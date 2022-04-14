Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Chiliz Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Chiliz Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chiliz
Chiliz
CHZ
$ 0.01196
-0.08%
-2.79%
-5.20%
$ 123.29M
$ 8.15M
2
OG
OG
OG
$ 2.489
-0.08%
-1.67%
-1.44%
$ 11.63M
$ 26.02K
3
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3433
-0.47%
-8.65%
-16.24%
$ 11.32M
$ 40.89K
4
Galatasaray Fan Token
Galatasaray Fan Token
GAL
$ 0.925224
+0.38%
+0.00%
-3.84%
$ 7.68M
$ 1.32M
5
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
$ 0.4665
+0.28%
-2.72%
-6.31%
$ 7.49M
$ 126.10K
6
AS Roma
AS Roma
ASR
$ 0.8315
-0.28%
-2.05%
-3.87%
$ 7.15M
$ 68.80K
7
FC Barcelona FT
FC Barcelona FT
BAR
$ 0.2595
0.00%
-1.07%
-2.26%
$ 6.57M
$ 223.78K
8
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3456
+0.26%
-1.71%
-4.13%
$ 4.68M
$ 156.98K
9
Juventus
Juventus
JUV
$ 0.2986
0.00%
-1.63%
-3.56%
$ 4.61M
$ 189.86K
10
1000PEPPER
1000PEPPER
1000PEPPER
$ 4.31932E-7
-1.30%
+0.60%
-2.69%
$ 3.78M
--
11
Arsenal Fan Token
Arsenal Fan Token
AFC
$ 0.1655
0.00%
-1.38%
-0.67%
$ 3.68M
$ 378.17K
12
AC Milan Fan Token
AC Milan Fan Token
ACM
$ 0.2632
+0.12%
-2.30%
-3.75%
$ 3.54M
$ 208.71K
13
InterMilanFanToken
InterMilanFanToken
INTER
$ 0.2007
-0.05%
-1.81%
-3.88%
$ 2.49M
$ 286.86K
14
Trabzonspor Fan Token
Trabzonspor Fan Token
TRA
$ 0.212892
+0.21%
+0.00%
+0.18%
$ 1.80M
$ 178.27K
15
Argentine Football
Argentine Football
ARG
$ 0.0669
0.00%
-0.80%
-13.06%
$ 1.25M
$ 835.34K
16
Napoli Fan Token
Napoli Fan Token
NAP
$ 0.2029
-0.73%
-0.83%
-3.20%
$ 1.17M
$ 274.93K
17
PortugalNationalTeam
PortugalNationalTeam
POR
$ 0.07779
+0.15%
-1.27%
-4.42%
$ 1.01M
$ 722.07K
18
Spain
Spain
SPAIN
$ 0.152273
+2.20%
+0.07%
-9.01%
$ 968.07K
$ 265.73K
19
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
Italian National Football Team Fan Token
ITA
$ 0.061818
+0.65%
+0.01%
+3.50%
$ 819.04K
$ 20.84K
20
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
Tottenham Hotspur FC Fan Token
SPURS
$ 0.059072
+7.47%
-0.15%
-38.19%
$ 788.25K
$ 690.67K
21
SL Benfica Fan Token
SL Benfica Fan Token
BENFICA
$ 0.091954
+0.06%
-0.03%
-5.84%
$ 754.82K
$ 25.57K
22
Aston Villa Fan Token
Aston Villa Fan Token
AVL
$ 0.068911
-0.02%
-0.02%
-3.62%
$ 541.68K
$ 220.73K
23
Belgium Fan Token
Belgium Fan Token
BELG
$ 0.104742
+0.49%
-0.05%
-24.43%
$ 512.82K
$ 166.99K
24
Sevilla Fan Token
Sevilla Fan Token
SEVILLA
$ 0.052002
-1.60%
-0.00%
-2.70%
$ 407.22K
$ 627.19K
25
Everton FC Fan Token
Everton FC Fan Token
EFC
$ 0.05181
-0.63%
-2.19%
-2.28%
$ 398.20K
$ 1.13M
26
Scotland Fan Token
Scotland Fan Token
SFA
$ 0.157952
-2.67%
-0.04%
-31.80%
$ 393.62K
$ 172.57K
27
Samsunspor Fan Token
Samsunspor Fan Token
SAM
$ 0.147445
+0.25%
-0.01%
-2.02%
$ 384.65K
$ 48.73K
28
Blockasset
Blockasset
BLOCK
$ 0.00121474
+0.01%
+0.04%
-1.28%
$ 378.70K
$ 1.40K
29
AS Monaco
AS Monaco
ASM
$ 0.0578
+1.57%
-0.58%
-1.59%
$ 372.89K
$ 997.50K
30
South Africa Fan Token
South Africa Fan Token
SAFA
$ 0.095054
+2.22%
-0.07%
-24.23%
$ 361.53K
