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Top Charity Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Charity sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1769
-0.29%
0.00%
-4.44%
$ 6.34B
$ 12.58M
2
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 1.409
-0.21%
-0.07%
-4.23%
$ 333.33M
$ 653.77K
3
Araracoin
Araracoin
ARARA
$ 0.00044227
+0.03%
-0.00%
-0.19%
$ 16.03M
$ 14.80K
4
GIVEBACK
GIVEBACK
GBACK
$ 0.00537294
+0.43%
+0.24%
+206.86%
$ 5.37M
$ 57.39K
5
Ski Mask Dog
Ski Mask Dog
SKI
$ 0.00319299
+0.72%
-0.04%
-5.81%
$ 3.19M
$ 60.93K
6
Forest Protocol
Forest Protocol
FOREST
$ 0.01838
0.00%
-4.14%
-7.95%
$ 2.05M
$ 2.52M
7
Rebel Cars
Rebel Cars
RC
$ 0.007019
0.00%
+0.07%
+23.14%
$ 1.45M
$ 43.02K
8
Giant Token
Giant Token
GTAN
$ 3.574E-9
+0.37%
-3.60%
-8.22%
$ 1.32M
--
9
San Chan
San Chan
SAN
$ 0.00130051
-2.38%
-0.18%
-16.46%
$ 1.30M
$ 13.31K
10
My Lovely Planet
My Lovely Planet
MLC
$ 0.01156
-1.62%
-0.69%
+0.26%
$ 1.22M
$ 675.86K
11
KindSoul
KindSoul
KNS
$ 0.00063993
-0.06%
-0.02%
-19.28%
$ 613.96K
$ 463.45
12
AEROBUD
AEROBUD
AEROBUD
$ 0.00058726
+0.12%
-0.00%
-9.35%
$ 586.90K
$ 610.35
13
boob
boob
BOOB
$ 0.0003797
+0.01%
-0.10%
-26.39%
$ 379.69K
$ 29.43K
14
Veterans for the Cause
Veterans for the Cause
VETS
$ 0.00321981
0.00%
--
-0.27%
$ 321.98K
$ 1.21
15
Leslie
Leslie
LESLIE
$ 2.621E-5
-0.15%
-21.40%
-22.20%
$ 261.47K
--
16
Feed The World
Feed The World
FW
$ 9.84E-5
0.00%
+0.80%
-2.92%
$ 147.60K
--
17
KIATOKEN
KIATOKEN
KIA
$ 0.0001327
-0.11%
-0.01%
-1.52%
$ 132.70K
$ 11.83K
18
Gently Used Lada
Gently Used Lada
LADA
$ 3.599E-5
-1.34%
-2.30%
-18.65%
$ 35.94K
--
19
TheSpaceShibaInu
TheSpaceShibaInu
ASTROID
$ 2.986E-5
-0.17%
-7.10%
-2.93%
$ 29.83K
--
20
Annika
Annika
ANI
$ 2.725E-5
-0.18%
+1.40%
+0.66%
$ 23.19K
--
21
KindnessCoin
KindnessCoin
KIND
$ 2.264E-5
-0.18%
+2.10%
-2.37%
$ 22.63K
--
22
Minecraft Grandma Fund
Minecraft Grandma Fund
GRANDMA
$ 2.223E-5
-0.18%
+1.00%
-0.76%
$ 22.23K
--
23
FinnDuck
FinnDuck
FDUCK
$ 1.605E-5
-0.12%
-0.60%
-3.78%
$ 13.92K
--
24
Africa Kids Token
Africa Kids Token
AKIDS
$ 1.282E-5
0.00%
+2.40%
+2.31%
$ 12.77K
--
25
Newton On Base
Newton On Base
NEWB
$ 1.074E-5
0.00%
-2.00%
-2.01%
$ 10.74K
--
26
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID
$ 0.00006221
-0.26%
-8.89%
-9.77%
--
$ 2.77B
27
Trusta.AI
Trusta.AI
TA
$ 0.05733
-0.81%
-2.42%
-7.83%
--
$ 1.01M
28
Echo
Echo
ECHO
$ 0.003295
+0.12%
-1.20%
-1.88%
--
$ 16.11M
29
KASPY
KASPY
KASPY
$ 0.000001272
+0.16%
-0.62%
-1.47%
--
$ 4.45B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Charity tokens and why are they popular?
Charity tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 29 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.71B.
What is the best-performing Charity token right now?
Among Charity tokens tracked on MEXC, AKIDS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.40% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Charity tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 29 Charity tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Charity tokens include ADA, TRUMP, ARARA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Charity category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Charity tokens is approximately $6.71B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Charity sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.