme tokens is approximately $663.05M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Chinese Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.