$ 128.67K
31
Valencia CF Fan Token
Valencia CF Fan Token
VCF
$ 0.051974
-0.02%
-0.02%
-2.36%
$ 356.68K
$ 7.19K
32
Sauber FT
Sauber FT
SAUBER
$ 0.1068
+0.09%
+0.19%
-1.38%
$ 306.12K
$ 497.97K
33
Flamengo Fan Token
Flamengo Fan Token
MENGO
$ 0.01671
-0.36%
-1.50%
-17.33%
$ 296.65K
$ 3.49M
34
Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token
Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token
AM
$ 0.100692
-0.02%
+0.00%
-0.76%
$ 278.94K
$ 23.62K
35
Atlas Navi
Atlas Navi
NAVI
$ 0.001635
+0.25%
+3.63%
+3.50%
$ 263.10K
$ 16.76M
36
Professional Fighters League Fan Token
Professional Fighters League Fan Token
PFL
$ 0.078598
+0.13%
-0.00%
-0.29%
$ 189.61K
$ 321.95
37
UFC Fan Token
UFC Fan Token
UFC
$ 0.072419
+0.11%
-0.00%
-3.70%
$ 175.92K
$ 45.27
38
Alanyaspor Fan Token
Alanyaspor Fan Token
ALA
$ 0.064243
+0.01%
-0.11%
+6.25%
$ 150.03K
$ 8.66K
39
Sao Paulo FC Fan Token
Sao Paulo FC Fan Token
SPFC
$ 0.01824023
+0.04%
+0.01%
+0.01%
$ 124.36K
$ 2.60K
40
S.C. Corinthians FT
S.C. Corinthians FT
SCCP
$ 0.01573
-0.13%
-8.88%
-14.82%
$ 110.59K
$ 3.20M
41
Palmeiras Fan Token
Palmeiras Fan Token
VERDAO
$ 0.01369659
+0.50%
-0.15%
-16.96%
$ 70.00K
$ 563.13
42
Legia Warsaw Fan Token
Legia Warsaw Fan Token
LEG
$ 0.04092653
+0.25%
-0.00%
-3.36%
$ 62.47K
$ 103.39
43
Vasco da Gama Fan Token
Vasco da Gama Fan Token
VASCO
$ 0.00953135
+0.90%
-0.31%
-47.30%
$ 59.50K
$ 1.51K
44
Alliance Fan Token
Alliance Fan Token
ALL
$ 0.01834852
-0.01%
+0.01%
+14.80%
$ 56.45K
$ 596.37
45
Fluminense FC Fan Token
Fluminense FC Fan Token
FLU
$ 0.01238942
+0.26%
-0.25%
-16.36%
$ 51.38K
$ 803.74
46
Team Heretics Fan Token
Team Heretics Fan Token
TH
$ 0.01902651
+0.93%
-0.23%
-17.97%
$ 50.33K
$ 782.07
47
Tigres Fan Token
Tigres Fan Token
TIGRES
$ 0.01001019
+0.94%
-0.12%
-20.91%
$ 48.22K
$ 659.95
48
Ninjas in Pyjamas
Ninjas in Pyjamas
DOJO
$ 0.068657
+0.52%
-0.01%
-3.02%
$ 48.12K
$ 132.69
49
SC Internacional Fan Token
SC Internacional Fan Token
SACI
$ 0.01251574
+0.65%
-0.04%
-20.09%
$ 42.48K
$ 1.71K
50
Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token
Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token
CAI
$ 0.0212655
0.00%
+0.01%
-1.90%
$ 34.97K
$ 3.59

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Chiliz Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Chiliz Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 56 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $213.12M.
What is the best-performing Chiliz Ecosystem token right now?
Among Chiliz Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, NAVI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.63% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Chiliz Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 56 Chiliz Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Chiliz Ecosystem tokens include CHZ, OG, ATM. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Chiliz Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Chiliz Ecosystem tokens is approximately $213.12M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Chiliz Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.