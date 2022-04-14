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Top Chain Abstraction Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Chain Abstraction sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.494
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
2
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.6346
+0.15%
-1.13%
-1.14%
$ 2.10B
$ 507.50K
3
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 1.0003
0.00%
+0.02%
+0.05%
$ 1.00B
$ 73.30K
4
River
River
RIVER
$ 2.6167
-0.49%
-3.77%
-0.08%
$ 50.80M
$ 29.42K
5
ZetaChain
ZetaChain
ZETA
$ 0.02733
+0.04%
-3.18%
-2.55%
$ 39.60M
$ 2.00M
6
DeGate
DeGate
DG
$ 0.0416063
+0.01%
+0.02%
+1.67%
$ 16.11M
$ 24.36K
7
Particle Network
Particle Network
PARTI
$ 0.02367
-0.04%
+0.55%
+3.18%
$ 12.76M
$ 3.40M
8
Xion
Xion
XION
$ 0.101389
+0.04%
+0.00%
-0.50%
$ 9.61M
$ 377.36
9
VERONA
VERONA
VERONA
$ 0.101
0.00%
-0.39%
-1.27%
$ 7.16M
$ 2.29K
10
Agoric
Agoric
BLD
$ 0.00666723
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.56%
$ 4.62M
$ 1.17K
11
Cycle Network
Cycle Network
CYC
$ 0.01389077
+0.03%
-0.00%
+5.18%
$ 2.11M
$ 149.18K
12
Everclear
Everclear
CLEAR
$ 6.389E-5
0.00%
-0.30%
-2.28%
$ 56.73K
--
13
Router Protocol
Router Protocol
ROUTE
$ 8.227E-5
-0.09%
-0.30%
-0.06%
$ 55.89K
--
14
RUJI
RUJI
RUJI
$ 0.1696
0.00%
-1.62%
-5.41%
--
$ 2.91K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Chain Abstraction tokens and why are they popular?
Chain Abstraction tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 14 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $9.44B.
What is the best-performing Chain Abstraction token right now?
Among Chain Abstraction tokens tracked on MEXC, PARTI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.55% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Chain Abstraction tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 14 Chain Abstraction tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Chain Abstraction tokens include LINK, NEAR, U. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Chain Abstraction category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Chain Abstraction tokens is approximately $9.44B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Chain Abstraction sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.