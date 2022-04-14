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Top Centralised Exchange (CEX) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Centralised Exchange (CEX) tokens are native digital assets issued and operated by cryptocurrency trading platforms. These utility tokens provide holders with exclusive benefits within the exchange's ecosystem, such as trading fee discounts and access to token launchpads. Their value is closely tied to the user growth, trading volume, and overall success of the issuing exchange.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 603.8
+0.17%
-0.75%
-1.43%
$ 81.15B
$ 14.80K
2
LEO Token
LEO Token
LEO
$ 9.48
0.00%
+0.01%
+4.18%
$ 8.72B
$ 187.08K
3
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.04655
+0.45%
-1.72%
-1.00%
$ 2.08B
$ 2.03M
4
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 99.012
+0.06%
-5.31%
+3.07%
$ 2.06B
$ 1.79K
5
HTX DAO
HTX DAO
HTX
$ 0.000001751
-0.17%
-2.51%
-4.27%
$ 1.58B
$ 31.62B
6
Bitget Token
Bitget Token
BGB
$ 1.67648
+0.14%
+0.04%
+0.90%
$ 1.16B
$ 41.90K
7
KuCoin Token
KuCoin Token
KCS
$ 6.6025
-0.04%
+0.75%
-0.89%
$ 883.44M
$ 8.18K
8
Gate
Gate
GT
$ 6.7
-0.15%
+0.00%
-0.45%
$ 714.70M
$ 1.08M
9
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.7074
+0.31%
-0.59%
-1.59%
$ 455.99M
$ 101.04K
10
MX Token
MX Token
MX
$ 1.6299
+0.14%
+0.05%
-0.10%
$ 149.81M
$ 726.50K
11
BTSE Token
BTSE Token
BTSE
$ 0.922168
+0.44%
-0.04%
+4.38%
$ 149.45M
$ 6.94M
12
GRX Chain
GRX Chain
GRX
$ 13.05
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 124.11M
$ 2.34K
13
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.3666
+0.05%
-4.37%
-4.25%
$ 91.90M
$ 224.93K
14
FTX Token
FTX Token
FTT
$ 0.1996
-0.15%
-3.39%
-0.40%
$ 65.58M
$ 318.02K
15
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0832
0.00%
-1.42%
-7.86%
$ 62.39M
$ 4.65K
16
HashKey Platform
HashKey Platform
HSK
$ 0.089
-0.20%
+2.33%
+8.24%
$ 30.77M
$ 675.31K
17
NKYC Token
NKYC Token
NKYC
$ 7.21
+0.56%
+0.01%
+6.03%
$ 28.83M
$ 284.55K
18
BitMart
BitMart
BMX
$ 0.061341
+0.27%
+0.07%
+7.47%
$ 20.82M
$ 417.12K
19
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.08751
+0.08%
-2.07%
-7.87%
$ 19.59M
$ 717.78K
20
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01039
0.00%
-1.34%
-4.80%
$ 19.49M
$ 5.78M
21
Bit2Me
Bit2Me
B2M
$ 0.0057813
-0.65%
-0.00%
-0.16%
$ 17.06M
$ 10.57K
22
MAX
MAX
MAX
$ 0.253525
+0.03%
-0.01%
-0.52%
$ 16.82M
$ 39.51K
23
Delta Exchange
Delta Exchange
DETO
$ 0.059954
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 16.76M
$ 359.33
24
Tokenize Xchange
Tokenize Xchange
TKX
$ 0.171556
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 13.72M
$ 3.34K
25
GCB TOKEN
GCB TOKEN
GCB
$ 0.01111
0.00%
-0.71%
-0.45%
$ 13.35M
$ 464.05K
26
Huobi
Huobi
HT
$ 0.101323
+0.01%
-0.00%
+3.42%
$ 11.08M
$ 278.33
27
Lagrange
Lagrange
LA
$ 0.05754
+1.78%
+11.23%
+16.06%
$ 11.03M
$ 1.83M
28
Harmony
Harmony
ONE
$ 0.0007024
