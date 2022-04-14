Centralised Exchange (CEX) tokens are native digital assets issued and operated by cryptocurrency trading platforms. These utility tokens provide holders with exclusive benefits within the exchange's ecosystem, such as trading fee discounts and access to token launchpads. Their value is closely tied to the user growth, trading volume, and overall success of the issuing exchange.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.