+0.03%
-2.48%
-2.98%
$ 10.57M
$ 180.12M
29
Coinmetro
Coinmetro
XCM
$ 0.02295525
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 6.48M
$ 20.03
30
LCX
LCX
LCX
$ 0.01438916
-0.02%
-0.01%
-4.06%
$ 3.68M
$ 42.37K
31
SolCex
SolCex
SOLCEX
$ 0.00233166
+0.54%
+0.01%
-19.17%
$ 2.33M
$ 37.79K
32
Niza
Niza
NIZA
$ 0.001321
+1.54%
-10.14%
+0.38%
$ 2.13M
$ 84.54K
33
World Friendship Cash
World Friendship Cash
WFCA
$ 0.00662921
-0.60%
+0.04%
+34.83%
$ 1.44M
$ 52.68K
34
PointPay
PointPay
PXP
$ 0.03024
+6.58%
+6.50%
+2.31%
$ 903.90K
$ 6.59M
35
Nominex
Nominex
NMX
$ 0.00233154
+0.29%
0.00%
-0.08%
$ 522.64K
$ 33.79
36
Biconomy Exchange Token
Biconomy Exchange Token
BIT
$ 1.85E-6
0.00%
+0.90%
+2.21%
$ 499.96K
--
37
Kyrrex
Kyrrex
KRRX
$ 0.063351
+0.01%
+0.03%
+30.74%
$ 333.28K
$ 739.51K
38
XCoin
XCoin
BEXC
$ 0.354416
+0.40%
-0.00%
-0.69%
$ 248.19K
$ 517.72K
39
Quan2um
Quan2um
$QNTM
$ 0.00032789
0.00%
--
-3.95%
$ 234.77K
$ 1.87
40
Bitcointry Token
Bitcointry Token
BTTY
$ 0.00056564
+0.12%
+0.06%
-3.00%
$ 217.93K
$ 4.28K
41
EXMO Coin
EXMO Coin
EXM
$ 0.00283072
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 192.49K
$ 17.13
42
DEW
DEW
DEW
$ 0.00016873
+0.40%
+0.04%
-0.35%
$ 168.72K
$ 411.56
43
Kasta
Kasta
KASTA
$ 0.00019382
0.00%
0.00%
-21.97%
$ 148.36K
$ 252.86
44
KONA
KONA
KONA
$ 8.32
+0.60%
+0.02%
+9.62%
$ 143.88K
$ 257.80
45
ARI
ARI
ARI
$ 0.00017583
0.00%
--
-3.35%
$ 84.34K
$ 47.04
46
BESC MONEY
BESC MONEY
MONEY
$ 1.94
0.00%
--
-3.00%
$ 79.18K
$ 16.01
47
BitMEX
BitMEX
BMEX
$ 0.00077938
+0.01%
0.00%
+680.00%
$ 77.74K
$ 11.83
48
ZND Token
ZND Token
ZND
$ 0.00013523
+0.01%
-0.04%
+13.95%
$ 24.13K
$ 18.66
49
Trakx
Trakx
TRKX
$ 3.327E-5
0.00%
-66.30%
0.00%
$ 23.83K
--
50
IXFI
IXFI
IXFI
$ 5.985E-5
0.00%
+1.20%
0.00%
$ 19.54K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Centralised Exchange (CEX) tokens used for?
Centralised Exchange (CEX) tokens are proprietary digital assets issued by crypto trading platforms. CEX tokens are primarily used to offer traders transaction fee discounts, higher VIP tiers, and exclusive access to new token launches.
How does exchange trading volume affect the value of a CEX token?
Consistently high trading volume indicates rapid platform growth, which generally increases the market demand for CEX tokens as more active users purchase the tokens to minimise their daily trading fees.
What is the purpose of coin burn mechanisms for Centralised Exchange tokens?
Centralised exchanges frequently use a portion of platform trading revenue to buy back and permanently destroy (burn) CEX tokens. This deflationary mechanism reduces the circulating supply, potentially increasing token scarcity over time.
Are CEX tokens considered decentralised digital assets?
No. CEX tokens are deeply intertwined with the centralised corporate entity that issued them. The market success of a CEX token is highly dependent on the business performance and regulatory compliance of that specific exchange.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.